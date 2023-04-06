Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Samsung Phones Get Fixed HereBest Solar CompaniesHow to Fall Asleep FastCordless Vacuums: Top ChoicesBest CD RatesVerizon Fios Home Internet ReviewFlyby Drones, $3 DeliveryFile Your Taxes for Free
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Spring Cleaning Cheat Sheet: A Step-by-Step Checklist for Your Home

It's time for spring cleaning, so get started ASAP.

macy-meyer
Macy Meyer
macy-meyer
Macy Meyer Editor I
Macy Meyer is a N.C. native who graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2021 with a B.A. in English and Journalism. She currently resides in Charlotte, N.C., where she has been working as an Editor I, covering a variety of topics across CNET's Home and Wellness teams, including home security, fitness and nutrition, smart home tech and more. Prior to her time at CNET, Macy was featured in The News & Observer, The Charlotte Observer, INDY Week, and other state and national publications. In each article, Macy helps readers get the most out of their home and wellness. When Macy isn't writing, she's volunteering, exploring the town or watching sports.
Expertise Macy covers a variety of topics across CNET's Home and Wellness teams, including home security, smart home tech, fitness, nutrition, travel, lifestyle and more. Credentials Macy has been working for CNET for coming on 2 years. Prior to CNET, Macy received a North Carolina College Media Association award in sports writing.
See full bio
3 min read
person spraying a bottle of cleaner

We've compiled dozens of cleaning tips and tricks to build your ultimate home cleaning checklist. 

 Getty/Peter Dazeley

It's finally spring, which means the weather is warming up, the bird are chirping... and your house is begging for a good spring cleaning. Pull out your trusty vacuum (or finally invest in a great cordless vacuum) and cleaning supplies, and get to work. 

However, it can be hard to know where to start when you have the entire home that needs a deep clean. Lucky for you, CNET has spent years consulting experts and writing up neat hacks and guides for how best to clean and organize every area of your home, from the bathroom and kitchen to your appliances and car. To make things even easier, we've compiled the stories into an ultimate spring cleaning checklist. Here's what you need to know. 

For more cheat sheets, check out every Alexa and Google Home tip you need to know, your guide to getting solar at home, and how to navigate your home internet options

14 Cleaning Tools That'll Make You Excited to Wash Up in 2023 See at Cnet
14 Cleaning Tools That'll Make You Excited to Wash Up in 2023

What are the best cleaning items?

Our CNET staff has tried out a legion of cleaning products over the years, putting each device to the test. Here are our favorites:

Food residue is gross, so let's start in the kitchen

You probably spend a lot of time in your kitchen. It's where you do your food prep and likely gather with friends and family. That means it desperately requires a good scrub down, both for your sake and the sake of your company. 

And don't forget your kitchen and household appliances

From the gunk inside your coffee maker to the dusty filters inside your vacuum, you must give your trusty household appliances a good wipe down at least a few times a year. 

Wiping down a Keurig coffee maker

Home and kitchen appliances -- like your Keurig coffee maker -- need to be deep cleaned every so often. 

 Brian Bennett

Looked inside that toilet? Yeah, that needs to be cleaned 

Your bathroom is one of the dirtiest areas in your home. With the frequency of its use, lurking germs and bacteria can spread quickly. That means you need to clean weekly, if not daily. 

clean bathroom

From your sink and toilet to your bath mats, you need to be regularly cleaning your bathroom. 

 Kinga Krzeminska/Getty Images

Bedding can collect all kinds of grime, too

It seems simple, but you might be washing your sheets all wrong. Here's what to know: 

If you want an extra deep clean, you can even consider cleaning your mattress.

Close up of female hand dropping dirty laundry in the washing machine

Just because you don't see stains or smell an odor doesn't mean your sheets are clean.

 Cris Cantón/Getty Images

For more cleaning tips, try the best way to remove pet hair from your car and how to declutter your closet when spring cleaning. 

Liked this cheat sheet? Check out CNET's other complete guides: