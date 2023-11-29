Best Internet Providers in Queens, New York

What is the best internet provider in Queens?

Verizon Fios is the best internet service provider in Queens, offering the fastest plans in the borough at reasonable prices -- especially if you bundle with an eligible Verizon cellphone plan. Fiber internet is considered the gold standard for internet connections, and Verizon is the only fiber internet provider widely available in Queens.

You have several good backup options if you can’t get Verizon Fios at your address. Astound Broadband is the cheapest internet provider in Queens, with plans starting at just $25 per month. Spectrum is just a hair more expensive at $30 per month, but you’ll also pay a $5 monthly fee if you rent equipment through them. T-Mobile Home Internet is a newer wireless provider worth considering, with a price-lock guarantee and some of the highest customer satisfaction scores in the city.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Queens across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Queens. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Queens, New York

Verizon Fios Best internet provider in Queens, NY Our take - If Verizon Fios is available at your address, it's almost always your best choice for home internet. It's the only widely available ISP in Queens to use a fiber-optic connection, which provides upload speeds just as fast as download -- perfect for remote workers or online gamers. Verizon also received the highest score of any provider in Queens' region in J.D. Power's most recent provider satisfaction survey, and you can save $25 each month by bundling with an eligible Verizon cellphone plan. Read full review. Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros All Verizon Fios plans are 100% fiber, with symmetrical download and upload speeds

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no contracts free equipment with gig service

Astound Broadband Cheapest internet in Queens, NY Our take - Astound, formerly known as RCN, offers plans starting at just $25 per month for 300Mbps download and 20Mbps upload speed -- one of the best values you'll find in the city. What's more, Astound doesn't nickel-and-dime you with hidden fees: equipment is included in the monthly fee, and your price is locked in for the first two years. Astound frequently offers deals like gift cards and a month of free service when you sign up online. Read full review. Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,500 Mbps Price range $20 - $80 per month Pros and Cons Pros Low first-year pricing

No data caps

No contracts Cons Availability limited to metro areas

Sharp price increase after the promotional period

Confusing equipment fees Key Info Unlimited data

low promo prices

no contracts

Spectrum Broadest coverage in Queens, NY Our take - Spectrum is available virtually everywhere in Queens, and it's a solid backup option to Verizon Fios and Astound. Prices are nearly as low as Astound's, and they're also locked in for the first two years, but Spectrum charges $5 per month for equipment, and you won't get as much speed for the price as Astound. Spectrum's customer satisfaction scores are also slightly below average in J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Read full review. Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Queens, NY Our take - If you don't want to worry about your price increasing after a couple of years, T-Mobile Home Internet is the only provider in Queens that offers a price-lock guarantee for as long as you remain a customer. Its speeds won't blow you away, but they're still plenty for most households. T-Mobile has generally been a hit with customers too: it has the highest customer satisfaction score of any non-fiber ISP from the ACSI. Read full review. Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Queens internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Astound Broadband Cable $25-$60 300-1,500Mbps None None None 7 Spectrum Cable $30-$60 100-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Verizon Fios Fiber $50-$110 ($25-$85 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 300-2,000Mbps None None None 7.6

James Andrews / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Queens

The best internet deals and top promotions in Queens depend on the discounts available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Queens internet providers, such as Spectrum, Astound and Verizon Fios, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, including T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Queens

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

Internet providers in Queens FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Queens? Verizon Fios is the best internet service provider in Queens. It’s the only widely available provider in the borough that offers symmetrical upload and download speeds, equipment is included in the monthly fee and all prices are locked in for at least two years.

Is fiber internet available in Queens? Yes, fiber internet is available in Queens. Verizon Fios is the most widely available fiber provider, but Astound also offers some fiber service in the Corona, Elmhurst and Jackson Heights neighborhoods.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Queens? Astound is the cheapest internet provider in Queens, with plans starting at $25 per month for 300/20Mbps speeds.