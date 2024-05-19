Best Internet Providers in Frankfort, Kentucky

What is the best internet provider in Frankfort?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider overall for many households in Frankfort because of its fast, symmetrical speeds and simple plans. AT&T Fiber isn’t available everywhere in town, so Frankfort Plant Board and T-Mobile Home Internet are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.

If you’re hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds, we’ve also found those top options. The cheapest wired internet in Frankfort is FPB’s $44-per-month 25 megabits-per-second cable plan but look for faster fiber offerings for a little more. The fastest internet speed in Frankfort is AT&T Fiber’s 5,000Mbps plan for $250 monthly, but many neighborhoods max out at a gig.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Frankfort across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also closely read providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Frankfort. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Frankfort, Kentucky

2 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Frankfort, KY Our take - Straightforward, fast and affordable fiber plans nudge AT&T Fiber to the top of our ISP list for Frankfort, but it doesn’t reach every household. Look into Frankfort Plant Board if AT&T Fiber doesn’t service your address. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability AT&T’s fiber coverage is scattered across the city but can be hit-and-miss. Some neighborhoods top out at 1,000Mbps rather than 5,000Mbps. Ensure you’re signing up for fiber, not AT&T’s vastly slower DSL service. Plans and pricing Plans start at $55 per month for 300Mbps, the gig plan runs $80 per month, and the top-level 5,000Mbps plan is $250 per month. You can also choose from other speed tiers to fit your needs. Fees and service details There are no data caps, equipment costs or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable, Fiber Speed range 25 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $44 - $90 Frankfort Plant Board Broadest coverage in Frankfort, KY Our take - Frankfort Plant Board, or FPB, handles the city's electricity, water, telephone, cable and broadband. Its cable and fiber networks have the widest internet coverage in Frankfort. FPB brands its fiber service as "Nextband." FPB's cable plans are on the expensive side considering the speeds. . . . Or call to learn more: (844) 634-4339 Check with Frankfort Compare Connection Cable, Fiber Speed range 25 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $44 - $90 Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability FPB's cable network reaches just about everywhere, but it's still building its fiber network. Currently, you'll find fiber in a diagonal stretch from close to Alton, along the south side of Capital City Airport and into the northeast part of town. Plans and pricing FPB's cable plans start at $44 per month for 25Mbps and top out at $80 for 250Mbps. The fiber plans are 300Mbps for $60 per month, 500Mbps for $75 monthly or 1,000Mbps for $90. You can get a $10-per-month discount on fiber if you agree to a one-year contract. Fees and service details You can provide your own equipment or rent a cable modem/router for $5 per month or a whole-home Wi-Fi system starting at $8 per month ($10 per month if you sign up for the fiber service). There are no data caps. There are no contracts with the cable plans, and one-year fiber contracts are optional. Key Info No data caps

no contracts with cable Compare Check with Frankfort Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Frankfort, KY Our take - With broad 5G coverage in Frankfort, T-Mobile is positioned as a wireless broadband alternative to cable or fiber. Consider it if you’re unsatisfied with wired internet at your address or want to bundle with a T-Mobile phone plan for additional home internet savings. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Compare Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability T-Mobile has Frankfort blanketed with its 5G Ultra Capacity network, but home internet slots may be limited even if you’re in a covered area. Run your address to check availability. Plans and pricing T-Mobile Home Internet delivers typical speeds of 72-245Mbps, but the reality can vary depending on factors like network congestion, location and the placement of the included gateway device. The plan costs $60 per month, but keep an eye out for an online deal that brings that down to $50 per month. Bundle with an eligible phone plan for additional savings. Fees and service details T-Mobile’s 5G home internet plan includes equipment. There are no contracts or data caps. When you sign up, you may encounter a one-time $35 device connection charge. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Frankfort internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet

Read full review DSL $55 5-100Mbps None 1.5TB (except 100Mbps plan) None 7.4 Bluegrass Fiber Fixed wireless $65-$150 12-250Mbps None None None N/A Frankfort Plant Board Cable/fiber 25-1,000Mbps $44-$90 Varies None Varies N/A T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-300Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Frankfort

AT&T Internet: AT&T’s old-school DSL network reaches some homes the ISP’s fiber service doesn’t cover. The fastest speeds are 100Mbps for $55 per month, but some addresses will only qualify for much slower speeds. You won’t have to sign a contract or pay equipment fees, but some plans have a 1.5TB data cap. Look to other options like FPB’s cable or fiber plans before you sign up for DSL.

AT&T’s old-school DSL network reaches some homes the ISP’s fiber service doesn’t cover. The fastest speeds are 100Mbps for $55 per month, but some addresses will only qualify for much slower speeds. You won’t have to sign a contract or pay equipment fees, but some plans have a 1.5TB data cap. Look to other options like FPB’s cable or fiber plans before you sign up for DSL. Bluegrass Fiber : Bluegrass Fiber is a fixed wireless provider that specializes in rural areas around Frankfort but also reaches into the downtown area. It’s a bit pricey, with plans starting at $65 per month for 12Mbps downloads for rural homes. There are no data caps or contracts. Check into this option if cable, fiber or 5G home internet don’t work out for your location.

