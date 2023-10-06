Best Internet Providers in Syracuse, New York

What is the best internet provider in Syracuse?

Shopping for internet in Syracuse starts with a simple question: Can you get Verizon Fios at your address? If you can, your search is over -- CNET’s pick for the best internet provider overall is Verizon Fios. If you can’t get it, you’ll have to pick between a number of solid (but flawed) options. Spectrum gets you fast, reliable speeds, but prices increase significantly after a couple years. T-Mobile locks in its price for as long as you keep service, but its wireless connection is more vulnerable to network congestion than Spectrum or Verizon.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Syracuse across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Syracuse. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might be available as well, for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Syracuse, New York

If Verizon Fios is available, there’s a good chance it will be our top pick for internet in that city, and Syracuse is no different. Even if you can’t get Verizon at your address, you’ll likely have at least one good option. According to FCC data, 100% of households in the city have access to download speeds of 100 megabits per seond and 10Mbps upload.

Verizon Fios Best internet provider in Syracuse

Product details Price range $50 - $120 per month Speed range 300 - 2,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment with gig service The best internet provider in Syracuse is an easy choice. Verizon Fios is the only internet option that gives you symmetrical upload and download speeds -- ideal for households that do a lot of videoconferencing or online gaming -- and it does it at a straightforward, reasonable monthly price. That's why Verizon ranked No. 1 in Syracuse's region in J.D. Power's customer satisfaction survey. Availability: Verizon Fios is available to 36% of Syracuse residents, according to FCC mapping data. Plans and pricing: There are three Verizon Fios plans available in Syracuse: 300/300Mbps for $50 a month, 500/500Mbps for $70 and 940/880Mbps for $90. You can save an extra $25 each month if you're a Verizon wireless customer on the Premium Unlimited plan, or $10 per month on all other wireless plans. Fees and service details: Verizon doesn't have data caps or equipment fees, so the price you see is the price you get. It doesn't automatically increase after one year like many internet providers, either. Read our Verizon Fios review.

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Syracuse

Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible mobile customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile is a newer internet provider in the Syracuse area, but it's already one of the best options in the city. It uses T-Mobile's 5G cellular network to transmit internet to your home wirelessly. While a wired connection is a better choice for bigger households, T-Mobile is an excellent choice for houses with only one or two people using the internet at a time. Availability: T-Mobile Home Internet covers 80% of Syracuse households. That said, you'll need to plug in your address to see if there's an available slot in your area. Plans and pricing: There's only one T-Mobile plan. For $50 a month, you'll get download speeds between 72 and 245Mbps and upload speeds between 15 and 31Mbps. Fees and service details: Equipment is included in T-Mobile's $50 price tag, and the price is locked in for as long as you keep the service. You can also save an extra $20 each month by adding an eligible T-Mobile cellphone plan. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review.

Spectrum Broadest coverage in Syracuse

Product details Price range $30- $70 per month Speed range 100 - 1,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Spectrum is a middle-of-the-road internet provider in just about every way, but it's available almost everywhere in Syracuse. The download speeds are fast enough for most people, but like all cable internet providers, Spectrum struggles with slow upload speeds, which could be a problem if you have multiple people working from home at once. It also comes with significant price increases on all plans. Because of issues like these, Spectrum's customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index are below average. Availability: Spectrum is available at 94% of addresses in Syracuse. Plans and pricing: Spectrum has different plans available in different parts of Syracuse. Across the city, you can find 100/10Mbps for $30 a month ($60 after two years), 500/20Mbps for $50 ($100 after one or two years) and 1,000/35Mbps for $70 ($120 after one or two years). Fees and service details: There are no data caps or contracts required on any plans. While Spectrum includes a modem rental in the monthly price, it charges an extra $5 per month to rent a Wi-Fi router. Read our Spectrum Internet review.

