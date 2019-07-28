Angela Lang/CNET

Apple's Safari browser runs on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. But the version of Safari that's on your phone or tablet isn't nearly as capable as the desktop version, however, with iOS 13 and iPadOS, Apple is adding new features that bring the mobile version of Safari closer to matching the Mac version.

For example, you'll soon be able to use desktop versions of websites with fewer issues and download files in Safari without any workarounds.

iOS 13 and iPadOS is still in beta and features can and will ultimately change before the final release this fall. We'll continually update this post with the most current information we have. If you want to help test iOS 13 or iPadOS you can install it right now.

Now playing: Watch this: First look at the iPadOS beta

Desktop-class Safari

One of the biggest criticisms of Apple's iPad has been that it lacked the same powerful web browser as what we have access to on a computer. Instead of using the desktop version of websites like Google Docs or WordPress, the iPad (and iPhone) would use the mobile version of each site.

In iPadOS, Apple has upgraded Safari and it's able to handle the desktop version of most websites.

You don't have to change any settings or turn on any features to begin seeing the more powerful Safari. You should immediately see the difference in sites you previously had trouble using (Gmail is a good example).

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Download manager

The iPhone and iPad both have a new download manager in Safari. Instead of trying to download a file and hoping that you have an app installed on your phone or tablet where you can save it, the downloads manager adds a Downloads folder to iCloud Drive. You can then access your Downloads folder in your iCloud Drive account on Mac, iPhone and iPad.

If you'd rather have downloaded files saved to Dropbox or another storage service, open Settings > Safari > Downloads and select your preferred location. This is also where you can set how often you want the downloads list to reset.

You don't have to keep Safari open on the page you're downloading a file from -- keep using your device and Safari will finish the download in the background.

You'll notice the manager isn't always visible in Safari -- it only shows up during active downloads, and then it remains briefly visible after the download is finished.

When the download manager button is visible, tapping on it will reveal active and recent downloads. Tap on the "X" next to an active download to cancel it, while the magnifying glass will launch the Files app directly to that file. Swipe to the left on a previous download to remove it from the list.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Settings for each website

You can no longer long-press on the refresh button to request the desktop (or mobile) version of a site or toggle any content blockers for a webpage. Instead, there's a new "Aa" button on the left side of the address bar where you'll find those settings, along with a few new options.

After tapping on the button you'll see options to increase or decrease the text size of a page, switch to reader mode, hide the toolbar, switch between desktop and mobile versions of a site, adjust your content blocker, and website settings.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

That last option is, perhaps, the most notable of the changes as it allows you to set site-specific settings for things like always requesting the desktop version of the site, controlling content blockers, and granting or denying access to your device's camera, microphone and location.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Auto-close unused tabs

The first time you clean out older open tabs in Safari, you'll be asked how often you want the browser to automatically close unused tabs. The benefit here is that older tabs take up memory, even if they aren't actively being used -- not to mention trying to find a specific tab when you have dozens of open tabs open is a chore.

If you want to change the frequency or dismissed the prompt the first time around, open the Settings app and select Safari > Close Tabs and pick your desired frequency.

There's so much more to iOS 13 and iPadOS, and we'll continue covering announced and hidden features leading up to its release.