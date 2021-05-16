Deal Savings Price











Attention hungry people: CNET's been doing a deep dive into the best meal delivery services available in 2021. There are quite a few to sort through but if you've been wanting to try a meal kit or prepared meal subscription, you won't have to cough up much cash to do it. Meal-kit companies and meal delivery services are always trying to lure in new subscribers with massive discounts and sign-up offers, some as cheap as $2 a serving. New-customer deals are nothing new, but with so many fledgling meal-kit operations springing up and jockeying for your money (and email address), you can try them all for pennies on the dollar. To make things even easier, we've tested all the most popular meal kits and meal delivery services so you'll know exactly what to expect from each one.

Pssst, over here. Because all these meal-kit companies let you cancel for free after the trial, you can try them all at hugely discounted sign-up prices and see which one you like the best. My personal favorite was Sunbasket but we'd love to know what you think.

Companies such as EveryPlate, Blue Apron, HelloFresh, Factor and Home Chef are poised and ready to send perfectly portioned, ready-to-cook dinners to your doorstep, at per-serving prices that often beat what you'd pay dining out or getting takeout. Whether you're looking for ways to eat healthily, learn to cook new recipes or just make fewer trips to the grocery store this winter, a healthy, versatile and budget-friendly meal kit can help with all of that.

A few meal-kit companies have particularly click-worthy deals that are live now, including a sign-up deal from my favorite meal kit service . EveryPlate -- which is my pick for the best budget meal-kit company -- has recipes as low as $2 per serving when you try the service. Daily Harvest, a healthy prepared-meal delivery service (not just a meal kit), is also offering a sweet sign-up offer that's good for $90 off the first three boxes of vegan meals.

So which meal kit is best? I've tried most of them and they're all pretty solid, with differences to consider depending on your budget, diet, taste and kitchen skill level. You can check out CNET's roundup of the best meal-kit delivery services and best healthy food delivery services for a more detailed, er, taste. It's worth noting that most meal-kit companies also let you pause or cancel anytime, so the risk and commitment when signing up for a meal-kit service is minimal.

These offers were valid at the time of publication, but they can end at any time and may be restricted by geography and other cookie-based conditions in your browser. If you don't see a deal populate, try in a new window or private browser. In the meantime, if you've already tried one or more of these, tell me which ones and what you liked or didn't like.

Sun Basket Sunbasket is the best meal-kit service I've tried. and I've tried most of them. It's a little pricier than some other services, with meals ranging from $11 to $13 per serving, but in return, you'll be getting a lot of organic, non-GMO ingredients and thoughtful recipes, all of which I loved. This $90 sign-up discount definitely makes trying Sunbasket more affordable and includes four free gifts in the form of items from the big, beautiful Sunbasket market. The deal breaks down like this: $37 off your first box plus free shipping (an $8 value), then $15 off each of your next three deliveries. The deal applies to Sunbasket's Fresh & Ready prepared meals too. Use the link below, then click Activate Offer to score the discount and freebies.

David Watsky/CNET Factor (sometimes called Factor75) had some of the best prepared meals I tried in my many rounds of testing all the leading services in this growing category. I enjoyed a lot of its low-carb and keto-friendly offerings such as pesto salmon over creamy spinach with green beans -- and the keto cheesecake was nothing short of transcendent. Among the hits were some misses too and you can read all about the service in my full review of Factor here. Or just try it for yourself, since Factor has a tasty new customer deal happening. Sign up for the meal delivery service and save $90 off your first three weeks with code FIRSTFACTOR90. The breakdown is $40 off your first week's order, $30 off the second and $20 off the third. This deal applies to any of the meal plans, from four per week all the way up to Factor's 18-meal plan, and you're welcome to cancel as soon as the offer expires.

HelloFresh HelloFresh has more total meal kit selections than any other service and most of them are pretty easy to prepare. You can check out my deep-dive review of HelloFresh to learn more about the easy meal delivery service. HelloFresh is offering an enticing sign-up deal that amounts to $90 in total savings over the course of your first four deliveries. This offer will bring meal kits to $4.57 per serving, plus free shipping on the first box. One catch in securing the sign-up deal is you have to provide a phone number, which it admits will be used for marketing purposes, but you'd have to provide that either way if you planned to sign up for HelloFresh. You can pause or cancel your subscription anytime after the four weeks. If you're a health care worker, you're probably both tired and hungry with no time to cook. HelloFresh is giving qualified health care workers 15% off any meal-kit deliveries for a full year and 50% off the first box.

Daily Harvest Daily Harvest is quite possibly the easiest way to eat healthily without ever having to learn to cook. Sign up and you'll get steady (or one-time) shipments of vegan soups, smoothies, bowls, flatbreads and snacks. Daily Harvest meals are chock-full of healthy, organic ingredients and trendy superfoods like kabocha squash, kale, berries and avocado. All you have to do is blend or heat and eat. If you're new to Daily Harvest you can score $20 off your first box of nine meals, $25 off 14 items or $34 off a box of 24 with special code WELCOME2021.

EveryPlate EveryPlate is our pick as the best meal-kit services for families sticking to a budget. You won't see a lot of haute cuisine, but I've tried its pork sloppy joes and its chicken and linguine in a tomato cream sauce. All the meals I tried were delicious, easy to prepare and light on the wallet. You can score EveryPlate's already cheap meal kits for just $2 per serving and then take 20% off the next two boxes. (Note that some of us here at CNET don't see this offer anymore, so it may be location-based.) Once you click this exclusive link you'll have 30 minutes to claim the offer, so you might want to think it over first or check out a sample menu here before the clock starts ticking.

Home Chef I tested Home Chef recently and loved the highly customizable meal kits and comfort-food recipes with a healthy bent, all of which were easy to prepare. Home Chef is also one of the more affordable meal-kit companies -- starting at $7 per serving -- and is even more so if you sign up using this offer. For new subscribers, Home Chef is offering $90 off when you sign up for four weeks of meals. The savings are spread out over four weeks' worth of meals -- $30 off the first two boxes and $15 off the second two -- but if you've been wanting to try a meal-kit subscription, this is a fantastic time to give Home Chef a shot. You can pause or cancel anytime, so the risk is low.

Brandy Yowell Gobble is quite similar to the other services, except that many items come already chopped, peeled, marinated and so on -- which can definitely save you some prep time. The two meals I received, Yankee pot roast and cacio e pepe, were terrific. Dinner prices are normally a flat $12 per serving, however, so you do pay a bit extra for that convenience. Right now when you sign up for the two-person plan with three meals per week, you'll get your first six meals for just $36 plus free shipping.

Shelby Brown/CNET Blue Apron offers two- and four-serving boxes with two to three or two to four recipes per week, respectively. Prices range from $7.49 to $10 a serving, depending on how much you order, with shipping included free with all orders except the two-person, two-recipe option. There's no promo code for this offer; just click the "redeem offer" button when it pops up and you'll save $20 per box over the course of your first five Blue Apron boxes.

My advice: Take advantage of each and every one of these offers (making sure to pause or cancel after, unless you want to continue). You can see which service you like best and get supercheap takeout-style meals for weeks at a time.