Syracuse internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Spectrum Cable $30-$70 100-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon Fios Fiber $50-$90 300-940Mbps None None None 7.6 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible phone plan) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

Other available internet providers in Syracuse

Many cities have a few local internet providers to consider in addition to the nationwide ISPs. Unfortunately, there aren’t many other options available in Syracuse. Here is everything else you can get in the city:

Satellite internet : We typically only recommend satellite internet when you can’t get anything else, and this rule holds true for Syracuse. HughesNet and Viasat both offer service to 100% of the city, but like all satellite providers, they come with high prices, low data caps and slow speeds. Starlink is a faster satellite option, but equipment costs $599 upfront and plans start at $120 a month.

: We typically only recommend satellite internet when you can’t get anything else, and this rule holds true for Syracuse. HughesNet and Viasat both offer service to 100% of the city, but like all satellite providers, they come with high prices, low data caps and slow speeds. Starlink is a faster satellite option, but equipment costs $599 upfront and plans start at $120 a month. Verizon 5G Home Internet: Like T-Mobile Home Internet, Verizon uses its 5G network for home internet in Syracuse. You can get speeds of 300/10Mbps for $50 per month or 1,000/50 for $70 in some areas. There are no equipment fees or data caps on either plan.

Cheap internet options in Syracuse

Starting prices for internet in Syracuse average $45 per month, which is slightly higher than nearby Albany ($43). Low-income households in Syracuse also have the option of using Spectrum’s Internet Assist plan, which gets you 30/4Mbps for $20 a month. This can also be combined with the FCC’s $30-per-month Affordable Connectivity Program subsidy -- effectively covering your entire internet bill each month.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Syracuse? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Spectrum $30 ($60 after two years) 100Mbps $5 (optional) None Spectrum $50 ($100 after one or two years) 500Mbps $5 (optional) None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible phone plan) 300Mbps None None Verizon Fios $50 300Mbps None None Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

How to find internet deals and promotions in Syracuse

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Syracuse depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Syracuse internet providers such as Spectrum may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Verizon Fios and T-Mobile, run the same standard pricing year-round.

How fast is Syracuse broadband?

There are three internet plans offering gig speeds in Syracuse -- right around average for a city of its size. While there aren’t any ultra-fast plans above 1,000Mbps, most households will be fine with the speeds available. That said, Verizon Fios is the only provider that offers symmetrical speeds in Syracuse.

Fastest internet plans in Syracuse Provider Max download speed Max upload speed Starting price Data cap Contract Spectrum Internet Gig 1,000Mbps 35Mbps $70 ($120 after one or two years) None None Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet 1,000Mbps 50Mbps $70 ($35 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) None None Verizon Fios 1 Gig 940Mbps 880Mbps $90 None None Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming simultaneously.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming simultaneously.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Syracuse

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Syracuse?

There’s a clear winner when it comes to internet in Syracuse. Verizon Fios offers the fastest speeds, the best value and it has the happiest customers. No matter where you live in the country, if Verizon Fios is available, it’s almost always the best choice. If you can’t get Fios, Spectrum and T-Mobile are both worthy backup options, but they each come with noteworthy drawbacks -- hefty price increases for Spectrum and lower speeds for T-Mobile.

Internet providers in Syracuse FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Syracuse? Verizon Fios is the best internet provider for most people in Syracuse. It has symmetrical speeds up to 940Mbps, no contracts and unlimited data on all plans. T-Mobile Home Internet is another good option, with download speeds up to 245Mbps and no data caps. Spectrum’s cable internet plans are available almost everywhere in the city, but you’ll end up paying a lot once the promotional discounts expire after one or two years.

Is fiber internet available in Syracuse? Yes, fiber internet is available in Syracuse. Verizon Fios offers fiber internet in the city with no contracts or data caps and speeds up to 940/880Mbps.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Syracuse? Spectrum is the cheapest internet provider in Syracuse, with starting prices of $30 per month for 100/10Mbps speeds. That said, the price for that plan doubles in the third year. Verizon Fios and T-Mobile both offer starting monthly prices of $50.