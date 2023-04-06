Spring Cleaning Cheat Sheet: A Step-by-Step Checklist for Your Home

It's finally spring, which means the weather is warming up, the bird are chirping... and your house is begging for a good spring cleaning. Pull out your trusty vacuum (or finally invest in a great cordless vacuum) and cleaning supplies, and get to work.

However, it can be hard to know where to start when you have the entire home that needs a deep clean. Lucky for you, CNET has spent years consulting experts and writing up neat hacks and guides for how best to clean and organize every area of your home, from the bathroom and kitchen to your appliances and car. To make things even easier, we've compiled the stories into an ultimate spring cleaning checklist. Here's what you need to know.

For more cheat sheets, check out every Alexa and Google Home tip you need to know, your guide to getting solar at home, and how to navigate your home internet options.

What are the best cleaning items?

Our CNET staff has tried out a legion of cleaning products over the years, putting each device to the test. Here are our favorites:

Food residue is gross, so let's start in the kitchen

You probably spend a lot of time in your kitchen. It's where you do your food prep and likely gather with friends and family. That means it desperately requires a good scrub down, both for your sake and the sake of your company.

And don't forget your kitchen and household appliances

From the gunk inside your coffee maker to the dusty filters inside your vacuum, you must give your trusty household appliances a good wipe down at least a few times a year.

Home and kitchen appliances -- like your Keurig coffee maker -- need to be deep cleaned every so often. Brian Bennett

Looked inside that toilet? Yeah, that needs to be cleaned

Your bathroom is one of the dirtiest areas in your home. With the frequency of its use, lurking germs and bacteria can spread quickly. That means you need to clean weekly, if not daily.

From your sink and toilet to your bath mats, you need to be regularly cleaning your bathroom. Kinga Krzeminska/Getty Images

Bedding can collect all kinds of grime, too

It seems simple, but you might be washing your sheets all wrong. Here's what to know:

If you want an extra deep clean, you can even consider cleaning your mattress.

Just because you don't see stains or smell an odor doesn't mean your sheets are clean. Cris Cantón/Getty Images

For more cleaning tips, try the best way to remove pet hair from your car and how to declutter your closet when spring cleaning.

Liked this cheat sheet? Check out CNET's other complete guides: