Best Internet Providers in Nevada

What is the best internet provider in Nevada?

Cox is Nevada's best internet service provider thanks to its fast speeds and broad coverage throughout Las Vegas and the surrounding communities. As the main cable internet provider in the Vegas area, Cox offers a variety of internet plans with speeds up to 1,000 megabits per second to nearly two-thirds of the state's households.

Cox doesn't have the fastest internet plan in Nevada -- AT&T Fiber offers maximum speeds up to 5,000Mbps in Reno -- but it is among the cheapest. Cox internet starts at $40 per month, whereas other Nevada ISPs (AT&T, CenturyLink, Quantum Fiber and Spectrum included) start at $50 or higher.

Depending on the internet providers in your area, paying a bit more than you would with Cox can be well worth the extra cost. Quantum Fiber’s cheapest internet plan, for example, offers speeds up to 500Mbps, five times the maximum download speeds that come with the cheapest plan from Cox.

You'll want to consider factors like these when choosing the best internet provider for your home. Here's what you need to know about Nevada's top internet service providers.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Nevada across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Nevada. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Nevada

Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Cox Communications Best internet provider in Nevada Our take - Cox has the best wired-internet coverage of any Nevada ISP. Granted, that coverage is limited to the Las Vegas area, but that still adds up to around 64% of Nevada households, according to the FCC. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 541-1140 Check with Cox Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit speeds available across entire service area

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value Availability Cox cable internet service is available throughout the Las Vegas area, including North Las Vegas, Paradise, Henderson and other surrounding communities. Cox also offers fiber internet in select parts of Las Vegas, but availability is limited. Plans and pricing The cheapest Cox plan, starting at $40 per month, offers speeds up to 100Mbps. Other plans range from 250 to 2,000Mbps, starting at $70 to $150 monthly. If you’re on Cox’s cable network, upload speeds will be much slower than downloads. For those with access to fiber internet from Cox, maximum upload and download speeds will be the same or close. Fees and service details Router rental is included for 24 months, after which you can rent for $15 per month or use your own equipment. A 1.25TB data cap applies to all plans. Exceeding the data cap may result in overage fees up to $100. No contracts are required. Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

unique gaming add-on Show more details Show more details

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet provider in Nevada Our take - Another safe bet for home internet in the Las Vegas area is Quantum Fiber. Coverage and plan selection aren't as good as Cox's, but Quantum Fiber plans are a much better value. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 609-6623 Check with Quantum Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Pros and Cons Pros Some of the fastest and most affordable DSL plans you can find

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Availability Quantum Fiber serves much of Las Vegas and the surrounding areas of North Las Vegas, Paradise, Henderson and Boulder City. Service can also be found as far north as Moapa Valley and south to Bullhead City. Plans and pricing Speeds of 500 or 940Mbps are available starting at $50 and $75 per month, respectively. While more plan options would be ideal, both plans are a better value and have a lower cost per Mbps than any Cox internet plan. Fees and service details Adding to the overall value of Quantum Fiber, there are no added equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Show more details Show more details

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Fastest internet plan in Nevada Our take - If AT&T Fiber had better coverage in Nevada, it would easily be our pick for best overall. AT&T Fiber has a great plan selection, including the fastest plan in the state, simple service terms and the highest customer satisfaction of any Nevada ISP. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Availability AT&T Fiber is available in parts of Reno and the surrounding areas, including Carson City, Lemmon Valley and Fernley. Plans and pricing AT&T Fiber’s fastest plan, with symmetrical speeds up to 5,000Mbps, will run you $25 monthly. Other plans, ranging from 300 to 2,000Mbps, start at $55 to $150. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet provider in Nevada Our take - Coverage area is an advantage T-Mobile Home Internet typically has over Verizon 5G Home Internet, but that’s not necessarily the case in Nevada. Given the choice of the two, I would recommend Verizon 5G Home Internet for the faster speed potential. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (undefined) undefined-undefined Check with Verizon Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Availability Las Vegas and Reno are the main service areas, but those in Carson City, Elko and West Wendover may also be eligible for service. Plans and pricing Verizon 5G Home Internet offers two plans: Home, with maximum download speeds of 50 to 300Mbps for $50 per month, and Home Plus, which advertises maximum download speeds of 85 to 1,000Mbps starting at $70. Qualifying Verizon mobile customers can get $15 off the monthly cost of the Home plan or $25 off Home Plus. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Show more details Show more details

