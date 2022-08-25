iPhone 14 Event Sept. 7 Fitbit's Cheapest Band Galaxy Watch 5 Health Tracking Organic Food Online 'Top Gun: Maverick' on Digital 40% Off HBO Max Alienware x15 R2 Review Waffle Makers
Wellness Nutrition

Perdue Chicken Tenders: USDA Issues Health Alert Over Contamination Concerns

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Marcos Cabello
A bag of Perdue Gluten Free Chicken Breast Tenders
Pieces of clear plastic and blue dye have been found in the product. 
The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert for Perdue's frozen, gluten free and ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders. The product may be contaminated with foreign material, including small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye. 

Perdue has voluntarily withdrawn the product, which is marked with a "Best If Used By Date" of July 12, 2023, and a UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-83492-9. The package can also be identified by the lot number 2193, which sits on top of the use-by date. Though there haven't been reports of illness, both Perdue and the US Department of Agriculture urge consumers not to eat this product.

A bag of Perdue chicken tenders marked up to show UPC bar code, use by date and product code

How to check your Perdue Chicken Tenders

 US Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The chicken tenders, packaged in 42-ounce plastic bags, were sold exclusively through BJ's Wholesale Club stores.

"We determined the source of the material to be blue ink and a small piece of plastic from an ink pen cartridge that was inadvertently introduced into the raw material before the tenders were breaded," Jeff Shaw, senior vice president of food safety and quality for Perdue, said in a statement. "This likely resulted in a few packages that potentially contain the substance; however, out of an abundance of caution, we decided to voluntarily withdraw all packages of tenders produced on the day of the incident."

