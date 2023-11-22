Best Internet Providers in Iowa

What is the best internet provider in Iowa?

Mediacom is the best internet provider for most Iowa households due to its high availability and low introductory pricing. The largest cable internet provider in the state, Mediacom, is available to nearly two-thirds of Iowa residences, according to the Federal Communication Commission. It also has one of the cheapest internet plans of any major provider, with service starting at $35 per month for download speeds up to 100 megabits per second.

Mediacom won’t always be the best option for every person. Fiber internet from providers, such as Metronet, Google Fiber or Quantum Fiber, will often present better speeds, reliability and overall value than Mediacom, although availability is more limited in Iowa. Metronet, for example, offers the cheapest internet in Iowa, starting at $30 per month, while Google Fiber has the fastest plan with speeds up to 8 gigabits per second (8,000Mbps) starting at $150 per month.

Wireless internet is also a practical choice for broadband, especially throughout Iowa’s many rural areas. Speeds and pricing may rival Mediacom, depending on the providers in your area.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend Iowa's best internet service providers across several categories.

Best internet in Iowa

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $80 per month Mediacom Best internet provider in Iowa Our take - Availability is a significant advantage in a state like Iowa, with large rural areas between each city and town. Mediacom's cable network has the greatest wired internet coverage of any major ISP in Iowa. Pros Gigabit download speeds available to over 97% of customers Great router hardware available to rent at a fair price

Great router hardware available to rent at a fair price Cons Prices go up two years in a row with some plans Availability Service is available in many of Iowa’s larger cities, including Des Moines, Davenport, Cedar Rapids and Dubuque. Coverage extends to smaller towns such as Boone, Cherokee, Independence and Shenandoah. Plans and pricing Mediacom offers three speeds tiers, 100, 300 and 1,000Mbps, starting at $35 to $70 per month, depending on the speed and level of service you choose. Fees and service details A data cap applies to all plans (350GB with 100Mbps, 1,500GB with 300Mbps and 3,000GB with 1,000Mbps), plus a fee of $10 per 50GB block exceeded, up to $100. A Wi-Fi router and Eero device are included, but a $14 modem rental fee may apply. There are no contracts required. Key Info Up to 6TB monthly data allowance

Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 3,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $115 per month Metronet Best fiber internet in Iowa Our take - Fiber internet has the advantage of symmetrical upload and download speeds and supreme reliability, even during peak usage. Metronet has arguably the best fiber coverage and plan selection in Iowa. Pros Unlimited data No contracts required Monthly price includes a wireless router 100% fiber across its entire footprint

Cons Solid overall pricing offset by middle-of-the-road cheapest plan Additional monthly cost with the Tech Assure fee

Availability Primary service areas include Des Moines, Davenport, Iowa City, Waterloo, Mason City and much of the Ames area. Service is currently not available in Cedar Rapids. Plans and pricing Metronet offers four plans ranging from 100 to 2,000Mbps, starting at $30 to $100 per month. Fees and service details Wi-Fi equipment is included at no extra cost, but a $12 monthly Tech Assure fee may apply to cover service calls and repairs to Metronet equipment. Metronet data caps or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data no contracts no equipment fee

Show more details

Connection Fiber Speed range 1,000 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $70 - $100 per month Google Fiber Fastest internet in Iowa Our take - Google Fiber recently expanded to West Des Moines and quickly became the fastest major internet provider in the state. All plans are of the gigabit variety, including the newly released 8Gbps speed tier. Pros Speeds start at 1Gbps No equipment fees, data caps or contracts Continuing fiber expansion

No equipment fees, data caps or contracts

Cons No cheap plan options Fiber network still has room to grow Availability Google Fiber is only available in West Des Moines. Serviceability varies by neighborhood. Plans and pricing Speeds range from 1Gbps to 8Gbps, starting at $70 to $150 per month. If you're interested in gigabit or multi-gigabit speeds, few providers will compare to Google Fiber. Fees and service details No equipment fees, data caps or contracts apply with Google Fiber. Key Info Unlimited data no contracts equipment included

Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best rural internet in Iowa Our take - Wireless delivery is the best way to get broadband to Iowa's rural areas. While T-Mobile Home Internet doesn't have the largest wireless coverage area in Iowa (that'd be US Cellular), the speeds, pricing and service terms are most ideal for rural internet service. Pros No contracts No data caps Simple, affordable pricing Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Cons Speeds may vary Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability Mobile coverage spans most of Iowa, but that doesn't necessarily equate to home internet, even if you can get 5G on your phone. Check the T-Mobile Home Internet eligibility page to see if your address is serviceable. Plans and pricing The provider's single plan comes with the best speeds available, typically between 72 and 245Mbps, starting at $50 per month. Qualifying T-Mobile Magenta Max customers can get a $20 monthly discount on the cost of home internet. Fees and service details T-Mobile has no equipment fees, data caps or contracts with its internet plans. Key Info Unlimited data equipment included no contracts no additional fees

