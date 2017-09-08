10 cool Samsung Bixby tricks you need to know

Now Playing: Watch this: 5 tips for getting started with Bixby Voice

Samsung's assistant Bixby can do a wide range of tasks on your phone. Once you've learned the basics, here are some additional tricks that will help you get the most out of your new assistant.

1. Turn on an elusive setting

I'm horrible at remembering how to turn certain features on and off. Bixby is a lifesaver for people like me. All you need to do is tell it what setting you would like to change and it will take you to that screen and toggle the setting.

For example, I couldn't remember how to turn on my lock screen, so instead of fumbling around for five minutes I just said, "Turn on lock screen." Within a second or so, Bixby had completed the task.

2. Get stuff with your points

As you use Bixby, you level and gain XP, like in a video game. You may wonder, "What good is that?" Well, that XP can earn you things.

Push the Bixby button and at the top of the screen there with be a link that says, "Join the Bixby promotion for Samsung Rewards. Tap on the link, accept the terms and tap Enter Now."

Now that you're signed up, you can use your points to purchase prizes -- like gift cards -- and enter contests through Samsung Pay. After you sign up, when you level up you get 75 Samsung Rewards points.

Even if you decide to forgo the Samsung Pay option, leveling your Bixby is still useful. For example, the more XP you have the more customization choices you unlock for Bixby.

Screenshot by Alina Bradford/CNET

3. Use Bixby Vision as a translator

Next time you see something written in another language and wonder what it means, try putting Bixby on the case.

Open your camera and tap the Vision button (the icon that looks like an eye) while focusing the camera on the words. Tap Text, then crop to the words you want translated and tap Translate. Drag your finger across the words you want translated and Bixby will tell you what they mean.

4. Use Vision to turn a photo into text

You can also use the Vision button to basically type any words you see instead of typing them out yourself. This can be useful when you need to copy a co-worker's meeting notes, or want to use a quote you found in a book.

Open your camera and tap the Vision button while focusing the camera on the words. Tap Text, then tap Extract. The words can then be edited, saved or shared.

5. Use Bixby as your personal photographer

If you've ever missed a perfect shot because you couldn't get your camera open in time, you'll love this feature.

Whenever you want to take a selfie, strike a pose and say, "Hi, Bixby, take a selfie." The camera will turn on and snap a shot. "Hi, Bixby, take a photo," works, too. Bixby will take a photo using whatever camera you have enabled for this command.

6. Fix Bixby when he's being stubborn

Can't get Bixby to listen to your commands? The listening sensitivity may be too low. Tap on the Bixby button > Menu> Settings > Voice wake-up and slide the sensitivity bar to Medium or High.

7. Get a laugh

Like Siri, Bixby is quite the jokester. Here are some commands that may make you laugh:

"Rap for me."



"Tell me a joke."



"Beatbox for me."



"I love you."



"OK, Google."



Screenshot by Alina Bradford/CNET

8. Find photos

I hate thumbing through my gallery to find a photo. Thankfully, you can get Bixby to do the searching for you. Just say something like, "Hi, Bixby, open gallery and find images taken in Paris," or "Hi, Bixby, open gallery and find photos of pets."

9. Take notes

Typing out long notes on your keyboard can be a chore. You can have Bixby type for you. Say, "Hi, Bixby, dictate," while your note taking app is open. After you say "dictate" say what you want Bixby to type. It's like having an on-call secretary.

10. Post to social media

You can post a photo to social media with just a command. For example, you can say, "Hi, Bixby, post my last photo to Instagram." Bixby will open the app and start a new post. All you need to do is add a caption and hit the post button.

