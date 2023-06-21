Galaxy Z Fold 5 Wish List6 Habits Hurting Your VisionCNET CouponsBest Satellite Internet ProvidersGen AI and 3D DesignMeal Delivery Services RatedMortgage RatesBest Solar Companies
Best Internet Providers in Des Moines, Iowa

Looking for the fastest speeds? Seeking the cheapest price? Here's what you need to know about Des Moines broadband providers and how they compare.

Michelle Honeyager Contributor
Michelle is a contributor for CNET.
Michelle Honeyager
7 min read
Mediacom - Best overall among internet providers in Des Moines
  • Prices from $20 - $60 per month
  • Speeds from 100 - 1,000Mbps
  • Low introductory rates
Or call to order: (877) 980-5278
Metronet - Best fiber service among internet providers in Des Moines
  • Prices from $55 - $115 per month
  • Speeds from 200 - 3,000Mbps
  • Unlimited data
Or call to order: (877) 408-3498
T-Mobile Home Internet - Best for fixed wireless among internet providers in Des Moines
  • Prices from $50 per month
  • Speeds from 72 - 245Mbps
  • Unlimited data
Or call to order: (877) 980-4101

Finding a decent internet service provider can be a way to save on your monthly budget. A good internet provider can also make sure you have stable internet connectivity. Nobody has time for endless buffering or routinely dropped signals. We've outlined the best internet in the area, including our top pick for Des Moines, Mediacom.  

Faster internet services are becoming more widely available in Des Moines. Metronet connected the first customers to its fiber optic internet in the fall of 2022 and continues to expand in the area. The service offers multi-gig symmetrical speeds, meaning the upload and download speeds are the same. Google Fiber is also coming to the Des Moines area, and the infrastructure is in the building stage.  

According to Ookla data from April 2023, the average download speed for fixed broadband in the US was 202 megabits per second for download speeds and 23Mbps for upload speeds. Given national averages, accessing multi-gig internet in Des Moines is a huge positive for residents.    

Best internet options in Des Moines

Here are our top picks for internet providers in Des Moines. We rate the best internet providers based on availability, pricing and plan speeds. 

Mediacom

Best overall among internet providers in Des Moines

Or call to order: (877) 980-5278
Product details
Price range $20 - $60 per month Speed range 100 - 1,000Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Low introductory rates, up to 6TB monthly data allowance, no contracts

Mediacom stood out for its fast speeds and affordable rates. You might also see this ISP listed as Xtream powered by Mediacom.

Availability: Mediacom is available throughout Des Moines, though you may have to check that your address can get the service. The FCC lists it as available in the Capitol East, Grays Lake and Kirkwood Glen areas, as a few examples.    

Plans and pricing: Mediacom advertises the Internet 100, Internet 300 and 1 Gig plans. Speeds match the plan name. For example, Internet 100 offers 100Mbps in download speeds. Prices for those three plans range from $25 to $55 a month.

Fees and service details: Mediacom does have a $13 monthly equipment rental fee but no contract. It also has a 200 to 6,000GB data cap depending on your chosen plan tier.   

Read our Medicom home internet review.

Or call to order: (877) 980-5278

Metronet

Best fiber service among internet providers in Des Moines

Or call to order: (877) 408-3498
Product details
Price range $55 - $115 per month Speed range 200 - 3,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, no equipment fee

As mentioned earlier, Metronet is a new service to Des Moines. We picked it as one of the best due to the multi-gig speeds.  

Availability: Availability is still limited and is mostly to the north of the West Des Moines area, as it just entered the market fall of 2022. If you search many addresses on the website for availability, a message tells you that service may be more than three months off, but residents can sign up early for construction updates.    

Plans and pricing: Plans go by speed tiers, including 200 Mbps, 1 Gig, 2 Gig and 3 Gig service plans. Prices run from $55 to $115 a month.  

Fees and service details: Metronet has a $12 monthly Tech Assure fee, an additional, unavoidable charge. On the plus side, it does not have data caps, contracts or equipment fees. 

Read our Metronet home internet review.

