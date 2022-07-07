Should You Buy an At-Home Food Sensitivity Test Kit on Prime Day?

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Amazon Prime Day is best known for huge markdowns on purchases like electronics, fitness equipment and household products. However, Prime deals reach far beyond that. You can find deals on various wellness products -- like at-home food sensitivity testing kits. The good news is that Prime day will probably bring an opportunity to get a good deal on various testing kits.

Should you buy a food sensitivity test on Prime day?

Some of the most popular options -- like 5Strands and Ucari -- have increased in price over the last few years. The drops in price typically aren't lower than past average prices. But that doesn't mean you can't get a good deal. We researched pricing over the last few years and found the threshold of what we consider a "good deal" for the top brands on Amazon.

Everlywell Everlywell is one of the biggest brands for at-home testing. As a result, the pricing has shot up and dropped several times over the last two years. The average price for an Everlywell Food Sensitivity Test over the last year has been around $130. The lowest point in 2021 was $80.98. Anything under the average of $130 is a good deal. Hopefully, we'll see a price closer to the lowest point.

5Strands In 2021, the baseline price of the 5Strands Food Intolerance Test increased to $88, though it hasn't gone past that point in the last year. The lowest price was back in 2020 at $48.96. However, this was before the price increase in January of 2021. While you may not be able to get a 5Strands food intolerance test for that low, drops in the past year suggest that anything under $75 is a good deal.

UCARI Unlike other options, there hasn't been much price change with the Ucari Intolerance & Food Sensitivity Kit. Last year, the highest price was $80 while the lowest was $60. Anything off the top price is a good deal.

Remember, you shouldn't expect huge discounts on these products like you see for TVs or laptops. They just don't cost as much. That said, any money saved is what we would consider a good deal.

Which food sensitivity kit is right for me?

Food sensitivity kits cannot definitively diagnose sensitivities or food allergies. However, they can help you pinpoint food sensitivity symptoms, including digestive flare-ups, headaches or skin troubles with certain foods. They're a good tool to help you understand why your body responds to certain foods.

Like everything else, food sensitivity tests vary in price -- some of the most thorough options can cost upwards of $200. The price difference typically comes down to the number of foods they test and the time it takes to receive your results. Some brands give your results in a few days, others can take up to four to six weeks.

Which option is best depends on how many things you want to test for and how quickly you want it back. We like to check for options with extra certifications that back quality and effectiveness and clear privacy policies that tell you exactly what will happen with your results.

