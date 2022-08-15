Home Run Inn Pizza Recall: Check Your Freezer for These Frozen Meat Pizzas

About 13,000 pounds of Home Run Inn frozen meat pizzas is being recalled due to potential metal contamination. According to a Sunday announcement from the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the product's meat topping "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal."

The recall applies to 33.5-ounce boxes of "Home Run Inn Chicago's Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza" with a best by date of Dec. 3, 2022. That's the equivalent of about 6,256 pizzas.

The issue was discovered when customers sent complaints stating that metal was found in the pizza. No confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to eating the product have been made, the USDA said.

If you recognize this product in your freezer, check to see if the label, expiration date and other specific information matches that of the recalled product.

Home Run Inn's pizzas aren't the only products that have been recently recalled. Many drinks made by Lyons Magnus, including products from Oatly, Premier Protein and Stumptown, have also been pulled due to possible contamination.

