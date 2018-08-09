Samsung's first Bixby speaker, the Galaxy Home, revealed

Esto también se puede leer en español.
Samsung has a new smart speaker for the home that incorporates Bixby, the company's voice assistant.
Pricing, availability and other details weren't announced, but we know it looks like a miniature witch's cauldron.
Like its Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple HomePod competitors, the Galaxy Home has top-mounted touch buttons.
It's a bit larger than the HomePod and has a light ring at the top.
Those three distinctive legs get it up off the table.
Like its competitors, the Home completely wireless aside from the power cable.
It's tuned by AKG, an audio brand Samsung owns, which is best known for its headphones and mics.
Inside the Galaxy Home are 6 full-range speakers and an onboard subwoofer.
Each speaker also has eight microphones to hear your spoken commands over the music.
Other features include Dolby Atmos compatibility and "sound steering" technology said to follow you around the room.
Speaking of steer, the mesh wraps all around the bottom for a look some have likened to a cow's udder.
As Samsung's first Bixby speaker, the Galaxy Home faces tough competition from other voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.
Samsung promises to reveal more details about the speaker at its developers' conference in November.
Until then, check out everything we know about the Galaxy Home, and Everything Samsung just announced.