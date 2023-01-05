The 6 Best Fiber Supplements to Aid Digestion in 2023

Fiber is a carbohydrate that's essential for keeping your digestion normal and regulating how your body uses sugar. Despite its importance, only about 5% of people get enough fiber, which can lead to an unhealthy gut. Fiber supplements offer an easy way to get your nutritional needs and keep your digestion on track.

There are a lot of fiber supplements on the market, so it can be overwhelming to pick the best option for you. That's why we're here, to fill you in on all the nitty-gritty details of all things fiber supplements: Which is the best option, which is a good deal, and which best fits your needs.

Before we jump into our curated list of the six best fiber supplements, there's one thing you need to know. There are two types of fiber in supplements: soluble and insoluble fiber. Soluble fiber dissolves in water and helps lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Insoluble fiber is the type that helps move food through your digestive system. OK, now you're ready.

Benefiber Benefiber Original is wheat dextrin, a byproduct of milling wheat. It takes our spot as the best budget fiber supplement thanks to its low cost and versatility. Note that the low price means that this fiber supplement has less fiber per serving than other brands. Depending on your goal dosage per serving, this is something to consider. Benefiber only has soluble fiber, which makes it a great option for people who want to use a fiber supplement to manage their blood sugar. Soluble fiber dissolves in water and is good for both diarrhea and constipation, while insoluble fiber helps with constipation. This fiber supplement is tasteless and dissolves easily in cold and hot liquids. Or you can add it to food while you cook -- it won't thicken or add a flavor. Benefiber is also available in convenient on-the-go packets that offer a single serving of fiber supplement. Not all brands offer this; it's a great perk for people who want to take their fiber supplement with lunch. Cost: $11.82 for 8.7-ounce container (62 servings) Fiber per serving: 3 grams of soluble fiber per 2 teaspoons. Benefiber Original's best features: Benefiber is super affordable and available in on-the-go packets.

It's flavorless and sugar-free. You can add it to any drink or meal without affecting the taste. Things to consider: Compared to other options, Benefiber has a lower dose of fiber.

Vitafusion Vitafusion Fiber Well Fit Gummies is one of the best gummy fiber supplements you can get for children or people who have trouble swallowing pills. These gummies are sugar-free and come in natural berry, peach and strawberry flavors. User reviews rave about the taste and how easy these gummies are to chew. They also praise the effectiveness of this product. With each serving, you also get essential B vitamins, folic acid and biotin. Many fiber supplements don't have other vitamins or minerals included. Cost: $9.83 for 90 gummies Fiber per serving: 5 grams of soluble fiber per two gummies Vitafusion Fiber Well Fit Gummies' best features: If you have trouble swallowing pills or capsules, this gummy fiber supplement is a good option. Reviews say they're easy to chew.

Spectrum Essentials If you're looking for a food-source fiber supplement, consider Spectrum Essentials Organic Ground Chia Seeds. These ground chia seeds are a whole food form of fiber. They're a little less versatile than other fiber supplements, as they have a nutty taste and don't dissolve into drinks. So you'll always know the chia seeds are there, but if you like the taste, they can give water, smoothies or food a boost of fiber. Chia seeds are full of fiber and offer a great way to aid digestion. As a bonus, chia seeds also have omega-3 fatty acids, which have been linked to decreasing the risk of heart attacks or strokes. Cost: $11 for 10-ounce pack Fiber per serving: 4 grams of dietary fiber per 2 tablespoons Spectrum Essentials Organic Ground Chia Seeds' best features: Chia seeds are rich in fiber and also a source of omega-3 fatty acids.

Chia seeds have a nutty taste that you can add to smoothies, bread and food.

Certified USDA Organic and gluten-free. Things to consider: Chia seeds don't dissolve in water. If you're looking for a fiber supplement that you can't taste or see, chia seeds aren't the best option for you.

Metamucil Metamucil sugar-free fiber powder is a natural psyllium husk powder four-in-one fiber supplement that's meant to help digestive health, control appetite and lower cholesterol and sugar levels. A review of research supports the claims that psyllium husk has cardiovascular, cholesterol and blood sugar benefits. You can choose from either unflavored, berry or orange powders. Note that reviews suggest that the strong orange flavor can be polarizing -- you either like it or you don't. However, other users say that Metamucil is smooth and easier to drink than other brands, allowing you to add it to water, juice or smoothies without issue. Cost: $29 for a 2.3-pound container Serving size: 6 grams of soluble fiber per 2 teaspoons Metamucil Sugar-Free Powder's best features: This fiber supplement is plant-based and gluten-free.

You can choose between unflavored, orange and berry. Things to consider: Don't use Metamucil fiber supplements if you have a psyllium allergy or sensitivity.