Show more details

Iowa internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $50 20-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Google Fiber Fiber $70-$150 1,000-8,000Mbps None None None 7.5 HughesNet Satellite $50-$150 15-50Mbps $15 monthly or $450 purchase fee Varies, 15-100GB 2 years 5.7 Kinetic DSL, fiber $40-$180 15-100Mbps DSL, 100-2,000Mbps fiber $10 (optional) None None 6.7 Mediacom Cable $35-$70 100-1,000Mbps $14 350-3,000GB None 6.4 Metronet Fiber $30-$100 100-2,000Mbps None None None 6.9 Nextlink Fixed wireless $50-$140 25-500Mbps $9 None 1-2 years N/A Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $45-$55 25-50Mbps $10 250GB or unlimited None 6.2 Starlink Low orbit satellite $90-$120 20-220Mbps $599 purchase fee None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 US Cellular Fixed Wireless $50 25-100Mbps Varies 25GB, unlimited available None N/A Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Viasat Satellite $70-$300 12-100Mbps $13 monthly or $299 upfront Varies, 40-300GB 2 years 6.1 Show more (10 items) Shop Providers

Other internet providers in Iowa

CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber : Lumen Technologies offers DSL internet (CenturyLink) throughout much of Iowa and fiber internet (Quantum Fiber) in select areas. Quantum Fiber is preferable, with speeds of 500 and 940Mbps starting at $50 and $75 per month, respectively. Still, CenturyLink is a decent choice for broadband in rural areas, with speeds ranging from 20 to 100Mbps starting at $50 monthly.

Lumen Technologies offers DSL internet (CenturyLink) throughout much of Iowa and fiber internet (Quantum Fiber) in select areas. Quantum Fiber is preferable, with speeds of 500 and 940Mbps starting at $50 and $75 per month, respectively. Still, CenturyLink is a decent choice for broadband in rural areas, with speeds ranging from 20 to 100Mbps starting at $50 monthly. Kinetic : Similar to Lumen Technologies, Kinetic by Windstream has DSL and fiber internet, with fiber being the faster, yet less widely available, service. DSL speeds range from 15 to 100Mbps for $40 per month, while fiber service offers a range of 100Mbps up to 2,000Mbps starting at $40 to $180.

Similar to Lumen Technologies, Kinetic by Windstream has DSL and fiber internet, with fiber being the faster, yet less widely available, service. DSL speeds range from 15 to 100Mbps for $40 per month, while fiber service offers a range of 100Mbps up to 2,000Mbps starting at $40 to $180. Nextlink : Fixed wireless provider Nextlink offers a variety of speeds in Iowa, ranging from 25 to 500Mbps, but not all speed tiers are available in all service areas. Plans range from $50 to $140 per month and include unlimited data, but a one or two-year contract may be required for service.

Fixed wireless provider Nextlink offers a variety of speeds in Iowa, ranging from 25 to 500Mbps, but not all speed tiers are available in all service areas. Plans range from $50 to $140 per month and include unlimited data, but a one or two-year contract may be required for service. Rise Broadband : With speeds of 25 to 50Mbps starting at $45 per month, Rise Broadband’s fixed wireless service is a better option than satellite internet. Faster speeds and higher-value plans may be available from other providers.

With speeds of 25 to 50Mbps starting at $45 per month, Rise Broadband’s fixed wireless service is a better option than satellite internet. Faster speeds and higher-value plans may be available from other providers. US Cellular : Nearly 80% of Iowa households are serviceable for US Cellular, according to the FCC. But, like with T-Mobile Home Internet, that doesn’t necessarily mean fixed wireless internet is available in all service areas. If your address is eligible for home internet, expect speeds of 25 to 100Mbps starting at around $50 to $55 monthly.

Nearly 80% of Iowa households are serviceable for US Cellular, according to the FCC. But, like with T-Mobile Home Internet, that doesn’t necessarily mean fixed wireless internet is available in all service areas. If your address is eligible for home internet, expect speeds of 25 to 100Mbps starting at around $50 to $55 monthly. Verizon 5G Home Internet : Rounding out the list of fixed wireless providers, Verizon 5G Home Internet offers two plans -- speeds of 50 to 300Mbps starting at $50 per month or 85 to 1,000Mbps for $70. Both plans offer free equipment rental, unlimited data and no contract requirements. Qualifying Verizon mobile customers can get home internet for a discounted rate.