: Bluegrass Fiber is a fixed wireless provider that specializes in rural areas around Frankfort but also reaches into the downtown area. It’s a bit pricey, with plans starting at $65 per month for 12Mbps downloads for rural homes. There are no data caps or contracts. Check into this option if cable, fiber or 5G home internet don’t work out for your location. Satellite internet : If you live in Frankfort, chances are you’ll sign up for fiber or cable internet. If you live outside of town in a rural area, then internet access can be more challenging. If wired or fixed wireless options like Bluegrass Fiber don’t work for you, then check into satellite from Starlink, Hughesnet or Viasat. It’s not cheap, and speeds can be variable, but it may be your best bet at getting online from a remote spot.

: If you live in Frankfort, chances are you’ll sign up for fiber or cable internet. If you live outside of town in a rural area, then internet access can be more challenging. If wired or fixed wireless options like Bluegrass Fiber don’t work for you, then check into satellite from Starlink, Hughesnet or Viasat. It’s not cheap, and speeds can be variable, but it may be your best bet at getting online from a remote spot. Verizon 5G Home Internet: Verizon’s 5G network can be spotty around Frankfort, but you may find some open slots for its 5G home internet service, particularly around the northeast part of the city. Speeds top out at 300Mbps for $70 per month, or you can opt for 100Mbps for $50 per month. Bundle with a phone plan to save money on your home internet. There are no data caps, contracts or equipment costs.

fotoguy22/Getty Images

Cheap internet options in Frankfort

The cheapest wired internet plan in Frankfort is FPB’s entry-level cable plan for $44 per month, but the downside is the slow 25Mbps speed. You’ll also need to provide your own equipment or rent starting at $5 per month. For better speeds with reasonable prices, look to FPB or AT&T Fiber’s entry-level fiber plans. AT&T Fiber, for example, costs $55 per month for a symmetrical 300Mbps plan, while you can get FPB’s 300Mbps plan for $50 per month with a one-year contract. Those fast fiber uploads are worth paying for. Another way to save is to bundle 5G home internet from T-Mobile or Verizon with an eligible mobile plan.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Frankfort?

Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Frankfort Plant Board $44 25Mbps $5-$8 (optional) Frankfort Plant Board Nextband $50 300Mbps $10 (optional) Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 100Mbps None AT&T Fiber

Read full review $55 300Mbps None AT&T Internet

Read full review $55 100Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Frankfort

The best internet deals and top promotions in Frankfort depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Take our quiz Get Started Progress Step 1 of 4 How many members of your household use the internet? 1-2 people

3-5 people

6-9 people

10+ people Next

Frankfort internet providers, such as FPB or T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, including AT&T Fiber, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Frankfort broadband?

Frankfort’s broadband speeds are a mixed bag. Some homes can pull down 5,000Mbps through AT&T Fiber, while others may top out at 250Mbps with FPB’s cable network. FPB’s fiber network expansion is good news for people who can only get cable, but you may have to wait for it to reach you. In the meantime, Frankfort logged a 174Mbps median fixed internet download speed in a recent Ookla speed test report. That’s not so hot compared to the 244Mbps state-wide average for Kentucky. If you need speed, then aim for fiber from AT&T or FPB.

Fastest internet plans in Frankfort

Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection AT&T Fiber 5 Gig

Read full review $250 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 2 Gig

Read full review $150 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 1 Gig

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Frankfort Plant Board Nextband $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Frankfort

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. What's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

We also go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Frankfort?

AT&T Fiber and FPB are the two wired internet competitors in Frankfort. Skip AT&T’s old DSL network and head straight for fiber if it’s available. The speeds are good and the plans are straightforward with many levels and prices to choose from. FPB’s cable network is slow and pricey, but the ISP is competitive when it comes to fiber. Some homes in Frankfort will have to settle for cable until FPB finishes its fiber expansion. T-Mobile Home Internet is a dark horse candidate if you’re not happy with wired broadband options at your home.

Internet providers in Frankfort FAQs

What is the cheapest internet provider in Frankfort? FPB's $44-per-month 25Mbps cable plan is Frankfort's cheapest wired internet offering, but it's not necessarily the best value. Consider paying a little more for AT&T Fiber's 300Mbps plan at $55 monthly and enjoy symmetrical speeds. If FPB's Nextband fiber network reaches you, you can get the 300Mbps plan for $50 with a one-year contract.

Which internet provider in Frankfort offers the fastest plan? AT&T Fiber offers the fastest residential internet in Frankfort with its symmetrical 5,000Mbps plan. Some neighborhoods in town still top out at 1,000Mbps with AT&T Fiber.

Is fiber internet available in Frankfort? AT&T Fiber and FPB both provide fiber to Frankfort. AT&T’s coverage is scattered across town, while FPB is in the process of building out its fiber network.