Or call to order: (877) 408-3498

T-Mobile Home Internet

Best for fixed wireless among internet providers in Des Moines

Or call to order: (877) 980-4101
Product details
Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees

T-Mobile is a no-fuss wireless option with fairly affordable pricing and no fees or contracts.  

Availability: T-Mobile Home Internet is widely available across Des Moines, with the FCC map stating 94% coverage. You'll need to enter your address with T-Mobile to see if it is available at your address.  

Plans and pricing: T-Mobile Home Internet offers one $50 monthly plan. That can help anyone who wants a straightforward internet experience with simplified choices. You can also get $20 off monthly if you pair the internet service with a Go5G, Go5G Plus or Magenta Max line.  

Fees and service details: Continuing the no-fuss theme, T-Mobile Home Internet has no equipment charges, data caps or contracts.  

Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review.

Or call to order: (877) 980-4101

Internet providers in Des Moines overview

Provider Internet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
CenturyLink DSL/fiber$30-$7010-940 Mbps$15 (optional)NoneNone6.7
HughesNet Satellite$50-$12525Mbps$15 or $450 one-time purchase15-100GB2 years5.7
Mediacom Cable$25-$55100-1,000Mbps$13200GB-6000GBNone6.4
Metronet Fiber$55-$115200-3,000MbpsNoneNoneNone6.9
Rise Broadband Fixed wireless$35-$7025-250Mbps12250GB; none on some plansNone6.2
T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless$50-$70 (50% off with eligible mobile plans)85-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.2
Show more (3 items)

All available Des Moines residential internet providers

The list above notes the top available internet providers in Des Moines. You have a few other choices in this area, though you will need to check with the provider to see if it is available at your address.

  • CenturyLink: Also known as Quantum Fiber in some areas, CenturyLink has fiber and DSL options. The fiber internet service is the highlight because it goes up to 940Mbps at a reasonable $70 a month. There is unlimited data, no annual contract and the modem is provided on the gigabit fiber plan. 
  • Rise Broadband: This fixed wireless option starts at $35 a month. Though most plans have a data cap of 250GB, it also has unlimited data options. There's no term contract required for service. 
  • Satellite internet: This internet connection type offers slower speeds, often at higher prices, so it tends to be a better pick for rural areas that don't have other options. HughesNet gets the first mention in the Des Moines area due to its lower starting price. Viasat is also in the mix, with a starting price of around $70 per month but a higher data allowance. Starlink is a newer player in the satellite internet space and is a bit more intriguing with faster speeds and no contracts. However, a steep upfront cost of nearly $600 for equipment is enough to make one pause.
  • UScellular: Another fixed wireless option, plans are $50 a month with AutoPay and paperless billing. There is a promotion for $30 monthly when you pair home internet with a new mobile service. 
  • Verizon 5G Home Internet: Verizon has a fixed wireless home internet option. It runs $50 a month for speeds of 85 to 300Mbps and $70 monthly for 300 to 1,000Mbps. Both plans have no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Plus, Verizon Wireless customers can get 50% off the monthly price when home internet is bundled with select mobile plans.
Aerial photo of downtown Des Moines with the state Capitol building in the foreground.
Monte Goodyk/Getty Images


Des Moines internet details at a glance

Internet providers in Des Moines offer various connection options, including 5G fixed wireless, fiber, satellite and cable. Speeds can run from a dozen megabits to multi-gig packages. Prices can also fit a wide variety of budgets.   

Broadband availability

N/Apeople have access to broadband internet of any type
No provider data available
Source: FCC

Most available internet technology

    Source: FCC

    Pricing details on Des Moines home internet service

    Of the cities CNET has covered for broadband, starting prices are between $36 and $50, give or take. The average starting price for Des Moines is approximately $42, which is not as low as Brooklyn ($36 per month), Los Angeles ($38 monthly) or Denver ($39 a month), but also not up in the range of Charlotte, Las Vegas or St. Louis (all around $50 a month).  

