Windows 11's Big Update New Nvidia GPUs $450 Off 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro iPhone 14 Deals Per-Mile Car Insurance Adnan Syed of 'Serial' Freed Best Full Mattresses iPhone 14 Upgrade?
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Mobile

iPhone 14 Cheat Sheet: Your Complete Guide to the Latest iPhone

Apple's iPhone 14 is out. Here's what's new, how to use the new features and whether you should get an iPhone 14 or not.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
2 min read
Side views of the iPhone 14 showing the black, silver, gold and deep purple colors
What's new in Apple's iPhone 14? We answer that and more. 
Screenshot by Sarah Lord/CNET

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple's iPhone 14 line was announced at its "Far Out" event alongside the latest line of Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro 2. We put together this cheat sheet to show you what's new and how to get started with the iPhone 14, 14 Plus and 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Which iPhone is right for you?

Using the iPhone 14

How the iPhone 14 compares to other Android phones

Best iPhone 14 deals

More on the iPhone 14

Check back periodically for more on the iPhone 14. You can also check out CNET's cheat sheet on Apple's iOS 16 update.

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone 14 Lineup: A Spec Comparison
7:09

.