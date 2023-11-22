Best Internet Providers in Lexington, Kentucky

What is the best internet provider in Lexington?

Kinetic by Windstream is the best internet provider in Lexington. It offers fiber internet, which means symmetrical upload and download speeds -- ideal for online gaming or videoconferencing -- and prices start at just $40 monthly.

As low as that is, Spectrum is the cheapest internet service provider in Lexington, with plans starting at $30 per month. It also offers speeds up to 1,000Mbps, but no matter which plan you choose, prepare yourself for steep price increases after a year or two.

If you don’t want to worry about your bill going up, T-Mobile Home Internet provides a price-lock guarantee, ensuring you’ll never pay more than $50 monthly for service. Metronet is another good fiber provider in the area, but Kinetic by Windstream offers a slightly better value.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Lexington across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Lexington. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Lexington, Kentucky

Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $70 per month Kinetic by Windstream Best internet provider in Lexington, KY Our take - Kinetic by Windstream has two internet connection types in Lexington: DSL and fiber. If you can only get DSL, you’ll see just one plan available when you put in your address, and it will be for slower speeds in the 15-50Mbps range. Stop now and move on to another option. If you see plans above 300Mbps, look no further: this is Kinetic by Windstream’s fiber internet, and it’s the best in the city, with fast, symmetrical speeds at reasonable rates. Read full review . . . Call to Learn More (877) 229-3181 Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $70 per month Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros Fast speeds for rural areas

No data caps, no speed throttling, no contracts

Fiber expansion in the works Cons Speeds and pricing vary widely by location

No security plan included

Below average customer satisfaction Availability According to Federal Communications Commission data, Kinetic by Windstream is available to 98% of households in Lexington, but a good chunk of those will only have access to its slower DSL plans. Plans and pricing Kinetic by Windstream offers three fiber plans in Lexington: 500Mbps upload and download speed for $40 per month, 1,000/1,000Mbps for $70 and 2,000/2,000Mbps for $180. Fees and service details Kinetic does not impose data caps or contracts, and equipment rental is optional, with the company charging $10 per month for its Wi-Fi hub. There are no built-in rate increases, but Kinetic says prices are “subject to change” after the first year. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts Show more details Show more details

Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $90 per month Spectrum Cheapest internet in Lexington, KY Our take - Spectrum is widely available in Lexington, offers fast download speeds and has the lowest starting prices in the area. Like all cable internet providers, its upload speeds are significantly slower than download -- a problem if you do a lot of online gaming or work from home. Spectrum’s prices also increase by $30 to $65 per month after two years. Those caveats have contributed to below-average scores from the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power in Lexington’s region. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $90 per month Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Availability Spectrum is available to 92% of Lexington households, according to FCC data. Plans and pricing At most addresses in Lexington, Spectrum only offers two plans: 500/20Mbps for $40 per month and 1,000/35Mbps for $60. Some addresses will also be able to get 100/20Mbps for $30. Fees and service details All Spectrum plans are free of data caps and contracts. A modem is included at no extra cost, but renting a router for Wi-Fi service will add $5 per month to your bill. Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Show more details Show more details

Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 3,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $115 per month Metronet Best regional internet in Lexington, KY Our take - Metronet offers fiber internet service throughout most of Lexington, which is usually enough to earn our top spot. Metronet's service does have a couple of drawbacks: Fees add $17 per month to each plan, and your price will increase multiple times over the years. That’s not unusual for internet providers, but it was more severe than normal. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 643-9162 Check with Metronet Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 3,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $115 per month Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 3,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $115 per month Pros and Cons Pros Unlimited data

No contracts required

Monthly price includes a wireless router

100% fiber across its entire footprint Cons Solid overall pricing offset by middle-of-the-road cheapest plan

