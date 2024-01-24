Best internet providers in Staten Island, New York

What is the best internet provider in Staten Island?

Most Staten Island households will have the option of Spectrum or Verizon Fios for home internet. While the former offers the cheapest plan in the area, Verizon Fios is the best internet service provider in Staten Island overall for a variety of reasons. The 100% fiber provider is known for its fast download and upload speeds -- up to 2,300 megabits per second, the fastest in Staten Island -- competitive pricing, simple service terms and high customer satisfaction.

Spectrum is arguably the better option for cheap internet, at least for the first 24 months, with service starting at $40 monthly for download speeds up to 500Mbps. That said, Verizon Fios plans come with free equipment rental, longer price guarantees than Spectrum, and potential signup bonuses such as free streaming services, gift cards or electronic devices.

Verizon’s 5G home internet service isn’t half bad, either, offering speeds ranging from 50 to 300 megabits per second or 85 to 1,000Mbps, starting at $50 and $70 per month, respectively. Like Verizon Fios, Verizon 5G Home Internet includes free equipment rental, unlimited data and no contract requirements. T-Mobile Home Internet is also available in Staten Island and comes with similar service terms, but pricing is slightly higher at $60 per month, and maximum speeds are a bit slower at 72 to 245Mbps.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Staten Island across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Staten Island. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet providers in Staten Island, New York

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Verizon Fios Best internet provider in Staten Island, NY Our take - Fast speeds, straightforward pricing and unique promotional offers for new customers -- there's a lot to like about Verizon Fios. Customer satisfaction numbers further boost Verizon's reputation, as J.D. Power named Verizon Fios the top provider in the East region in 2023, scoring 760 out of 1,000. Spectrum came in at 686, well below Verizon Fios and the region average. Read full review . . . Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros All Verizon Fios plans are 100% fiber, with symmetrical download and upload speeds

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment with gig service Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best cable internet in Staten Island, NY Our take - Spectrum is an enticing option for those who want to get the most speed for their money. The provider's 500Mbps and gig plans have a lower starting price than Verizon Fios for similar speeds. Rates are set to increase after 24 months, bringing the price more in line with what you'd pay with Verizon Fios. Additionally, renting your Wi-Fi router will add $5 to your monthly bill. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Check with Spectrum Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless in Staten Island, NY Our take - Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, capable of delivering the provider's fastest mobile and home internet speeds, is available throughout much of New York City, including most of Staten Island. That doesn't necessarily mean home internet is available at your address, even if you can get 5G on your phone, but if it is, it's worth checking out to see what kind of speeds you can get. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details

Staten Island internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Spectrum Cable $40-$70 500-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Verizon Fios Fiber $50-$110 300-2,300Mbops None None None 7.6

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Staten Island? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Spectrum Internet 500 $40 500Mbps $5 (optional) Verizon Fios 300 $50 300Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Staten Island

The best internet deals and top promotions in Staten Island depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Staten Island internet providers, such as T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon Fios, may offer signup bonuses such as streaming service subscriptions or gift cards. Others, including Spectrum, run the same standard promotions year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Staten Island Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Verizon Fios 2 Gig $110 2,300Mbps 2,300Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig $70 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Verizon Fios 1 Gig $90 940Mbps 880Mbps None Fiber

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Staten Island

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Staten Island FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Staten Island? Verizon Fios is the best internet service provider in Staten Island. In addition to fast upload and download speeds, Verizon Fios stands out for its competitive rates with lengthy price guarantees of two to four years and customer-friendly service terms like free equipment and unlimited data. The provider also frequently runs unique promotional offers for new customers, which may include free gift cards, streaming services and more.

Is fiber internet available in Staten Island? Fiber internet is available to more than 90% of Staten Island households, according to the most recent FCC data. Verizon Fios is the largest fiber-optic internet provider in Staten Island and is responsible for much, if not all, of the fiber internet availability in the area.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Staten Island? Spectrum is the cheapest internet provider in Staten Island until the promotional pricing expires after 24 months of service. Spectrum’s 500Mbps is available starting at the monthly rate of $40, a good $30 cheaper than 500Mbps from Verizon Fios. Gig service is also cheaper, starting at $70 per month compared to $90 with Verizon Fios.