Best Internet Providers in Yonkers, New York

What is the best internet provider in Yonkers?

Verizon Fios and Optimum are closely matched in Yonkers, but Verizon Fios stands out as the best internet service provider overall due to its local fiber internet coverage, stable pricing and high customer satisfaction. Verizon Fios is also known for its bonus offers that frequently feature gift cards, streaming service subscriptions or other freebies just for signing up.

As for Optimum, the provider offers fiber and cable internet service in Yonkers. Available speeds will vary according to which connection type is available at your address. Where fiber service is available, Optimum offers the fastest plan in Yonkers with multigigabit speeds up to 8,000 megabits per second. Regardless of the available service type, cable or fiber, Optimum will likely have the cheapest internet, with service starting at $40 per month for speeds up to 300Mbps.

If you’re looking for alternatives to Verizon Fios and Optimum, fixed wireless internet from T-Mobile Home Internet or Verizon 5G Home Internet may also be available. Verizon has a slightly lower starting price and faster max speeds, but T-Mobile Home Internet currently has far greater availability in Yonkers.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Yonkers across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Yonkers. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Yonkers, New York

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Verizon Fios Best internet provider in Yonkers, NY Our take - Few providers can match the overall value of Verizon Fios. While pricing is a little higher than introductory rates from other providers, the lengthy price guarantees, unlimited data and free equipment rental -- and that's not even mentioning the signup bonuses -- make Verizon Fios well worth the cost. Read full review . . . Pros and Cons Pros All Verizon Fios plans are 100% fiber, with symmetrical download and upload speeds

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Connection Cable, fiber Speed range 300 - 940 Mbps Price range $40 - $80 per month Optimum Cheapest and fastest internet in Yonkers, NY Our take - Optimum offers the cheapest internet plan and, in locations where fiber service is available, the fastest internet plan in Yonkers. Service costs $40 per month for speeds up to 300Mbps -- $10 less than the same max speeds from Verizon Fios -- and speeds range from 300 to 8,000Mbps in select areas. Read full review . . . Pros and Cons Pros High speeds with competitive pricing

No data caps, no contracts

Two-year price guarantee

Fiber service available to 1.6 million homes Cons Low customer satisfaction score

Slow upload speeds for cable internet customers Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Yonkers, NY Our take - Though you'll get faster speeds for a lower starting price from Verizon Fios and Optimum, T-Mobile Home Internet is an enticing new internet option for many Yonkers households. Setup is simple, with no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Even better, qualifying mobile customers can get a discount, bringing the monthly rate down to $40 or $50. Read full review . . . Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

How to find internet deals and promotions in Yonkers

The best internet deals and top promotions in Yonkers depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Yonkers internet providers, such as Verizon Fios and Optimum may run gift card or streaming service promotions for new customers. Others, including Verizon 5G Home Internet, run the same standard pricing and deals year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Yonkers

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Yonkers internet providers= FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Yonkers? Verizon Fios is the best internet service provider in Yonkers, though Optimum is a close second. Verizon Fios uses a 100% fiber-optic network, whereas Optimum relies on a cable network, with slower upload speeds, in select areas. Customers will also likely get a better price guarantee with Verizon Fios than Optimum. Finally, Verizon Fios outscored Optimum in customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index in 2023.

Is fiber internet available in Yonkers? According to recent FCC data, fiber internet is available to more than 80% of Yonkers households. Serviceability is spottiest in the Ludlow, Greystone, Beech Hill and Colonial Heights communities, but fiber internet may be available wherever you are or are moving to in Yonkers. Verizon Fios is the largest fiber internet provider in Yonkers, but Optimum also has a decent fiber presence in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Yonkers? Optimum has the lowest introductory rate on home internet in Yonkers at $40 per month for speeds up to 300Mbps. Optimum’s 500Mbps plan is also priced lower initially than Verizon Fios at $60 per month versus $70 with Verizon. However, after the introductory pricing period ends, Optimum rates may increase by up to $30 depending on your plan, making Verizon Fios the potentially cheaper provider long-term.