Best Internet Providers in Louisville, Kentucky

AT&T Fiber - Best overall among internet providers in Louisville Prices from $55 - $180 per month

Speeds from 300 - 5,000Mbps

Unlimited data Check with AT&T Fiber Spectrum - Best cable internet provider in Louisville Prices from $50 - $90 per month

Speeds from 300 - 940Mbps

Unlimited data Check with Spectrum Internet T-Mobile 5G Home Internet - Best 5G fixed wireless among internet providers in Louisville Prices from $50 per month

Speeds from 33 - 182Mbps

Unlimited data Check with T-Mobile Viasat - Best satellite coverage among internet providers in Louisville Prices from $70 - $300 per month

Speeds from 12 - 150Mbps

Louisville, Kentucky, likes to say it has Midwestern sensibilities and Southern hospitality, but we're here to talk about what's really important. Can you stream your shows in Derby City? Thankfully, the answer is yes. Spoiler alert: The best option for most people will be AT&T Fiber.

According to Ookla's latest data, Louisville ranks in the top 10 among US cities when it comes to median internet download speeds. That's faster internet than some bigger cities like Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and New York City, among others. Fire up your Roku, why don't you?

Like most major US cities, Louisville has several internet service providers across the entire metro area. Those ISPs include big names like T-Mobile, AT&T and Spectrum (aka Charter Communications). You'll have your choice between fiber, 5G and cable connections. Unlimited data is even on the table.

Best internet providers in River City

We're calling the race for AT&T Fiber when it comes to the best ISPs in Louisville. But even if it's not available at your address, CNET can help you choose the right internet provider for your needs.

Sarah Tew/CNET AT&T Fiber Best overall among internet providers in Louisville Check availability Product details Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included According to Ookla data, AT&T Fiber has the fastest average speeds in the Louisville area at around 261Mpbs. That makes sense, as AT&T's cheapest plan offers max download speeds of up to 300 Mbps. Availability: AT&T offers fiber internet across 66% of Louisville, which doesn't guarantee it will be available to you. Its areas of greatest serviceability include Seneca Gardens, Audubon Park, Rolling Fields and Northfield. Plans and pricing: AT&T recently began offering its multi-gigabit plans in the Louisville area, which means customers have up to five plans to choose from, ranging from 300Mbps starting at $55 per month to 5,000Mbps starting at $180. Fees and service details: AT&T Fiber doesn't have annual contracts, data caps or equipment fees. Check AT&T Fiber availability

Sarah Tew/CNET Spectrum Best cable internet provider in Louisville Check availability Product details Price range $50 - $90 per month Speed range 300 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Like AT&T Fiber, Spectrum keeps things simple with competitive pricing void of surprise fees, unlimited data and no contract requirements. Availability: Spectrum covers nearly all of Louisville, reaching nearly to Frankfort to the east and Corydon to the west. The company provides internet across more than 96% of the city. Plans and pricing: Spectrum has a variety of cable internet plans, plus you may be able to bundle your internet with television service for a discount. Prices start at just $50 per month with download speeds up to 500Mbps. Fees and service details: Spectrum internet includes your modem at no extra cost, but a $5 fee will apply if you want to rent a Wi-Fi router. There are no data caps or contracts with Spectrum internet. Check Spectrum Internet availability

Sarah Tew/CNET T-Mobile 5G Home Internet Best 5G fixed wireless among internet providers in Louisville Check availability Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) Speed range 33 - 182Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is quickly proving to be a viable alternative to traditional home internet service. Thanks to the wireless connection, T-Mobile is able to expand its coverage area quickly, including to households in the Louisville area. Availability: T-Mobile has coverage across more than 98% of the city. If you're located anywhere near downtown, you will have the most consistent coverage. Significant coverage is also available just southwest of the city. Plans and pricing: Internet is $50 with autopay for speeds somewhere between 33 and 182Mbps. Qualifying T-Mobile Magenta Max customers can drop their internet cost to $30 per month. Fees and service details: No contract is required and there are no data caps or additional equipment charges. Check T-Mobile availability

Sarah Tew/CNET Viasat Best satellite coverage among internet providers in Louisville Check availability Product details Price range $70 - $300 per month Speed range 12 - 150Mbps Connection Satellite Highlights No hard data cap, nationwide availability Satellite internet shouldn't be your first choice for internet, but if you live outside the city and are in need of rural internet, Viasat may be one of your better options for high speed internet. Availability: Viasat is a good option for customers who are in rural areas not covered by fiber and cable. Viasat covers nearly all of Louisville, making it the most reliable option for customers in search of satellite internet. Viasat covers areas including Hillsview, Glasgow, Elsemere and Crestwood. Plans and pricing: You'll have the option of up to five different plans from Viasat. Pricing starts at $50 for the first three months then $70 thereafter for 24 months for Viasat's slowest speed and lowest data tier. The cost rises quickly for faster speeds, if available, and higher data limits -- up to $300 for the first three months then $400 after. Fees and service details: Viasat service comes with a $15 monthly equipment fee. Customers will also have to agree to a two-year contract and stay within the limits or their monthly data cap or settle for throttled speeds. Check Viasat availability

