Best Internet Providers in Des Moines, Iowa

Finding a decent internet service provider can be a way to save on your monthly budget. A good internet provider can also make sure you have stable internet connectivity. Nobody has time for endless buffering or routinely dropped signals. We've outlined the best internet in the area, including our top pick for Des Moines, Mediacom.

Faster internet services are becoming more widely available in Des Moines. Metronet connected the first customers to its fiber optic internet in the fall of 2022 and continues to expand in the area. The service offers multi-gig symmetrical speeds, meaning the upload and download speeds are the same. Google Fiber is also coming to the Des Moines area, and the infrastructure is in the building stage.

According to Ookla data from April 2023, the average download speed for fixed broadband in the US was 202 megabits per second for download speeds and 23Mbps for upload speeds. Given national averages, accessing multi-gig internet in Des Moines is a huge positive for residents.

Best internet options in Des Moines

Here are our top picks for internet providers in Des Moines. We rate the best internet providers based on availability, pricing and plan speeds.

Mediacom Best overall among internet providers in Des Moines Check availability Or call to order: (877) 980-5278 Product details Price range $20 - $60 per month Speed range 100 - 1,000Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Low introductory rates, up to 6TB monthly data allowance, no contracts Mediacom stood out for its fast speeds and affordable rates. You might also see this ISP listed as Xtream powered by Mediacom. Availability: Mediacom is available throughout Des Moines, though you may have to check that your address can get the service. The FCC lists it as available in the Capitol East, Grays Lake and Kirkwood Glen areas, as a few examples. Plans and pricing: Mediacom advertises the Internet 100, Internet 300 and 1 Gig plans. Speeds match the plan name. For example, Internet 100 offers 100Mbps in download speeds. Prices for those three plans range from $25 to $55 a month. Fees and service details: Mediacom does have a $13 monthly equipment rental fee but no contract. It also has a 200 to 6,000GB data cap depending on your chosen plan tier. Read our Medicom home internet review. Check Mediacom Communications availability Or call to order: (877) 980-5278

Metronet Best fiber service among internet providers in Des Moines Check availability Or call to order: (877) 408-3498 Product details Price range $55 - $115 per month Speed range 200 - 3,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, no equipment fee As mentioned earlier, Metronet is a new service to Des Moines. We picked it as one of the best due to the multi-gig speeds. Availability: Availability is still limited and is mostly to the north of the West Des Moines area, as it just entered the market fall of 2022. If you search many addresses on the website for availability, a message tells you that service may be more than three months off, but residents can sign up early for construction updates. Plans and pricing: Plans go by speed tiers, including 200 Mbps, 1 Gig, 2 Gig and 3 Gig service plans. Prices run from $55 to $115 a month. Fees and service details: Metronet has a $12 monthly Tech Assure fee, an additional, unavoidable charge. On the plus side, it does not have data caps, contracts or equipment fees. Read our Metronet home internet review. Check Metronet availability Or call to order: (877) 408-3498

T-Mobile Home Internet Best for fixed wireless among internet providers in Des Moines Check availability Or call to order: (877) 980-4101 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile is a no-fuss wireless option with fairly affordable pricing and no fees or contracts. Availability: T-Mobile Home Internet is widely available across Des Moines, with the FCC map stating 94% coverage. You'll need to enter your address with T-Mobile to see if it is available at your address. Plans and pricing: T-Mobile Home Internet offers one $50 monthly plan. That can help anyone who wants a straightforward internet experience with simplified choices. You can also get $20 off monthly if you pair the internet service with a Go5G, Go5G Plus or Magenta Max line. Fees and service details: Continuing the no-fuss theme, T-Mobile Home Internet has no equipment charges, data caps or contracts. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: (877) 980-4101

Internet providers in Des Moines overview Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL/fiber $30-$70 10-940 Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 HughesNet Satellite $50-$125 25Mbps $15 or $450 one-time purchase 15-100GB 2 years 5.7 Mediacom Cable $25-$55 100-1,000Mbps $13 200GB-6000GB None 6.4 Metronet Fiber $55-$115 200-3,000Mbps None None None 6.9 Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $35-$70 25-250Mbps 12 250GB; none on some plans None 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 (50% off with eligible mobile plans) 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

All available Des Moines residential internet providers

The list above notes the top available internet providers in Des Moines. You have a few other choices in this area, though you will need to check with the provider to see if it is available at your address.

