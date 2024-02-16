Best Internet Providers in Iowa City, Iowa

ImOn Communications Best internet provider in Iowa City, IA
Speeds from 200-1,000 Mbps
Prices from $70-$90
Mediacom Cheapest internet in Iowa City, IA
Speeds from 100 - 1,000 Mbps
Prices from $25 - $80 per Month
Metronet Fastest internet in Iowa City, IA
Prices from $30 - $115 per Month
Speeds from 100 - 3,000 Mbps
T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Iowa City, IA
Speeds from 72 - 245 Mbps
Prices from $60 per Month
Updated Feb. 16, 2024 3:53 a.m. PT

Written by  Joe Supan
CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid. Reviews ethics statement
Joe Supan Senior Writer
Joe Supan is a senior writer for CNET covering home technology, broadband, and moving. Prior to joining CNET, Joe led MyMove's moving coverage and reported on broadband policy, the digital divide, and privacy issues for the broadband marketplace Allconnect. He has been featured as a guest columnist on Broadband Breakfast, and his work has been referenced by the Los Angeles Times, Forbes, National Geographic, Yahoo! Finance and more.
Our expert staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and evaluates our top picks. The order in which our top picks are presented may be impacted by partnerships, and we may get a commission if you buy through our links. How we test ISPs

What is the best internet provider in Iowa City, Iowa?

ImOn Communications is the best internet provider in Iowa City. The local Iowa company offers service throughout most of the city, and while its prices are a bit expensive, it provides excellent value. Unlike many other options in the area, ImOn is refreshingly customer-friendly and free of things like hidden fees and data caps.

If you want to pay the lowest prices possible, Mediacom offers the cheapest internet in Iowa City. Prices start at just $35 a month, although Mediacom charges $14 monthly for modem rental, and all of its plans increase in price after one or two years. 

Metronet has the fastest internet in Iowa City, with symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 5,000Mbps -- five times faster than any other provider in the city. Another good option is T-Mobile Home Internet, which offers wireless internet for $60 monthly. T-Mobile cellphone customers can save $10 to $20 monthly by bundling with home internet service.

Our methodology

CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Iowa City across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. 

Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Iowa City. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. 

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Iowa City, Iowa

4 Internet providers
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
200-1,000 Mbps
Price range
$70-$90

ImOn Communications

Best internet provider in Iowa City, IA

Our take - There are a few fiber internet providers operating in Iowa City, and ImOn Communications is the best of the bunch. It has the best availability -- FCC data shows that 65% of the city can get it -- and it has the most customer-friendly terms of any of them. Starting prices are a little high at $70 a month, but there are no equipment fees, and the price is locked in for at least two years. ImOn Communications also runs promotions where you can get two months of service free.

Connection
Fiber
Speed range
200-1,000 Mbps
Price range
$70-$90
Connection
Cable
Speed range
100 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$25 - $80 per month

Mediacom

Cheapest internet in Iowa City, IA

Our take - Mediacom is the most widely available internet provider in Iowa City -- 99% of households have access -- and also has the lowest starting prices. Mediacom’s 100Mbps plan costs just $35 a month for the first two years and increases to $40 afterward. After one year, its other two plans increase by $45 to $60 a month. Mediacom also charges a $14 monthly fee for modem rental.

Connection
Cable
Speed range
100 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$25 - $80 per month
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
100 - 3,000 Mbps
Price range
$30 - $115 per month

Metronet

Fastest internet in Iowa City, IA

Our take - Only 11% of Iowa City can sign up for Metronet, but it offers the fastest internet speeds in the city by a longshot. Its fiber internet plans reach 5,000Mbps upload and download speeds, which is five times faster than any other provider in the city. Most people don’t need anywhere close to those speeds, but Metronet’s slower plans offer good value, too. The only bone I have to pick with Metronet is its “Tech Assure” fee, which adds $12 a month to every plan.

Connection
Fiber
Speed range
100 - 3,000 Mbps
Price range
$30 - $115 per month
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$60 per month

T-Mobile Home Internet

Best fixed wireless internet in Iowa City, IA

Our take - If you don’t need a ton of speed, T-Mobile’s wireless internet is an excellent alternative to the cable and fiber providers above. Wireless internet is inherently more vulnerable to disruption than wired connections, but most people have been happy with T-Mobile’s service -- the ISP received the highest score of any non-fiber provider in the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index survey. 

Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$60 per month
Iowa City internet providers compared

Provider Internet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
CenturyLink DSL$55Up to 100Mbps$15 (optional)NoneNone6.7
ImOn Communications Fiber$70-$90200-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNoneN/A
Mediacom Cable$35-$55100-1,000Mbps$14350GB-UnlimitedNone6.4
Metronet Fiber$30-$110*100-5,000MbpsNone (but all plans include an additional $12 monthly Tech Assure fee)NoneNone6.9
Quantum Fiber Fiber$50-$75500-940MbpsNoneNoneNone6.7
Rise Broadband Fixed wireless$5525-50MbpsNoneNoneNone6.2
T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless$60 ($40-$50 with mobile plans)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless$50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers)100-300MbpsNoneNoneNone7.2
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Iowa City?

Provider Starting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment fee
Metronet 100 Mb $30100MbpsNone (but there's an additional $12 monthly Tech Assure fee)
Mediacom Internet 100 $35100Mbps$14
Mediacom Internet 300 $50300Mbps$14
Metronet 500 Mb $50500MbpsNone (but there's an additional $12 monthly Tech Assure fee)
Quantum Fiber $50500MbpsNone
Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)100MbpsNone
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Denis Tangney Jr / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Iowa City

The best internet deals and top promotions in Iowa City depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers. 

Iowa City internet providers, such as Mediacom, Verizon 5G Home Internet and ImOn Communications, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including Metronet and Quantum Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round. 

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals

Fastest internet plans in Iowa City

Provider Starting priceMax download speedMax upload speedData capConnection type
Metronet 5 Gb $110 (does not include an additional $12 monthly Tech Assure fee)5,000Mbps5,000MbpsNoneFiber
Metronet 2 Gb $100 (does not include an additional $12 monthly Tech Assure fee)2,000Mbps2,000MbpsNoneFiber
Metronet 1 Gb $70 (does not include an additional $12 monthly Tech Assure fee)1,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Mediacom 1 Gig $551,000Mbps50Mbps3,000GB-unlimitedCable
ImOn Communications 1Gig $901,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Quantum Fiber $75940Mbps940MbpsNoneFiber
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

  • 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
  • 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
  • 40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming. 
  • 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming. 
  • 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Iowa City

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

  1. Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
  2. Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
  3. Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Iowa City FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Iowa City?

ImOn Communications is the best internet service provider in Iowa City. At $70 a month, its starting prices are a little higher than other providers in the area, but you’ll get fast, symmetrical speeds, and ImOn doesn’t nickel and dime you with hidden fees and price increases. 

Is fiber internet available in Iowa City?

Yes, fiber internet is available to 69% of Iowa City residents, according to FCC data. ImOn Communications, Metronet and Quantum Fiber all operate in the city.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Iowa City?

Mediacom is the cheapest internet provider in Iowa City, with plans starting at $35 a month. That noted, Mediacom includes a $14 monthly charge for modem rental, and all of its plans increase in price after one or two years.

Which internet provider in Iowa City offers the fastest plan?

Metronet offers the fastest plan in Iowa City, with symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5,000Mbps.

