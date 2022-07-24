10 Tips for Budget-Friendly Meal Prepping (That's Still Healthy)

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out.

In an effort to save money and eat healthier, I challenged myself not to eat out for two weeks. (Full disclosure: I lasted eight days cooking all of my meals before I splurged on a burrito bowl at Chipotle.) For those of you looking to increase your at-home cooking but not your spending who are stronger-willed than I am, I've got 10 tips for how to plan out your healthy budget meal prepping, before going to the store, at the store and once you're home.

For this challenge, I focused on affordable, nutritious, filling foods. As a college-student on a shoestring budget with limited cooking supplies, I hope these tips will be helpful for anyone looking to save money on balanced, simple home-cooked meals. (You can also check out our stories on whether it's cheaper to buy groceries online or in the store, and if meal kits are worth the money compared to regular groceries.)

Before going to the store

1. Figure out your nutritional goals

Everyone is different, so think about what you need to fuel your lifestyle. Are you active? Do you have dietary restrictions? Do you have an allergy that makes getting the right nutrients more difficult?

For the best bang for your buck, the base of your meal should aim to have all three macronutrients: a carbohydrate, a protein and a fat. To make a fully balanced meal, include fruits and vegetables wherever possible. According to the Center for Disease Control, only one in 10 adults in the US eats enough vegetables and fruits (2-3 cups of veggies and 1.5-2 cups of fruit per day).

2. Set a budget

So how do you set a budget for groceries? The US Department of Agriculture recommends that males aged 19 to 50 on a low-cost to moderate budget should spend about $66 to $82 per week, based on dietary intake recommendations. For females in the same age group, that weekly budget is $57-$70. This will also vary depending on the price of groceries where you live, but will help as a general guideline if you're not sure where to start.

For all basics such as bread, milk, and butter, etc., I recommend a store like Aldi or Trader Joe's, which have business models that keep prices lower than many other supermarkets. For example, at Aldi, I recently bought almond milk for $1.45, almost $2 cheaper than the generic Whole Foods brand. So, check out these options if you have one near you for most basic items before heading to another store.

3. Find recipes and make a grocery store list

This seems self-explanatory, but many people end up impulse-buying goods they don't need. The grocery store is designed so we do! Before you go, look up easy recipes online, open up a cookbook, or plan to double up on recipes you can already make. There are plenty of websites, YouTube channels and TikTok videos dedicated to healthy meal-planning.

If you're meal prepping, write down the ingredients for each meal, and how much of each are needed. By making a grocery list, you can focus on exactly what you need and stick to it.

If you don't know where to start, I generally aim to buy:

1 lean meat meat item

Chicken

Ground Turkey

2 non-meat protein items

Beans



Tofu

Edamame

3 starches, preferably whole grain

Brown Rice

Pasta

Bread

Oatmeal

2-3 different servings of fruits (frozen or fresh)

Bananas



Strawberries



Blueberries



Pineapple

2-3 different servings of vegetables (frozen or fresh)

Carrots



Broccoli



Green Beans



Cauliflower



Spinach



1-2 fat sources

Avocado



Olive Oil



Nuts



If you need some meal inspiration, here are a few of my go-to recipes and ingredients for different meals:

Breakfast

Smoothie (frozen fruit, milk, spinach, Greek yogurt)

(frozen fruit, milk, spinach, Greek yogurt) Oatmeal (and fruit)

Lunch

Flatbread wraps (whole grain wrap, chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, corn, chipotle mayo, avocado)

Dinner

Taco Bowl (rice, beans, meat (optional), red onion, lettuce, fajita vegetables, cilantro, avocado)

(rice, beans, meat (optional), red onion, lettuce, fajita vegetables, cilantro, avocado) Stir Fry (rice, frozen stir fry veggies, meat (optional), soy sauce, peanut butter, honey, red pepper flakes)

At the store

4. Read the nutrition labels

Get down on the bottom row and take the time to read the nutrition label to see if what you're buying is actually providing the nutrients you're looking for, whether that's fiber, vitamins, or protein. Check out our guide on what to look for and avoid on nutrition labels.

5. Do the math

I know you want to get in and get out of the store as fast as possible, but a couple extra minutes could save you money. Many companies have reduced their food portion sizes while keeping prices the same. Cross-check between brands and different sizes for the best deal by dividing the total price by the total weight. While you have your calculator out, try totaling as you shop. You will start to remember item prices, and you won't be startled at the register.

6. Buy store brands

Everyone knows store brands are usually cheaper than premium brands, but the margin is higher than you'd think. Buying store brands wherever you shop can save you as much as 30%, say expert grocery shoppers.

7. Shop grocery store sales in-store and online

Pay attention to the sales at the store. Many grocery stores release a weekly ad that you can scan beforehand. Pick out the items you want to use and try to plan your meals for the week around discounted items. If you know you buy an item often and it's on sale, stock up on it. (Lots of in-season fruits are less expensive, too.)

Many large stores have apps or websites, so lookout for online-specific discounts and deals. Coupon websites such as Coupons.com have a section entirely for grocery stores. Selecting the items you'd like to buy beforehand also helps you diversify your meals as you incorporate new on-sale items.

8. Prioritize versatility

The key to buying groceries is not to get fancy -- you don't need that pricey truffle oil that you're only going to use in one recipe ever. Keep it simple with the ingredients you know you'll use and use a lot. Save the experimenting for when you have more money. Ingredient-prepping is less daunting than meal-prepping, so if you have similar bases while varying the spices and sauces, you'll be able to stretch a handful of ingredients into different meals.

9. Buy frozen or canned

Frozen and canned fruits and vegetables aren't the enemy. A 2017 study showed that not only are frozen vegetables and fruit nutritionally comparable to fresh ones, but frozen produce may actually retain vitamins more efficiently than fresh produce stored in the fridge for five days or more. Canned items are processed more than frozen produce, but they are both harvested and preserved at peak ripeness. Regardless, eating frozen and canned foods are a great way to add essential vitamins and minerals into your diet easily and affordably.

After the Store

10. Make your food last

The steps you take after grocery shopping are crucial to efficiently using the food you just bought. Take steps to preserve your food in the fridge longer, including your fruits and veggies, and organize your kitchen to save money and stay motivated to eat the good food you just bought.

Happy meal prepping! For more tips on healthy meal preparation, check out expert picks on the best fish to grill, and the best air fryers.