    Cheap internet options in the Des Moines metro area

    The lowest starting price in Des Moines is $25 a month through Mediacom for its 100Mbps plan. CenturyLink offers a 200Mbps plan for just a bit more at $30 a month. While it's a touch more expensive, it's a better value at 15 cents per Mbps than Mediacom's 25 cents per Mbps. 

    Additionally, low-income households should check into the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal subsidy set up to help all Americans be able to get online. In some cases, you may be able to get connected for free. 

    What's the cheapest internet plan in Des Moines?

    Provider Starting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment feeContract
    Mediacom 100 $25 100Mbps$13None
    CenturyLink $30 200Mbps$15 None
    Rise Broadband $35 50Mbps$12 None
    T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plan)245MbpsNoneNone
    UScellular $50 100Mbps$14 or $400 one-time router purchase3 years
    Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($25 with eligible phone plan)300MbpsNoneNone
    HughesNet $50 25Mbps$15 or $450 one-time purchase2 years
    Metronet $55 200MbpsNoneNone
    Show more (4 items)

    Des Moines internet speed details

    You can find several Des Moines internet providers that offer gigabit speeds or more. That includes CenturyLink, Mediacom and Metronet. That said, according to Ookla data from April 2023, the median download speed for Des Moines is just over 145Mbps, which would put the city just a notch above Chicago, which is in the bottom ten of the top 100 cities in the US. 

    Download speeds

    Des Moines - 178 Mbps
    IA - 124 Mbps
    US - 133 Mbps

    Upload speeds

    Des Moines - 101 Mbps
    IA - 62 Mbps
    US - 46 Mbps

    Fastest internet providers in Des Moines

    You have a decent number of high-speed internet options in Des Moines. Metronet goes up to 3 gigs, while CenturyLink and Mediacom go up to 1 gig. To see how this compares to providers in other cities, check out our guide on the best multi-gig internet plans.   

    What are the fastest internet plans in Des Moines?

    Provider Max download speedMax upload speedStarting priceData capContract
    Metronet 3 Gigs 3,000Mbps3,000Mbps$115 NoneNone
    Metronet 2 Gigs 2,000Mbps2,000Mbps$95 NoneNone
    Metronet 1 Gig 1,000Mbps1,000Mbps$75 NoneNone
    Mediacom 1 Gig 1,000Mbps50Mbps$60 6,000GBNone
    CenturyLink Gigabit 940Mbps940Mbps$70 NoneNone
    Show more (1 item)

    What's the final word on internet providers in Des Moines?

    You have several options if you want 1 gig or higher speeds. In general, plans from the ISPs are also customizable to fit a wide range of budgets. Metronet is your answer if you're looking for symmetrical download and upload speed, along with some multi-gigabit speeds. But for midrange speeds at decent starting prices, the cable internet of Mediacom will meet most households' needs. 

    Internet providers in Des Moines FAQs

    Is fiber internet available in Des Moines?

    Yes. Des Moines residents have a couple of fiber internet options. CenturyLink and Metronet cover areas of Des Moines with fiber internet, though CenturyLink supplies only DSL options in some places. Metronet is fairly new to the area, so you'll have to check your address with the ISP to see if it's available for your home. 

    Who is the cheapest internet provider in Des Moines?

    Currently, Mediacom has the cheapest price at $25 a month. However, it's important to note that it is for a 100Mbps speed. If you need faster speeds, CenturyLink offers a 200Mbps fiber plan for just a little bit more at $30 a month, a better value at 15 cents per Mbps.

    Which internet provider in Des Moines offers the fastest plan?

    The fastest plan currently offered comes from Metronet, with 3 gigs of speed. It's also worth noting that Google Fiber is expanding into Des Moines and started construction in the fall of 2022. Residents of West Des Moines already have Google Fiber. The service offers download speeds of up to 2 gigs.  

    Is Metronet or Mediacom better?

    Metronet and Mediacom offer gigabit speed plans, though Metronet is the only one offering multigigabit plans. Metronet tends to be more expensive, however. Cable provider Mediacom offers cheaper rates but has data caps, whereas the fiber ISP Metronet boasts unlimited data.

