Keep the Annoying Gap Between Your Stove and Countertop Clean With This 1 Trick

Almost every kitchen has that little gap between the stove and the wall or counter. The tight crack makes it one of the most hard-to-reach and, in turn, hard-to-clean areas in your entire home. But since the counter and stovetop are where you're doing the majority of your meal prepping and cooking, this area can easily accumulate crumbs, drips and other grime.

If you're like me, you hate cleaning that little crack because the stove usually needs to be moved to access it, which is a huge pain. Well, I've found a solution. All you need is aluminum foil and you'll never need to clean the floor between your stove and wall ever again. Here's how:

A fresh boat ready to for floor protecting duty. Alina Bradford

1. Measure the length of the crack and add 4 inches to the length.

2. Tear off a sheet of aluminum foil that is as long as your measurement.

3. Fold the strip of foil in half, lengthwise.

4. Fold over the edges of the foil to make a foil boat-like shape. There's no science to this step. Just crinkle the edges over to form sides.

5. Slide your aluminum boat into the crack between the wall and the stove so that it is sitting on the floor and pushed back into the shadows so that casual observers can't see it.

It's kind of like a drip pan for that little crack. The aluminum boat will catch all the crumbs and drips. All you need to do is toss it in the trash when it gets dirty and replace it with a new boat.

