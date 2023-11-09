Best Internet Providers in Reno, Nevada

What is the best internet provider in Reno?

AT&T is the best internet provider overall for most households in Reno due to a range of speeds, pricing and internet options, including DSL, fiber and 5G. That being said, AT&T service isn’t available everywhere in Reno, so Spectrum or locally based provider Net NV are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.

We've also found the top options if you're hunting for the lowest prices or the fastest speeds. The cheapest internet in Reno is Spectrum, offering up to 300 megabits per second for $50 a month. The fastest available internet speed in Reno is AT&T's Internet 5000. You can find 5,000Mbps available at select Reno locations for $250 monthly.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Reno across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Reno. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Reno, Nevada in 2023

Reno has a handful of home internet providers available for residential broadband service. All households have access to at least 25 to 250Mbps, and 40% can get 1,000Mbps or higher, according to the Federal Communications Commission. While internet providers in Reno offer service throughout the area, geographical challenges, such as inclement winter weather, rural zones and mountains, may affect speeds and reliability or limit accessibility. Therefore, CNET chose three services providing a range of home internet options regardless of where you may live.

AT&T Best internet provider in Reno, NV Read full review AT&T provides a range of high-speed internet options for Reno, covering over 71% of households (based on the FCC's National Broadband Map). Product details Price range $55 per month Speed range 10 - 100Mbps Connection DSL Key Info 1TB monthly data allowance, no contracts Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Availability While AT&T internet services are available to over 71% of homes in Reno, roughly one in four households have access to AT&T Fiber. The rest will connect either through DSL or fixed wireless (AT&T Air, which in some areas uses 5G home internet). Plans and pricing AT&T Fiber offers five plans in Reno: Internet 300 for $55 per month, Internet 500 for $65 per month, Internet 1000 for $80 per month, Internet 2000 for $150 per month and Internet 5000 for $250 per month. However, most Reno households will have access to AT&T’s DSL service, which can range from 10 to 100Mbps, depending on your location. Fees and service details No contracts are required on any AT&T home internet service, and equipment fees are included in the monthly cost. There’s a price increase after the first 12 months for DSL and a 1.5TB data cap for all plans below 100Mbps. However, AT&T Fiber includes unlimited data and no set price increases after a year. If you order online, there may also be a $100-$150 reward card. Show more details

Spectrum Broadest coverage in Reno, NV Read full review If you're searching for some of the lowest rates on Reno home internet, Spectrum's cable internet may be your best bet. Service starts at $50 per month for 300Mbps with the added value of no data caps or low equipment fees. In addition, you'll receive Advanced Wi-Fi security and one Unlimited Mobile line free for the first 12 months, saving you an extra $35 per month. Product details Price range $50 - $90 per month Speed range 300 - 1,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Availability Spectrum’s cable internet service covers 92% of Reno, so it should be readily available in most area households. Plans and pricing Spectrum offers three plans -- 300Mbps, 500Mbps and 1,000Mbps -- for between $50 and $90 per month. Fees and service details Service includes a free modem (but a $5 monthly router fee applies unless you have your own equipment), no data caps or contract and a price guaranteed for 12 months. Customers also receive one mobile line with unlimited service and Wi-Fi security (a $35 value) for free. Show more details

Net NV Best internet alternative in Reno, NV Read full review Net NV is headquartered in Reno and provides several in-house installation solutions based on your needs. Net NV offers ethernet, fiber (mainly in downtown Reno) and fixed wireless that is transmitted to homes via radio. According to Net NV, service is typically faster because connectivity is purchased directly from "tier 1 fiber backbone providers" in the area. Fixed wireless internet broadcast via radio transmission is a good option when cables and phone lines aren't available or reliable enough, providing an alternative option for many Reno residents. Product details Price range $69 - $299 per month Speed range 100 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info No contracts, data caps or equipment fees Availability Net NV covers approximately 89% of Reno households, mainly via fixed wireless. It covers more homes than even T-Mobile Home Internet's fixed wireless service. Plans and pricing Net NV plans start at $69 per month for 100Mbps. Higher-tier plans of 500Mbps to 1,000Mbps are $89-$299 monthly. Fees and service details Home internet service from Net NV features no data caps or contracts and a $95 to $150 installation. Standard installations have no equipment fee, although Net NV could charge a $100 penalty for unreturned equipment. Show more details

Reno internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Internet DSL $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB for plans under 100Mbps None 7.4 AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 HughesNet Satellite $50-$150 15-50Mbps None No hard data cap 2 years 5.7 NV Net Home Internet Fixed wireless $69-$299 100-1,000Mbps None None None N/A Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps Modem free; $5 for router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 for eligible mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Viasat Satellite $85-$350 25-100Mbps None No hard data cap 2 years 6.1 Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

Other available internet providers in Reno

Satellite internet : Reno residents have their pick of satellite internet providers, including HughesNet, Viasat and Starlink. However, unless your only other option is a slower DSL plan, we wouldn't recommend it due to high fees (including steep equipment rental costs) and a two-year contract commitment. The exception might be Starlink, which offers faster speeds without the contract. However, there's a steep upfront equipment cost of nearly $600. Whoa.

T-Mobile Home Internet: This major mobile carrier offers Reno's best 5G home internet service with an affordable, internet-only plan of $50 per month with no additional equipment fees or commitments. Existing customers with eligible mobile phone plans can add home internet for just $30 monthly. There is a one-time $35 activation fee.

Cheap internet options in Reno

The cheapest internet options in Reno depend on the type of internet service and speed you need. Spectrum has the best pricing at $50 per month with speeds up to 300Mbps.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Reno? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Spectrum Internet $50 300Mbps None HughesNet $50 25Mbps $15 T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 for eligible mobile customers) 245Mbps None AT&T Fiber $55 300Mbps None Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Reno

Reno's best internet deals and top promotions depend on the discounts available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Reno internet providers, such as AT&T, Spectrum and T-Mobile, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including HughesNet, NV Net and Viasat, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Reno broadband?

The Biden administration recently named Reno one of 31 Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs in the US. The region also boasts a concentration of connectivity-heavy data centers and tech companies, including Switch, Tesla and Apple. Ookla’s latest data shows Reno’s median download speed of over 250Mbps lands it in the top 25 of the country’s 100 most populous cities. All that’s to say that Reno residents can benefit from a broadband infrastructure that’s more advanced than average. However, those faster speeds don’t come cheap.

Fastest internet plans in Reno Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type AT&T Fiber 5000 $250 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 2000 $150 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 1000 $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum $90 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable NV Net $299 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming all at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Reno

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Reno?

Reno residents will find a variety of internet options regardless of where they live. T-Mobile and Spectrum offer high-speed internet for $50, while many areas can access fiber with speeds of 1,000Mbps or faster. Best of all, even the most remote of area residents have access to satellite service from HughesNet, Starlink and Viasat, and radio-broadcasted internet from local internet provider NV Net.

Internet providers in Reno FAQs

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Reno? Spectrum and T-Mobile offer new customers the cheapest internet plans at $50. However, Spectrum charges $5 monthly for a router rental, while T-Mobile has no additional equipment fee. On top of that, customers will an eligible T-Mobile phone plan can get an additional $20 off their monthly bill.

Which internet provider in Reno offers the fastest plan? AT&T boasts the fastest plan in Reno, with 5,000Mbps download and upload speeds available in select areas.

Is fiber internet available in Reno? Fiber internet is available in Reno. The top fiber provider in the area is AT&T Fiber, but it’s also available through local ISP NV Net.