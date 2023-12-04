Best Internet Providers in Henderson, Nevada

What is the best internet provider in Henderson?

Cable provider Cox Communications is CNET’s pick for the best internet provider in Henderson for its range of packages at different speeds and price tiers. Quantum Fiber provides reliable fiber with download speeds of up to 940Mbps for $75 per month.

If you’re on a tight budget and cheap internet is your biggest priority, we’ve found that T-Mobile Home Internet offers eligible mobile customers home internet service for just $30 for up to 245Mbps. Cox is the next cheapest at $40, but speeds are slower at 100Mbps.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Henderson across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Henderson. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Henderson, Nevada

Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Cox Communications Best internet provider in Henderson, NV Our take - Cox Communications provides mostly cable (and some fiber service) to nearly all of Henderson with maximum download speeds of 1 gigabit per second. The broad availability helped land it in our top spot. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 541-1140 Check with Cox Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit speeds available across entire service area

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value Availability Cox Communications internet service is available to approximately 98% of Henderson households, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Most of that will be via a cable connection, but about 10% will be a fiber hookup. Plans and pricing Cox offers the broadest range of plans in Henderson, with five options costing $40-$150 per month. Plans start at up to 100Mbps on the low end and speeds reaching 2 Gbps at the top tier. The fastest 2 Gig service is not as widespread (yet). Fees and service details There are no installation fees or annual contracts, but watch out for the $13 monthly equipment rental cost unless you opt for the higher-speed plan that includes equipment in the monthly fee. Alternatively, you could provide your own equipment to save in the long run. As for usage, Cox is the only provider in our review that has a data cap (1.25TB). That should be enough for most households (the average US household uses approximately 600GB). Should you go over, Cox adds $10 monthly for each 50GB, with a limit of $100 in overage charges per month. Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

unique gaming add-on Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best cheap internet in Henderson, NV Our take - Henderson households on a strict budget should look at T-Mobile’s fixed wireless plan, which is especially cheap if you already have mobile service with the provider. You could add unlimited home internet to your mobile plan for $30 monthly. Plus, you get a free trial of 15 days to decide if it’s the right service for you. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability T-Mobile Home Internet offers 4G LTE and 5G service to approximately 68% of Henderson residences, according to the FCC. Plans and pricing Only one plan is available, featuring download speeds of up to 245Mbps for $50 per month (or $30 if you’re already an eligible T-Mobile wireless customer). Speeds aren’t quite as fast as Verizon 5G Home Internet’s $50 plan (which can get up to 300Mbps), but it’s available to more people. Fees and service details Equipment is free, data is unlimited and there are no contracts. A one-time $35 connection fee is incurred. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Show more details Show more details

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet in Henderson, NV Our take - Quantum Fiber is our pick for the best fiber internet in Henderson, with speeds of up to 940Mbps. Although Cox can offer faster speeds, Quantum Fiber features unlimited data and upload speeds nearly as fast as the downloads. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 609-6623 Check with Quantum Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Pros and Cons Pros Some of the fastest and most affordable DSL plans you can find

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Availability Quantum Fiber is available to just under a third of all Henderson households. Plans and pricing Quantum Fiber offers Henderson residents unlimited data plans with speeds of up to 500Mbps for $50 or 940Mbps for $75 per month. Fees and service details Quantum Fiber keeps it simple without hidden fees, contracts, data caps or equipment/installation charges. Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase Show more details Show more details

Henderson internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $55 Up to 100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Cox Cable $40-$150 100-2,000Mbps $13 (optional) 1.25TB None 6.2 HughesNet Satellite $50-$150 15-50Mbps None No hard data cap 2 years 5.7 LV.Net Home Internet Fixed wireless $65-$150 25-90Mbps $25 setup fee None 1 year N/A Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $25 - $45 25-50Mbps None None None 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Wireless customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 WeLink Fixed wireless $70 Up to 1,000 Mbps Up to 1,000 Mbps None None N/A Show more (5 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Henderson

LV.Net : This local option offers fixed wireless service in Henderson. LV.net isn’t as competitive in speeds or pricing as other area ISPs.

