Spring Cleaning Cheat Sheet: A Step-by-Step Checklist for Your Home

It's time for spring cleaning, so get started ASAP.
It's finally spring, which means the weather is warming up, the bird are chirping... and your house is begging for a good spring cleaning. Pull out your trusty vacuum (or finally invest in a great cordless vacuum) and cleaning supplies, and get to work.
However, it can be hard to know where to start when you have the entire home that needs a deep clean. Lucky for you, CNET has spent years consulting experts and writing up neat hacks and guides for how best to clean and organize every area of your home, from the bathroom and kitchen to your appliances and car. To make things even easier, we've compiled the stories into an ultimate spring cleaning checklist. Here's what you need to know.
Our CNET staff has tried out a legion of cleaning products over the years, putting each device to the test. Here are our favorites:
You probably spend a lot of time in your kitchen. It's where you do your food prep and likely gather with friends and family. That means it desperately requires a good scrub down, both for your sake and the sake of your company.
From the gunk inside your coffee maker to the dusty filters inside your vacuum, you must give your trusty household appliances a good wipe down at least a few times a year.
Your bathroom is one of the dirtiest areas in your home. With the frequency of its use, lurking germs and bacteria can spread quickly. That means you need to clean weekly, if not daily.
It seems simple, but you might be washing your sheets all wrong. Here's what to know:
If you want an extra deep clean, you can even consider cleaning your mattress.
