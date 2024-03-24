Best Internet Providers in Davenport, Iowa

What is the best internet provider in Davenport?

In a city where fiber internet is widely available, Metronet stands out as Davenport’s best internet service provider overall. Metronet has the best fiber coverage in Davenport, offering symmetrical upload and download speeds of 100 to 1,000 megabits per second to around 8 in 10 homes, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

With service starting at $30 monthly for speeds up to 100Mbps, Metronet has the lowest introductory rate for high-speed internet in Davenport. Its 1,000Mbps plan ties other local ISPs for the fastest internet speeds in Davenport.

Quantum Fiber and local ISP Geneseo Communications also offer fiber internet in Davenport and are worth considering if available at your address. Quantum Fiber’s coverage is limited in Davenport, although fellow Lumen Technologies brand CenturyLink offers DSL service throughout much of the area. Geneseo has greater availability, but pricing is a bit higher than Metronet for comparable speeds.

If your Davenport address isn’t serviceable for fiber internet, or you’re eager for alternatives, cable internet from Mediacom or fixed wireless internet may be available. Mediacom is known for its cheap internet and is ideal for bundling internet and TV. A few fixed wireless ISPs are available in Davenport, but T-Mobile Home Internet is the top choice when it comes to availability, speed and overall value.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Davenport across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Davenport. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Davenport, Iowa

Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 3,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $115 per month Metronet Best internet provider in Davenport, IA Our take - Fast speeds for a low price are about all you can ask for in an internet service, and that's what Metronet delivers. The fiber provider offers the lowest rates on speeds ranging from 100 to 1,000Mbps in the area. My only complaint is the unavoidable $12 monthly tech fee. Pros Unlimited data
No contracts required
Monthly price includes a wireless router
100% fiber across its entire footprint Cons Solid overall pricing offset by middle-of-the-road cheapest plan
Additional monthly cost with the Tech Assure fee Key Info Unlimited data on some plans
low price increase

No contracts required

Monthly price includes a wireless router

100% fiber across its entire footprint Cons Solid overall pricing offset by middle-of-the-road cheapest plan

Additional monthly cost with the Tech Assure fee Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase Compare Check with Metronet Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $80 per month Mediacom Best broadband coverage in Davenport, IA Our take - Fiber internet isn't available everywhere in Davenport, but cable internet from Mediacom is. Plans are competitively priced, although they lack the same upload speed potential as fiber service. As a cable internet provider, Mediacom is a solid choice for bundling internet and cable TV. Pros Gigabit download speeds available to over 97% of customers
Great router hardware available to rent at a fair price Cons Prices go up two years in a row with some plans Key Info Up to 6TB monthly data allowance
low introductory rates
no contracts

Great router hardware available to rent at a fair price Cons Prices go up two years in a row with some plans Key Info Up to 6TB monthly data allowance

low introductory rates

no contracts Compare Check with Mediacom Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Davenport, IA Our take - The simple setup and straightforward pricing make T-Mobile Home Internet an appealing alternative to traditional wired internet connections. The provider's single plan offers comparatively slow speeds (72 to 245Mbps), but the service includes free equipment rental, unlimited data and no contract requirements. There's also a mobile bundle discount for qualifying T-Mobile customers. Pros No contracts
No data caps
Simple, affordable pricing
Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary
Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable
Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data
equipment included
no contracts
no additional fees

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Davenport, Iowa, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink

Read full review DSL $55 10-140Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Geneseo Communications Fiber $45-$65 60-1,000Mbps $10 (after 2 years) None 2 years N/A Mediacom Cable $35-$70 100-1,000Mbps $14 350-3,000GB None 6.4 Metronet Fiber $30-$50 100-1,000Mbps None, $12 monthly tech fee None None 6.9 Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 US Cellular Fixed Wireless $50 25-100Mbps Varies 25GB, unlimited available None N/A Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (4 items) Shop providers at my address

What is the cheapest internet plan in Davenport? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Metronet 100 Mb $30 100Mbps None, $12 monthly tech fee Mediacom Prime Internet 100 $35 100Mbps $14 Geneseo 100 $45 100Mbps $10 (after 2 years) Quantum Fiber 500 $50 500Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None CenturyLink Unlimited

Read full review $55 140Mbps $15 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (3 items) Shop providers at my address

How to find internet deals and promotions in Davenport

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Davenport depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Davenport internet providers, such as Mediacom and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or other incentives for a limited time. Others, including Metronet and Quantum Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Davenport Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Geneseo 1 Gig $65 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Metronet 1 Gb $50 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Mediacom 1 Gig $50 1,000Mbps 50Mbps 3,000GB Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber

Read full review $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Davenport, Iowa

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Davenport, Iowa, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Davenport? Metronet is the best internet service provider in Davenport. The area’s largest fiber provider offers the cheapest plan and fastest speeds in Davenport. Service comes with free equipment (although there is a $12 monthly tech service fee), unlimited data, no contracts and a one-year price guarantee.

Is fiber internet available in Davenport? Davenport has impressive fiber coverage, with 85% of households eligible for fiber internet, according to the most recent FCC data. The only areas lacking fiber availability are the northwest and the southwest around the Walnut Grove community. Metronet is Davenport's largest fiber internet provider, available to nearly 80% of local households, while Quantum Fiber and Geneseo Communications also contribute to the area’s fiber availability.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Davenport? Metronet has the lowest introductory rate for internet in Davenport at $30 a month for speeds up to 100Mbps. Faster Metronet speeds are also priced lower than similar speeds from other Davenport providers, including Quantum Fiber and Mediacom. There are no added equipment fees with Metronet, although a $12 tech service fee will be added to your monthly bill.