All available Louisville residential internet providers

The providers listed above aren't the necessarily the only ones you'll come across in Louisville, just the ones we'd recommend most. Here's a quick look at all Louisville ISPs that may be worth your consideration.

Top Louisville internet providers Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$180 300-5,000 Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 HughesNet Satellite $50-$150 Up to 25Mbps $15 or $350 one-time purchase 15-100GB 2 years 5.7 Spectrum Cable $50-$70 500-940Mbps Free modem; $5 router None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 33-182Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Viasat Satellite $70-$300 12-100 Mbps $15 or $299 one-time purchase 40-300GB 2 years 6.1

What other internet options are there in Louisville?

Louisville has several other ISPs available. If you're shopping for a particular price or you just want to weigh all of your options, consider the following providers who didn't make our best list.

Earthlink : This provider has DSL, fiber and 5G internet plans available across Louisville. Plans start at $60 per month and speeds vary by available connection type.

: This provider has DSL, fiber and 5G internet plans available across Louisville. Plans start at $60 per month and speeds vary by available connection type. Kinetic by Windstream: Windstream high-speed internet is not widely available in Louisville, but if you can get it at your address you may enjoy download speeds up to 1Gbps. The company also has 200Mbps and 400Mbps plans. Prices start at $40 per month.

Louisville internet details at a glance



Pricing details on Louisville home internet service

Most providers in Louisville start their internet plans at about $50 per month. Some providers will offer a lower introductory rate, so be sure to check out the long-term pricing when you're shopping for plans. Fortunately, few require an equipment fee.

Louisville internet pricing

If you already have service with a certain phone company or television provider, you can often take advantage of cheaper internet rates in Louisville. For instance, Verizon 5G Home Internet offers the best bang for your buck at just $25 per month for up to 300Mpbs, but you need to have an eligible Verizon mobile plan to take advantage of the deal. Similarly, the best Spectrum and Viasat plans come by way of bundled services.

For customers who only want internet coverage and need a lot of speed to work at home and stream video, AT&T Fiber is the best option. The speeds are far superior to other options with a price tag that is competitive to other providers.

For basic internet service, satellite service offers rural customers an affordable option. You may also want to look into the Affordable Connectivity Program to apply for a subsidy that offsets your internet costs.

Cheapest internet plans in Louisville Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($25 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 182Mbps None None Spectrum Internet Ultra $50 500Mbps Free modem; $5 router None AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300Mbps None None

Louisville internet speeds

Thanks to AT&T's multigigabit plans, Louisville has access to some of the fastest residential internet speeds you'll find anywhere, up to 5,000Mbps. AT&T won't be your only option for high-speed internet in the area, however, as Spectrum and Verizon 5G offer speeds up to 940Mbps as well.

Fastest internet providers in Louisville

AT&T Fiber offers the fastest internet in Louisville. While the company's multi-gigabit plans are not yet available in Louisville, you'll still find the speediest downloads and uploads with an AT&T Fiber 1000 plan.

Fastest internet plans in Louisville Provider Max download speed Max upload speed Starting price Data cap Contract AT&T Fiber 5000 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps $180 None None Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet 1,000Mbps 50Mbps $70 None None Kinetic by Windstream 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $60 None None Spectrum Internet Gig 940Mbps 35Mbps $70 None None

What's the final word on internet providers in Louisville?

Louisville offers some of the fastest average internet speeds in the country, much of that due to one provider, AT&T Fiber, though Spectrum is more than capable of delivering fast speeds in the area as well. Other options, particularly 5G home internet from T-Mobile or Verizon, are a little less enticing when it comes to speed potential, but the low cost and high availability make the two worth a look.

Locating local internet providers

Louisville internet FAQs

Which is the best internet service provider in Louisville? AT&T Fiber offers the fastest internet service for your money, though Spectrum boasts greater availability throughout the Louisville area. Either are decent options for internet service, but AT&T Fiber's likely to be the better value due to faster download and upload speed potential, lower equipment fees and more stable pricing.

Is fiber internet available in Louisville? Yes. AT&T offers fiber internet service in Louisville. The provider offers speeds up to 5,000Mbps.