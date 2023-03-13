Bloom Nutrition Greens Review 2023: There Are Better Alternatives

Bloom Nutrition has gone viral on TikTok and other social media apps as the next big health brand. The greens powder promises to aid digestion, bloating and immunity, but is it worth the hype?

I was supplied with two flavors of powder. As someone who already drinks powdered greens each morning, I've seen the benefits of starting your day with an extra serving of vegetables and added vitamins, nutrients, probiotics, antioxidants and adaptogens (herbs that you respond to stress better) -- all ingredients found in the best powdered greens. Since drinking powdered greens consistently, I have noticed that I have more energy, and I feel that I have improved my digestive health.

I stopped drinking my regular powdered greens brand to try Bloom for a week. Here are my honest thoughts.

What are powdered greens?

Powdered greens are a dietary supplement that help you get your recommended daily intake of vitamins and minerals found in vegetables and superfoods. People often turn to powdered greens as an easier way to obtain fruits, leafy greens and other vegetables. In addition, powdered greens often include probiotics, nutritional extracts and herbs.

Greens powder is added to 8 to 12 fluid ounces of water, smoothie or other beverages to be consumed. If you don't like the taste, try masking it with your favorite tea, juice, milk, lemonade, yogurt or protein shake.

What is Bloom Nutrition?

Caroline Igo/CNET

Bloom Nutrition was founded in 2019 by a married couple who wanted to create health supplements with high-quality ingredients that actually taste good. Today, Bloom Nutrition offers a greens powder, collagen peptides powder, whey isolate protein, pre-workout, high-energy pre-workout, matcha, mood lift vitamins, fish oil supplements and multivitamins.

For this review, I only tested Bloom's Greens & Superfoods blend. The powder supplement is gluten, dairy and soy-free. One 5-gram scoop of greens contains 15 calories, 3 grams of carbs, 2 grams of fiber, 0.6 milligrams of iron and 5 milligrams of sodium. The powder then contains seven different blends of various nutrients. There is 1,606 grams of a fiber blend, 1,367 grams of a green superfood blend, 648 milligrams of a pre and probiotic blend, 572 milligrams of a fruit and vegetable blend, 550 milligrams of an antioxidant blend, 150 milligrams of a digestive enzyme blend and a 100 milligrams adaptogenic blend. Depending on the flavor, the greens also contain 57 to 95 milligrams of stevia extract.

What does Bloom cost?

For any flavor, a 30-day tub of Bloom Greens & Superfoods costs , and a 60-day tub of any flavor costs . That price doesn't include shipping. However, there is free shipping on orders over $50 to anywhere in the US.

There's also an option to subscribe to Bloom Nutrition and save 10%. If you opt to subscribe, you can have Bloom shipped to your door every 30, 60 or 90 days. You can change, pause or cancel your subscription at any time. Bloom says this option guarantees delivery even during sell-outs and gives you access to exclusive deals and gifts.

Flavor and texture

Caroline Igo/CNET

The flavored Bloom Greens & Superfoods powder is very sweet. Compared to the original flavor, the citrus flavor is by far the best. I first tried both flavors with only water, and the taste of the original was too earthy for me. The citrus flavor was better but a little too sweet for my liking. After some trial and error, I found that the best way to drink Bloom greens was by adding it to orange juice. (I only have to add water to the powdered greens I drink every morning in order to enjoy it.) There is a lot of stevia extract in one little scoop, and I'm not a fan of the extreme sweetness, so I needed something to help hide that flavor. No matter the Bloom flavor you choose, I recommend mixing it with juice or a smoothie. You won't be able to consume it with water alone.

The texture is a little gritty, but depending on what liquid you use to mix, it's barely noticeable. It's especially helpful if you have a whisk or small electric mixer to help blend it. However, I found that if you don't drink it in less than 5 minutes, the greens powder will separate and sink to the bottom. I didn't like that since the powder and flavor became too concentrated toward the end of the drink.

Does Bloom work?

I can't say for certain whether Bloom works. I didn't see any changes in bloating (didn't see improvements, but also didn't worsen symptoms). While Bloom Nutrition claims to aid in bloating and digestion, these claims haven't been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. I only tested the product for a week, and there's a possibility that if I tested the product for longer, I would have seen more results. I also didn't take it at the same time each day. For best results, try to drink your powdered greens around the same time.

That being said, Bloom could have the potential to work -- but the servings of crucial vitamins, minerals, probiotics and adaptogens are not potent enough. For example, the best probiotics on the market contain between 100 million to 50 billion colony-forming units. Bloom's added probiotics don't list a CFU at all. In addition, Bloom has a 1,606-gram fiber blend, but the listed amount of dietary fiber is only 2 grams -- making up only 7% of the daily recommended amount.

When comparing Bloom with another popular powdered greens brand, , the competitor contains 7,388 milligrams of a superfood blend and 2,732 milligrams of herb and antioxidant blend. Both of these are almost double what can be found in Bloom. Two scoops equal one scoop of the competitor.

Lastly, the nutrition facts on the back of the Bloom Greens & Superfoods container also don't tell you how much of what is in each blend.

Where to buy Bloom Nutrition

Thanks to its growing popularity, Bloom Nutrition can be purchased through its , , or .

It may also be found at your local grocery, pharmacy or department stores.

Final thoughts

Caroline Igo/CNET

If you're considering any of Bloom Nutrition's products, I would first encourage you to look into similar products on the market. Chances are there are better alternatives out there. However, compared with top powdered greens brands -- like -- Bloom Nutrition is moderately priced. If you're just getting into powdered greens and are looking for somewhere to start, Bloom may be the option for you.

On the other hand, if you need a dietary supplement to aid nutritional gaps in your diet, this powdered greens brand is not for you. While there is added fiber and iron in one serving of Bloom, there isn't nearly enough to make a difference in someone who has an iron deficiency or needs more fiber. There aren't enough added vitamins, nutrients or probiotics either. In my opinion, you're better off adding an extra vegetable serving into your daily diet.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.