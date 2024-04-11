Best Internet Providers in Poughkeepsie, New York

What is the best internet provider in Poughkeepsie?

Fiber internet is often the best choice for speed, reliability and value. That’s true in Poughkeepsie, where Verizon Fios is the best internet service provider overall. Verizon Fios offers the fastest internet speeds in Poughkeepsie, up to 2,300 megabits per second, plus a variety of other plans with symmetrical download and upload speeds, a unique advantage to fiber internet.

Other benefits of Verizon Fios include free equipment, unlimited data and no contract requirements, but you can also get that from other local ISPs. Spectrum offers a free modem, while Optimum provides the modem and router at no extra cost, and both providers include unlimited data with their contract-free services.

Spectrum and Optimum are also decent options for cheap internet in Poughkeepsie. Both providers start at $40 per month for speeds up to 300Mbps -- $10 less than Verizon Fios for the same download speed potential -- though Optimum will come out as the cheapest Poughkeepsie internet provider if you need to rent a router.

Fixed wireless internet, from Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet, adds to the broadband competition in Poughkeepsie. Verizon 5G Home Internet availability is limited in Poughkeepsie due to the broad Verizon Fios coverage in the area, so T-Mobile Home Internet will be your best option if you’re interested in fixed wireless service.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Poughkeepsie across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Poughkeepsie. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Poughkeepsie, New York

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Verizon Fios Best internet provider in Poughkeepsie, NY Our take - Verizon Fios checks all the right boxes and then some. The provider offers a variety of high-speed plans with symmetrical speeds and lengthy price guarantees, plus free equipment, unlimited data and no contract requirements. That, combined with 99.9% reliability and frequent promotional offers like gift cards or electronic devices, makes it easy to see why Verizon Fios claimed J.D. Power’s top spot for customer satisfaction in the East region in 2023. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 545-6781 Check with Verizon Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros All Verizon Fios plans are 100% fiber, with symmetrical download and upload speeds

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Connection Cable, fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $120 per month Optimum Best for cheap internet in Poughkeepsie, NY Our take - Optimum and Spectrum tie for lowest introductory rate in Poughkeepsie at $40 per month for speeds up to 300Mbps, but Optimum is the better choice for cheap internet. Optimum’s cheapest plan comes with faster max upload speeds, 20Mbps compared with 10Mbps from Spectrum, and has a lower price hike after 12 months of service. Additionally, Optimum includes a modem and router at no extra cost, while Spectrum charges a $7 monthly fee to rent a router. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 522-3629 Check with Optimum Compare Connection Cable, fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros High speeds with competitive pricing

No data caps, no contracts

Two-year price guarantee

Fiber service available to 2.7 million homes Cons Low customer satisfaction score

Slow upload speeds for cable internet customers Key Info Unlimited data

Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $80 per month Spectrum Best cable internet provider in Poughkeepsie, NY Our take - While Optimum can be cheaper, Spectrum has better coverage in Poughkeepsie and higher nationwide customer satisfaction. If you’re interested in gig service, Spectrum is the cheaper option at $60 per month compared with $80 with Optimum, at least for the first two years before standard pricing goes into effect. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Compare Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $80 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Poughkeepsie, NY Our take - If you’re a T-Mobile voice customer or want a hassle-free service, T-Mobile Home Internet might make sense for your home. A mobile bundle discount is available to take $10 or $20 off your monthly bill, and there are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. However, with a starting price of $60 monthly for speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps, cheaper and faster options are available in Poughkeepsie. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Poughkeepsie, New York, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Optimum Cable $40-$80 300-940Mbps None None None 6.2 Spectrum

Read full review Cable $40-$60 300-1,000Mbps $7 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Verizon Fios

What's the cheapest internet plan in Poughkeepsie? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Optimum 300 $40 300Mbps None Spectrum Internet

Read full review $40 300Mbps $7 (optional) Spectrum Internet Ultra

Read full review $50 500Mbps $7 (optional) Verizon Fios 300

Read full review $50 300Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None Optimum 500 $60 500Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

How to find internet deals and promotions in Poughkeepsie

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Poughkeepsie depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Poughkeepsie internet providers, such as Optimum and Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or other incentives for a limited time. Others, however, including Verizon Fios, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Poughkeepsie Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Verizon Fios 2 Gig

Read full review $110 2,300Mbps 2,300Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig

Read full review $60 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet

Read full review $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 85-1,000Mbps 50-75Mbps None Fixed wireless Optimum 1 Gig $80 940MBps 40Mbps None Cable Verizon Fios 1 Gig

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Poughkeepsie, New York

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Poughkeepsie, New York, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Poughkeepsie? Verizon Fios is the best internet service provider in Poughkeepsie. The 100% fiber provider has the fastest speeds (upload and download), the highest customer satisfaction rating from J.D Power and a longer price guarantee than local competitors Spectrum and Optimum.

Is fiber internet available in Poughkeepsie? According to recent FCC data, nearly 93% of Poughkeepsie residential addresses are serviceable for fiber-optic internet. While Optimum, and to a lesser extent, Spectrum, offers fiber internet in select areas, Verizon Fios is Poughkeepsie's primary fiber internet provider.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Poughkeepsie? Optimum and Spectrum share the lowest introductory rate for internet in Poughkeepsie, with service starting at $40 a month for download speeds up to 300Mbps. However, Optimum has a slight advantage over Spectrum when it comes to cheap internet. Optimum advertises double the upload speeds and includes a free modem and router rental, whereas Spectrum includes only a free modem.