Additional monthly cost with the Tech Assure fee Availability Metronet is available to 72% of Lexington households, according to FCC data. Plans and pricing Metronet plans start at $30 monthly for 100/100Mbps speeds and go up to $70 for 1,000/1,000Mbps ($60 without a two-year price lock and equipment included). Fees and service details Metronet doesn’t have data caps or contracts, but you’ll pay another $10 monthly if you rent Wi-Fi equipment. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no equipment fee Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Lexington, KY Our take - If you don’t want to deal with the price increases that are standard with other ISPs, T-Mobile Home Internet is the only provider in Lexington that guarantees your rates won’t ever go up. The fixed wireless provider offers decent speeds -- bigger households that connect many devices at once might require more -- and extremely customer-friendly terms. T-Mobile has the highest approval rating of any non-fiber ISP in the country, according to the ACSI. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability T-Mobile Home Internet is available to 62% of Lexington households, according to FCC data. Plans and pricing There’s only one T-Mobile Home Internet plan. For $50 monthly, you’ll get download speeds up to 245Mbps and upload speeds up to 31Mbps. Fees and service details Data caps and contracts do not apply, and equipment is included in the monthly price. You can also save $20 each month by bundling with an eligible T-Mobile cellphone plan. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Show more details Show more details

Lexington internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Kinetic by Windstream Fiber $40-$180 500-2,000Mbps $10 (optional) None None 6.7 Kinetic by Windstream DSL $30-$60 15-50Mbps $10 (optional) None None 6.7 Metronet Fiber $30-$70 100-1,000Mbps $10 (optional) None None 6.9 Spectrum Cable $30-$60 100-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Lexington

Satellite internet: No matter where you live in the country, satellite internet is almost always available. However, speeds and prices are low, so it’s rarely your best option. HughesNet and Viasat offer service to 100% of Lexington households, but we’d only recommend them if you can’t get anything else. Starlink offers faster speeds and lower latency, but you have to pay a high equipment cost of $599 upfront, and plans start at $120 per month.

Ivelin Denev / Getty Images

Cheap internet options in Lexington

Cheap internet plans are abundant in Lexington, with four different providers offering plans at $50 per month or less. Low-income households can also take advantage of the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides a $30 monthly subsidy for home internet.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Lexington? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Metronet 100Mbps $30 100Mbps $10 (optional) Spectrum Internet 100 $30 100Mbps $5 (optional) Kinetic by Windstream $40 500Mbps $10 (optional) Spectrum Internet Ultra $40 500Mbps $5 (optional) Metronet 500Mbps $50 500Mbps $10 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Lexington

The best internet deals and top promotions in Lexington depend on the discounts available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Lexington internet providers, such as Spectrum and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Kinetic by Windstream and Metronet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Lexington broadband?

According to Ookla speed test data, Lexington residents receive median download speeds of 218Mbps and upload speeds of 34Mbps. That’s good for 59th out of the 100 most populated cities in the country -- behind Louisville (25th) and Nashville (51st), but ahead of Cincinnati (88th).

Fastest internet plans in Lexington Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Kinetic by Windstream 2 Gig $180 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Kinetic by Windstream 1 Gig $70 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Metronet 1Gbps $60 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig $90 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Lexington

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary pricing, availability and speed database that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

This guide leverages an in-house artificial intelligence tool called RAMP, which is trained on our own writing and uses our database to generate content about specific internet service providers that our writers can use in determining and presenting our picks for a given guide. Check CNET’s AI policy for more information about how our teams use (and don’t use) AI tools.

Because our database is not exhaustive, we go to the FCC's website to check the primary data for ourselves and make sure we're considering every ISP that provides service in an area. Plans and prices also vary by location, so we input local addresses on provider websites to find the specific options available to residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of our pre-publication fact-check.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they're paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, you can visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Lexington?

Internet service in Lexington is in a good place. 98% of the city can access 250/25Mbps speeds, compared to 88% of the country, and fiber internet is available at 76% of households. The best is Kinetic by Windstream, but Metronet is another regional fiber provider offering similar value (just look out for those hidden fees). Spectrum offers the cheapest internet in the area, but only for the first two years. After that, prices jump dramatically.

Internet providers in Lexington FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Lexington? Kinetic by Windstream is the best internet service provider in Lexington, offering symmetrical upload and download speeds, low starting prices and unlimited data. Spectrum and Metronet are good backup options, but your price will increase dramatically after the promotional periods end.

Is fiber internet available in Lexington? Yes, fiber internet is available in 76% of Lexington households, according to FCC data. Kinetic by Windstream and Metronet both offer fiber internet in the city.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Lexington? Spectrum is the cheapest internet provider in Lexington, with plans starting at $30 per month for 100Mbps download and 10Mbps upload speeds.