Connection Satellite Speed range 15 - 50 Mbps Price range $50 - $150 per month HughesNet Best satellite internet in Nevada Our take - There’s much more to Nevada than Las Vegas and Reno, but a quality internet connection is tougher to come by outside of the state’s two largest cities. Satellite internet may be the only option in rural and remote parts of Nevada. HughesNet is a top choice for satellite internet. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 400-0131 Check with HughesNet Connection Satellite Speed range 15 - 50 Mbps Price range $50 - $150 per month Connection Satellite Speed range 15 - 50 Mbps Price range $50 - $150 per month Pros and Cons Pros Reliable, consistent broadband speeds in all service areas

HughesNet Bonus Zone provides an extra 50GB of data a month during off hours

No hard data caps Cons Two-year contract, with early termination fees if you cancel Availability HughesNet is available anywhere in the Silver State, so long as your property has a clear view of the southern sky. Plans and pricing Download speeds of 15 and 50Mbps are available in select areas, but most customers will have just one speed of 25Mbps. Plans are separated by data, ranging from 15GB to 100GB, starting at $50 to $125 per month. Monthly rates may increase by $25 to $50 after six months of service. Fees and service details HughesNet allows customers to rent equipment for an additional $15 per month or purchase it outright for a one-time fee of $450. A soft data cap applies to each plan. That means no fees for going over your plan’s data allowance, which is nice, but HughesNet may slow your speeds significantly for the remainder of your billing cycle once you have reached the limit. To help you stay within your data limits, HughesNet offers an additional 50GB of data each month to use between 2 and 8 a.m. A two-year contract may be required. Key Info No hard data cap

nationwide availability Show more details Show more details

Nevada internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL, fiber $55 DSL, $55-$250 fiber 10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiber None None None 7.4 CenturyLink DSL $50 20-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Cox Cable $40-$110 100-1,000Mbps $15 (optional) 1.25TB None 6.2 HughesNet Satellite $50-$150 15-50Mbps $15 monthly or $450 purchase fee Varies, 15-100GB 2 years 5.7 LV.net Fixed wireless $65-$150 25-90Mbps $25 one time fee None 1 year N/A Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$70 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $45-$55 25-50Mbps $10 250GB or unlimited None 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps Free modem, router rental $5 (optional) None None 7.2 Starlink Low orbit satellite $90-$120 20-220Mbps $599 purchase fee None None N/A Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Viasat Satellite $70-$300 12-100Mbps $13 monthly or $299 upfront Varies, 40-300GB 2 years 6.1 Show more (8 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Nevada

AT&T Internet : AT&T’s copper-based (DSL) service also covers much of the Reno area and parts of Winnemucca, Ely, Pahrump, Lovelock and Battle Mountain. Speeds are much slower than AT&T Fiber, topping out at 100Mbps, and there is a monthly data cap of 1.5TB, but service is worth considering if no other wired connections are available.

AT&T’s copper-based (DSL) service also covers much of the Reno area and parts of Winnemucca, Ely, Pahrump, Lovelock and Battle Mountain. Speeds are much slower than AT&T Fiber, topping out at 100Mbps, and there is a monthly data cap of 1.5TB, but service is worth considering if no other wired connections are available. CenturyLink : The DSL side of Lumen Technologies (Quantum Fiber is the fiber service), CenturyLink is available to much of the Las Vegas area. Like with AT&T Internet, speeds are slower than cable and fiber internet.

The DSL side of Lumen Technologies (Quantum Fiber is the fiber service), CenturyLink is available to much of the Las Vegas area. Like with AT&T Internet, speeds are slower than cable and fiber internet. LV.net : One of the original fixed wireless internet service providers in Las Vegas, LV.net offers download speeds ranging from 25 to 90Mbps, starting at $65 to $150 per month. The local touch is nice, but faster fixed wireless speeds are available from T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet.

One of the original fixed wireless internet service providers in Las Vegas, LV.net offers download speeds ranging from 25 to 90Mbps, starting at $65 to $150 per month. The local touch is nice, but faster fixed wireless speeds are available from T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet. Rise Broadband : A practical choice for internet in rural areas, Rise Broadband is available to the south and west of Las Vegas along with much of Elko, West Wendover and Baker. Unlimited data plans start at $45 to $55 for maximum download speeds of 25 to 50Mbps.

