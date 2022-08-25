Perdue Chicken Tenders: USDA Issues Health Alert Over Contamination Concerns

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for Perdue's frozen, gluten free and ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders. The product may be contaminated with foreign material, including small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.

Perdue has voluntarily withdrawn the product, which is marked with a "Best If Used By Date" of July 12, 2023, and a UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-83492-9. The package can also be identified by the lot number 2193, which sits on top of the use-by date. Though there haven't been reports of illness, both Perdue and the US Department of Agriculture urge consumers not to eat this product.

US Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The chicken tenders, packaged in 42-ounce plastic bags, were sold exclusively through BJ's Wholesale Club stores.

"We determined the source of the material to be blue ink and a small piece of plastic from an ink pen cartridge that was inadvertently introduced into the raw material before the tenders were breaded," Jeff Shaw, senior vice president of food safety and quality for Perdue, said in a statement. "This likely resulted in a few packages that potentially contain the substance; however, out of an abundance of caution, we decided to voluntarily withdraw all packages of tenders produced on the day of the incident."