This local option offers fixed wireless service in Henderson. LV.net isn’t as competitive in speeds or pricing as other area ISPs. Rise Broadband : Like LV.Net, Rise Broadband also provides fixed wireless service and may be a good option for Henderson outskirts.

Like LV.Net, Rise Broadband also provides fixed wireless service and may be a good option for Henderson outskirts. Satellite internet : Henderson has plenty of cable, fiber and fixed wireless internet options. You could also elect satellite service from providers such as HughesNet, Starlink and Viasat. Equipment fees and service are more expensive, and you’ll need to sign up for a two-year contract (except for Starlink)

Henderson has plenty of cable, fiber and fixed wireless internet options. You could also elect satellite service from providers such as HughesNet, Starlink and Viasat. Equipment fees and service are more expensive, and you’ll need to sign up for a two-year contract (except for Starlink) Verizon 5G Home Internet : Plans are cheapest for existing eligible wireless customers at just $35-$45 per month for speeds of up to 1,000Mbps.

Plans are cheapest for existing eligible wireless customers at just $35-$45 per month for speeds of up to 1,000Mbps. WeLink: This ISP is innovating by providing wireless fiber in areas where cable or fiber infrastructure doesn’t reach. According to the company, select Henderson residents can get one-gigabit speeds “through the air.”

DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

Cheap internet options in Henderson

While Rise Broadband has a plan for a mere $25, speeds of up to 25 Mbps and a $12 monthly equipment rental fee don’t provide value. T-Mobile Home Internet is the cheapest plan if you’re an existing mobile customer with eligible phone plans. You can add home internet for just $30 per month for up to 245Mbps download speeds. If you don’t have one of those plans, the monthly rate is $50.

Cox is the next cheapest option at $40 for download speeds of 100Mbps. Data is capped at 1.25TB (which is a healthy amount unless you have multiple gamers at home). Data overages will cost you $10 for each 50GB amount you exceed your cap.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Henderson? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Rise Broadband $25 25Mbps $12 per month Cox $40 100Mbps $13 (optional) Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Wireless customers) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 300Mbps None CenturyLink $55 100Mbps $15 (optional) Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Henderson

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Henderson depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Henderson internet providers, such as Cox, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, including CenturyLink, T-Mobile and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Henderson broadband?

Henderson neighbors the city of Las Vegas, and residents have a variety of internet packages to choose from that cover 100% of households with a minimum of 100Mbps download speeds. The additional good news for anyone moving to town is that 80% of residents can access 1,000Mbps download speeds (and growing). The latest Ookla speed test data shows Henderson is among the top five fastest cities in the US for median download speeds. It registers at just over 268Mbps. By comparison, Las Vegas wasn’t even in the top 50, with a median speed of 224Mbps.

Fastest internet plans in Henderson Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Contract Cox 2 Gig $150 2Gbps 2Gbps 1.25TB Cable Quantum Fiber Gig $75 940Mbps 880Mbps None Fiber Cox 1 Gig $110 1,000Mbps 35Mbps 1.25TB Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless WeLink $70 1,000 Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fixed wireless Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Henderson

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. What's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary pricing, availability and speed database that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn't end there: We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Henderson?

Henderson offers a variety of ISPs and broadband types to choose from, ranging from satellite to cable to fiber to fixed wireless. Cox has the broadest coverage in the city and will probably be your best option, but if you’re serviceable for Quantum Fiber, don’t be afraid to go that direction instead.

Internet providers in Henderson FAQs

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Henderson? The cheapest internet provider in Henderson is T-Mobile Home Internet if you’re already a phone subscriber. You could add unlimited home internet for just $30 per month. Cox also offers cheap internet starting at $40 per month with download speeds of 100Mbps.

Which internet provider in Henderson offers the fastest plan? Cox’s 2 Gig Plan offers select Henderson households download/upload speeds of up to 2,000Mbps. Otherwise, Cox and Quantum Fiber each offer a gigabit speed plan, with Quantum Fiber getting the edge because its upload speeds will be much faster than Cox’s.

Is fiber internet available in Henderson? Fiber internet is available in Henderson through Quantum Fiber or Cox, depending on your neighborhood.