A practical choice for internet in rural areas, Rise Broadband is available to the south and west of Las Vegas along with much of Elko, West Wendover and Baker. Unlimited data plans start at $45 to $55 for maximum download speeds of 25 to 50Mbps. Spectrum : Like AT&T Fiber, Spectrum would be higher on the list of top Nevada ISPs if it had better coverage in the state. Service, with speeds of 300 to 1,000Mbps starting at $50 to $90 per month, is mostly limited to Reno.

Like AT&T Fiber, Spectrum would be higher on the list of top Nevada ISPs if it had better coverage in the state. Service, with speeds of 300 to 1,000Mbps starting at $50 to $90 per month, is mostly limited to Reno. T-Mobile Home Internet : Available to more than half of Nevada’s households, T-Mobile Home Internet offers 72 to 245Mbps for the monthly rate of $50. There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts, and eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers can get $20 off the cost of home internet.

Available to more than half of Nevada’s households, T-Mobile Home Internet offers 72 to 245Mbps for the monthly rate of $50. There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts, and eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers can get $20 off the cost of home internet. Satellite internet: Aside from HughesNet, Viasat is a popular option for satellite internet (here’s how HughesNet and Viasat compare). If you’d rather pass on the slow speeds and limited data those two offer, check to see if Starlink is available at your address.

Getty Images

Internet breakdown by city in Nevada

It’s hard to cover the broadband options of an entire state and give individual cities the attention they deserve. That’s why we also compile lists of the best internet providers in cities across the US, including those in Nevada. We tackle details such as internet connection types, maximum speeds and cheapest providers. Check back later if you don’t find the location you’re looking for below. We’re working to add more cities every week.

Cheap internet options in Nevada

Unless you qualify for the mobile discount on home internet from T-Mobile or Verizon, Cox and Rise Broadband are the only major internet providers in Nevada to offer service starting at less than $50 per month.

When shopping for cheap internet in Nevada, be aware of equipment fees, data caps and other service terms that can add to the monthly cost of internet. Consider the speeds you get for the price, as well. Although Cox internet service can be cheaper than Quantum Fiber, you’ll get up to five times the speed for just $10 more per month with Quantum Fiber.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Nevada

Nevada's best internet deals and top promotions depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Nevada internet providers, such as Cox, may offer lower introductory pricing or special perks for a limited time. Many providers, including AT&T Fiber, Spectrum and Quantum Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Nevada broadband?

Nevada is in the top five among US states and Washington, DC, when it comes to median download speeds, according to recent Ookla speed test data. Statewide speed tests in Q3 2023 averaged a median download speed of 227Mbps.

Cox had the fastest median download speeds in Nevada at 275Mbps and the fastest nationwide speed at 260Mbps. Still, Cox doesn’t offer the fastest speed tier in Nevada. Here’s a look at the fastest plans available from the top ISPs in Nevada.

Fastest internet plans in Nevada Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type AT&T Fiber 5000 $250 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Cox 2 Gig $120 2,000Mbps 100Mbps 1.25TB Cable Spectrum Internet Gig $90 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 85-1,000Mbps 50-75Mbps None Fixed wireless Quantum Fiber 940 $75 940Mbps 880Mbps None Fiber Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Nevada

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there; we go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and account for real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Nevada?

Cox is the largest internet provider in the Las Vegas area, effectively making it the largest wired internet provider in the state. While a decent choice for home internet, Las Vegas residents should also consider Quantum Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet.

Outside of Las Vegas, AT&T Fiber and Spectrum are key contributors to broadband internet in Nevada, particularly in the Reno area. Other cities and towns across the Nevada landscape can rely on T-Mobile Home Internet, Rise Broadband, CenturyLink, or -- as a last resort -- satellite internet.

Internet providers in Nevada FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Nevada? Cox is Nevada’s best internet provider thanks to its fast speeds -- the fastest in Nevada when it comes to median download speeds, according to recent Ookla speed test data -- and broad coverage throughout the Las Vegas area.

Is fiber internet available in Nevada? Yes, but only to around a fifth of Nevada households, per the most recent FCC data. Quantum Fiber is the largest fiber provider in the Las Vegas area, although Cox also has a small fiber presence in the city. AT&T Fiber is the primary fiber internet provider in the Reno area. Fiber internet service is scarce outside of Las Vegas and Reno.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Nevada? Cox has the lowest starting price of any major ISP in Nevada at $40 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps. Equipment rental is included for 24 months (a $15 monthly value) and a contract is not required to get the lowest pricing.