CenturyLink

Rise Broadband

Satellite internet : This internet connection type offers slower speeds, often at higher prices, so it tends to be a better pick for rural areas that don't have other options. HughesNet Viasat Starlink

This internet connection type offers slower speeds, often at higher prices, so it tends to be a better pick for rural areas that don't have other options. UScellular : Another fixed wireless option, plans are $50 a month with AutoPay and paperless billing. There is a promotion for $30 monthly when you pair home internet with a new mobile service.

: Another fixed wireless option, plans are $50 a month with AutoPay and paperless billing. There is a promotion for $30 monthly when you pair home internet with a new mobile service. Verizon 5G Home Internet

Des Moines internet details at a glance

Internet providers in Des Moines offer various connection options, including 5G fixed wireless, fiber, satellite and cable. Speeds can run from a dozen megabits to multi-gig packages. Prices can also fit a wide variety of budgets.

Broadband availability N/A people have access to broadband internet of any type No provider data available Most available internet technology

Pricing details on Des Moines home internet service

Of the cities CNET has covered for broadband, starting prices are between $36 and $50, give or take. The average starting price for Des Moines is approximately $42, which is not as low as Brooklyn ($36 per month), Los Angeles ($38 monthly) or Denver ($39 a month), but also not up in the range of Charlotte, Las Vegas or St. Louis (all around $50 a month).

Cheap internet options in the Des Moines metro area

The lowest starting price in Des Moines is $25 a month through Mediacom for its 100Mbps plan. CenturyLink offers a 200Mbps plan for just a bit more at $30 a month. While it's a touch more expensive, it's a better value at 15 cents per Mbps than Mediacom's 25 cents per Mbps.

Additionally, low-income households should check into the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal subsidy set up to help all Americans be able to get online. In some cases, you may be able to get connected for free.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Des Moines? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Mediacom 100 $25 100Mbps $13 None CenturyLink $30 200Mbps $15 None Rise Broadband $35 50Mbps $12 None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plan) 245Mbps None None UScellular $50 100Mbps $14 or $400 one-time router purchase 3 years Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($25 with eligible phone plan) 300Mbps None None HughesNet $50 25Mbps $15 or $450 one-time purchase 2 years Metronet $55 200Mbps None None Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

Des Moines internet speed details

You can find several Des Moines internet providers that offer gigabit speeds or more. That includes CenturyLink, Mediacom and Metronet. That said, according to Ookla data from April 2023, the median download speed for Des Moines is just over 145Mbps, which would put the city just a notch above Chicago, which is in the bottom ten of the top 100 cities in the US.

Download speeds Des Moines - 178 Mbps IA - 124 Mbps US - 133 Mbps Upload speeds Des Moines - 101 Mbps IA - 62 Mbps US - 46 Mbps

Fastest internet providers in Des Moines

You have a decent number of high-speed internet options in Des Moines. Metronet goes up to 3 gigs, while CenturyLink and Mediacom go up to 1 gig. To see how this compares to providers in other cities, check out our guide on the best multi-gig internet plans.

What are the fastest internet plans in Des Moines? Provider Max download speed Max upload speed Starting price Data cap Contract Metronet 3 Gigs 3,000Mbps 3,000Mbps $115 None None Metronet 2 Gigs 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps $95 None None Metronet 1 Gig 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $75 None None Mediacom 1 Gig 1,000Mbps 50Mbps $60 6,000GB None CenturyLink Gigabit 940Mbps 940Mbps $70 None None Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

What's the final word on internet providers in Des Moines?

You have several options if you want 1 gig or higher speeds. In general, plans from the ISPs are also customizable to fit a wide range of budgets. Metronet is your answer if you're looking for symmetrical download and upload speed, along with some multi-gigabit speeds. But for midrange speeds at decent starting prices, the cable internet of Mediacom will meet most households' needs.

Internet providers in Des Moines FAQs

Is fiber internet available in Des Moines? Yes. Des Moines residents have a couple of fiber internet options. CenturyLink and Metronet cover areas of Des Moines with fiber internet, though CenturyLink supplies only DSL options in some places. Metronet is fairly new to the area, so you'll have to check your address with the ISP to see if it's available for your home.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Des Moines? Currently, Mediacom has the cheapest price at $25 a month. However, it's important to note that it is for a 100Mbps speed. If you need faster speeds, CenturyLink offers a 200Mbps fiber plan for just a little bit more at $30 a month, a better value at 15 cents per Mbps.

Which internet provider in Des Moines offers the fastest plan? The fastest plan currently offered comes from Metronet, with 3 gigs of speed. It's also worth noting that Google Fiber is expanding into Des Moines and started construction in the fall of 2022. Residents of West Des Moines already have Google Fiber. The service offers download speeds of up to 2 gigs.