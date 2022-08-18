Check Your Capri Sun: Thousands of Cases Recalled for Potential Contamination

What's happening Capri Sun has recalled almost 6,000 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. Why it matters Tens of thousands of Capri Sun pouches could be contaminated with a diluted cleaning solution. What's next You can check for whether your Capri Sun drinks are affected by looking for a best by date of June 25, 2023, and a manufacturing code of between 0733-0900.

Kraft Heinz is recalling almost 6,000 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages due to concerns about contamination with a diluted cleaning solution that was used on food processing equipment. Only Wild Cherry-flavored Capri Sun products are impacted by the recall.

The cleaning solution was "inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories," Kraft Heinz said. The contamination was discovered after the company received complaints from consumers about the taste of the drink.

To tell if your Capri Sun drinks are affected by the recall, look for the Best When Used By date of June 25, 2023. The manufacturer code on the pouch and carton would be between 0733 and 0900. You can find more info on how to check if your drinks are affected here.

You can return any affected Capri Suns to the store where you bought them, and call Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252 for a refund.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.