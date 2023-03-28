iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: Everything You Need to Know About the iPhone Update

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2023, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its September "Far Out" event, when the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about iOS 16, what's been included in each point update since then and how to use the new features on your iPhone.
iOS 16 updates
- iOS 16.4: The New Features to Land On Your iPhone
- iOS 16.3.1: What the Update Brings to Your iPhone
- iOS 16.3: New iPhone Features You Have to Try
- What iOS 16.2 Brings to Your Phone
- Everything Apple Added in iOS 16.1
- iOS 16.0.3 Update Brings Security, Bug Fixes
- iOS 16.0.2 Update Released, Fixes Camera Shake and More
- iOS 16.1 Beta 2 Brought These Features to iPhones
Getting started with iOS 16
- 4 Things to Know About iOS 16
- Will iOS 16 Run on Your iPhone?
- What to Do Before Downloading iOS 16
- How to Download iOS 16 Now
Using iOS 16
- Now That You've Installed iOS 16, Do These 3 Things First
- Everything New on Your iPhone with iOS 16
- 7 Hidden iOS 16 Features You Need to Know About
- How to Fix Annoying Features in iOS 16
- You Can Unsend and Edit Messages in iOS 16
- Hidden iOS 16 Feature Will Change How You Use Your iPhone Keyboard
- Get Rid of the Search Button in iOS 16
- Set Up iOS 16's New Customizable Lock Screen
- iOS 16 Lock Screen: Which Widgets Should You Add?
- iOS 16's Photo Editing Tools Work Like Magic
- View Saved Wi-Fi Passwords in iOS 16
- Get the Battery Status Bar Back in iOS 16
- 2 Major Updates iOS 16 Brings to Maps
- Apple Pay Later: How the iOS 16 Feature Works
- iOS 16's Lockdown Mode Can Protect You From Cyberattacks
- Passkeys Arrive in iOS 16
- Why You Might Be Missing Some iOS 16 Features
Other things to know about iOS 16
- All the New Emoji Added With iOS 16.4
- iOS 16 Features We're Still Waiting For
- Why You Might Be Getting a 'Cannot Verify AirPods' Alert
- You Can Use Your Switch Joy-Cons on iOS 16
- New iOS Login Tech Makes It Hard to Hack Your iCloud Account
- How to Become an Apple Beta Tester
Check back periodically for more iOS 16 tips and how to use new iOS 16 features as Apple releases more updates.