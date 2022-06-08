Clean Your Blender With This One Easy Trick

Cleaning your blender can be a bit of a pain. With sticky ingredients like peanut butter often plastered to the walls and sharp blades to negotiate, scrubbing down the blender jar after each use can become an onerous task. Some blender canisters are dishwasher safe but many are not. Even ones that can go in the dishwasher are often tall and bulky and take up more space than they're worth, especially since there's an easy way to have the blender clean itself.

Yes, there's a super simple method to clean a blender without scrubbing it or taking it apart. Here's how it works.

Read more: Ninja's Twisti May Be the Best Smoothie Blender Ever

The best way to clean your blender

Taylor Martin/CNET

For starters, the best thing you can do after using your blender is clean it right away. Letting food or other liquids sit and dry will only make cleaning it more difficult.

As soon as you're done blending, move the contents into another carafe, cup or serving dish.

To clean the blender:

1. Fill the blender halfway with hot water from the tap or a kettle.

2. Add a few drops of dish soap to the carafe. (Optionally, add half a lemon.)

3. Pop on the lid and run the blender on high for one to two minutes.

4. Pour the contents into the sink.

5. Rinse the carafe and lid in the sink with warm water.

6. Fill the carafe once more with hot or warm water.

7. Place the carafe back on the blender base and run it for another minute.

8. Rinse the lid and carafe once more and set aside to dry.

9. If there is anything still stuck you may have to run a sponge over it lightly and rinse. Try not to use a metal scrubber as it will scratch the plastic.

For tall blenders, a will make your life easier in getting those pesky leftover bits and save those knuckles from the sharp blades.

If you do this each time you use your blender, you shouldn't need to deep-clean and scrub it every time.

Note: Some blenders have a cleaning preset that you should use each time you run it in the steps outlined above. It'll often employ the pulse function coupled with some high-speed blending to help break any sticky bits free from the sides and crevices.

Of course, some foods you blend will be more difficult to clean, such as thick contents or food that has dried inside the carafe. These will ultimately need to be scrubbed, and it's not a bad idea to hand-wash the blender every few uses or so. But thanks to this quick cleaning tip, you can use your blender more often without dreading the cleanup.

More kitchen hacks and how-to