Garden of Life Garden of Life Organic Fiber Supplement contains no added sugars. It's made from five natural ingredients, including acacia fiber, organic orange peel, organic baobab fruit, apple peel and cranberry seed. Each serving delivers 5 grams of prebiotic fiber. This fiber supplement includes both soluble and insoluble fiber, making it one of the best fiber supplements for constipation. Garden of Life is a certified B corporation. This means that all of its products produced comply with social and environmental standards. You can choose from unflavored powder or citrus. If you want to mix in the powder with drinks or food, we recommend the unflavored version. Cost: $19.97 for a 10-serving container Fiber per serving: 5 grams of insoluble fiber and 4 grams of soluble fiber per tablespoon. Garden of Life Organic Fiber Supplement best features: This fiber supplement is sugar-free and comes in an unflavored or citrus flavor.

Now If you're looking for a budget-friendly fiber supplement that includes both soluble and insoluble fiber, consider NOW supplements psyllium husk powder. It's a good addition to your diet if you struggle with constipation. You can bake it into food or add it to your daily smoothie. This fiber supplement has the highest fiber concentration on the list, with seven grams of dietary fiber, one gram of insoluble fiber and six grams of soluble fiber. You also get eight percent of the recommended daily value of iron for the day. Cost: $11 for a 12-ounce container Fiber per serving: 7 grams of dietary fiber, 6 grams of soluble fiber and 1 gram of insoluble fiber NOW Supplements Psyllium Husk Powder's best features: Certified vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free product. It's also dairy- and nut-free.

How we chose the best fiber supplements

When choosing the best fiber supplements for this list, we considered the price, type of fiber supplement and ingredients. Additionally, as the supplement industry isn't well regulated by the FDA, we relied on additional certifications that vouch for the quality and purity of products. We did not test these fiber supplements in-house.

Things to consider when buying fiber supplements

There are a lot of fiber supplements on the market, all varying by price, type and form. When you start your search, keep these key factors in mind:

Type of fiber: There are two types of fiber -- soluble and insoluble. Soluble fiber benefits your cholesterol and blood sugar. In comparison, insoluble fiber is what will help with constipation and regular digestion.

There are two types of fiber -- soluble and insoluble. Soluble fiber benefits your cholesterol and blood sugar. In comparison, insoluble fiber is what will help with constipation and regular digestion. Dosage: According to Mayo Clinic, women should aim for 21 to 25 grams of fiber daily, while men should eat 30 to 38 grams. If you're not getting enough fiber, you may consider a supplement. You should start with lower fiber content and slowly increase it over time. This way, you avoid side effects like bloating or excess gas.

According to Mayo Clinic, women should aim for 21 to 25 grams of fiber daily, while men should eat 30 to 38 grams. If you're not getting enough fiber, you may consider a supplement. You should start with lower fiber content and slowly increase it over time. This way, you avoid side effects like bloating or excess gas. What's in the supplement : Some fiber supplements may include additional sweeteners or gluten. While others may include other vitamins and minerals. Always keep your dietary preferences and limitations in mind.

: Some fiber supplements may include additional sweeteners or gluten. While others may include other vitamins and minerals. Always keep your dietary preferences and limitations in mind. Form: Fiber supplements come in several forms, the most common being powder or gummy. Whole food fiber sources are also available, like chia seeds. Note that chia seeds won't dissolve like a powder, and they also have a taste.

Fiber FAQ

What is fiber? Fiber is an essential carbohydrate that our bodies use to manage the body's sugars, hunger and digestion. Our bodies can't break down fiber, so it passes through our digestive systems undigested. This adds weight and softens stool, making it easier to pass. Fiber-dense foods: Beans

Edamame

Berries, pears, apples

Brussel sprouts and broccoli

Chia seeds

Carrots and beets

Quinoa

Oats Despite fiber being present in so many foods, many people don't get enough of it from their diet. That's where fiber supplements come in.

What are the benefits of taking fiber supplements? Studies show that fiber supplements have metabolic benefits such as lowering cholesterol and improved glycemic control. They also can help normalize and maintain bowel movements, which is great for people with constipation. While fiber supplements are an effective way to increase your intake, remember that eating fiber-rich foods is always the best option.

How often should you take fiber supplements? Fiber supplements are generally considered safe for everyday use. But you should only take them if you're not getting enough fiber from your food. There are side effects to fiber supplements that shouldn't be ignored, however. Your fiber supplement can cause constipation if you take too much too quickly or if you aren't drinking enough water. When you start your fiber supplements, it's best to start slowly and at a lower dose, then work your way up.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.