Rounding out the list of fixed wireless providers, Verizon 5G Home Internet offers two plans -- speeds of 50 to 300Mbps starting at $50 per month or 85 to 1,000Mbps for $70. Both plans offer free equipment rental, unlimited data and no contract requirements. Qualifying Verizon mobile customers can get home internet for a discounted rate. Satellite internet: Wired and fixed wireless connections cover the vast majority of Iowa, so it’s probable that you won’t need to rely on satellite internet. If no other connection types are available, HughesNet and Viasat are the most popular options, although Starlink may be the better choice for speed and data.

Iowa internet options by city

It’s hard to cover the internet options of an entire state like Iowa while giving individual cities the in-depth attention they deserve. That’s why we’ve also compiled lists of the best internet providers in cities across the US, including those in Iowa. If you don’t find your hometown below, check back later. We’re working to add more every day.

Cheap internet options in Iowa

Metronet and Mediacom have the lowest starting prices on Iowa internet service, offering speeds up to 100Mbps, starting at $30 and $35 per month, respectively. Metronet has the added advantage of symmetrical upload and download speeds, plus no equipment rental fees (a tech service fee of $12 monthly applies, although). Starting prices from most other major Iowa ISPs begin at $40 to $70 per month, depending on the available providers in your area.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Iowa? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Metronet 100 $30 100Mbps None ($12 monthly tech service fee) Mediacom Prime Internet 100 $35 100Mbps $14 modem rental Kinetic 100 $40 100Mbps $10 (optional) Rise Broadband 25 Unlimited $45 25Mbps $10 Quantum Fiber 500 $50 500Mbps None CenturyLink 100 $50 100Mbps $15 (optional) US Cellular Home Internet $50 25-100Mbps Varies Nextlink Next25 $50 25Mbps $9 T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 50-300Mbps None Show more (6 items) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Iowa

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Iowa depend on the discounts available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Iowa internet providers, such as Metronet, may have lower introductory pricing or special promotional offers, such as a free gift card for a limited time. Many providers, including Mediacom, Quantum Fiber and Kinetic, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Iowa broadband?

Median download speeds averaged 150Mbps in Q3 2023, according to recent Ookla speed test data. That’s well below the national average of 213Mbps, placing Iowa 44th among all US states and Washington, D.C., for fastest median download speeds.

It’s worth noting that 150Mbps is capable of handling a variety of internet activities, including streaming in HD, on multiple devices. In addition, many factors can affect speed test results, so the state’s average speeds aren’t necessarily an indicator of what speeds you can get in your home.

Fastest internet plans in Iowa Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Google Fiber 8 Gig $150 8,000Mbps 8,000Mbps None Fiber Metronet 2 Gig $100 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Kinetic 2 Gig $180 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Mediacom 1 Gig $55 1,000Mbps 50Mbps 3,000GB Cable Quantum Fiber 940Mbps $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 85-1,000Mbps 50-75Mbps None Fixed wireless Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Iowa

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

We also go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Iowa?

Nearly two-thirds of Iowa residents can count on Mediacom for home internet service. In areas where fiber internet is unavailable (which is much of the state), Mediacom is the best choice for fast speeds and low introductory pricing.

If fiber is available, it will likely present faster speeds -- Metronet, Kinetic and Google Fiber (the fastest ISP in the state) all offer faster speeds than Mediacom -- and potentially lower pricing when considering cost per Mbps.

Residents of Iowa’s rural areas can look to fixed wireless internet from T-Mobile Home Internet, US Cellular, Rise Broadband, Nextlink or others for broadband service where cable and fiber internet is unavailable. As a last resort, satellite internet is always an option, but you’ll want to explore all available choices before relying on satellite service's slow speeds and data restrictions.

Internet providers in Iowa FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Iowa? Mediacom is the best internet service provider for most Iowa households due to the high availability, decent speed range and low introductory pricing. That said, in areas where fiber internet is available, I would recommend considering it first over Mediacom.

Is fiber internet available in Iowa? Fiber internet is available to approximately half of Iowa households, although coverage is largely limited to Iowa’s more densely populated areas such as Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Davenport. Quantum Fiber, Metronet and Kinetic are Iowa's largest fiber internet providers, while Google Fiber is available in parts of West Des Moines.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Iowa? Fiber provider Metronet offers the cheapest internet plan in Iowa, starting at $30 per month for symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 100Mbps. There are no added equipment fees, but a $12 tech service fee will add to your monthly cost. Mediacom has the second cheapest internet plan in Iowa, with service starting at $35 per month for download speeds up to 100Mbps (upload speeds up to 10Mbps). Router rental is included, but the modem rental fee will add $14 to your monthly bill.