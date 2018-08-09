Samsung's first Bixby speaker, the Galaxy Home, revealed

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Samsung Galaxy Home

Samsung has a new smart speaker for the home that incorporates Bixby, the company's voice assistant.

Pricing, availability and other details weren't announced, but we know it looks like a miniature witch's cauldron

Read the article
1
of 12

Samsung Galaxy Home

Like its Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple HomePod competitors, the Galaxy Home has top-mounted touch buttons.

Read the article
2
of 12

Samsung Galaxy Home

It's a bit larger than the HomePod and has a light ring at the top.

Read the article
3
of 12

Samsung Galaxy Home

Those three distinctive legs get it up off the table.

Read the article
4
of 12

Samsung Galaxy Home

Like its competitors, the Home completely wireless aside from the power cable. 

Read the article
5
of 12

Samsung Galaxy Home

It's tuned by AKG, an audio brand Samsung owns, which is best known for its  headphones and mics.

Read the article
6
of 12

Samsung Galaxy Home

Inside the Galaxy Home are 6 full-range speakers and an onboard subwoofer.

Read the article
7
of 12

Samsung Galaxy Home

Each speaker also has eight microphones to hear your spoken commands over the music.

Read the article
8
of 12

Samsung Galaxy Home

Other features include Dolby Atmos compatibility and "sound steering" technology said to follow you around the room.

Read the article
9
of 12

Samsung Galaxy Home

Speaking of steer, the mesh wraps all around the bottom for a look some have likened to a cow's udder.

Read the article
10
of 12

Samsung Galaxy Home

As Samsung's first Bixby speaker, the Galaxy Home faces tough competition from other voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.

Read the article
11
of 12

Samsung Galaxy Home

Samsung promises to reveal more details about the speaker at its developers' conference in November.

Until then, check out everything we know about the Galaxy Home, and Everything Samsung just announced.

Read the article
12
of 12
