Mattress Shopping? Make Sure Your New Bed Has These 3 Things

Buying a mattress isn't like buying a phone or a new laptop. Most people keep the same mattress for seven to 10 years. If you're like my parents, you won't get rid of your mattress until there are permanent body indents on each side. But an old mattress can contribute to poor sleep, body pains, and even allergies, as it could house up to 10 million dust mites -- gross.

Luckily, gone are the days of wandering around a mattress store, awkwardly laying on beds until you think you've found the right match. You can buy a bed directly online, and it'll ship to your door inside a box, like anything else you'd buy on the web.

However, beds aren't one-size-fits-all.

Your mattress should accommodate your specific needs and preferences. Otherwise, you risk it being too soft, too firm or not supportive enough. You get the gist.

When shopping for a new mattress, these are the three main things you should look out for. If you follow these guidelines, you're much more likely to find a comfortable, long-lasting match.

1. Firmness level -- does it match your sleeper type?

Have you ever slept on a mattress and woken up with back, shoulder or hip pain? There's a good chance the bed was the culprit -- especially if the pain is most prevalent first thing in the morning.

A bed that's too firm can irritate the joints of a side sleeper, while a soft mattress can cause back pain in a back or stomach sleeper.

Side sleepers should consider a mattress with a soft to medium firmness level that'll properly cradle the hips and joints.

should consider a mattress with a soft to medium firmness level that'll properly cradle the hips and joints. Back and stomach sleepers should consider a medium to firm mattress that'll prevent their backs from sagging, maintaining a straight spine alignment.



should consider a medium to firm mattress that'll prevent their backs from sagging, maintaining a straight spine alignment. Combination sleepers should opt for a mattress between soft and firm -- like Goldilocks. Beds with medium firmness offer enough pressure relief for when you sleep on your side, and support for when you're laying on your back or stomach.



2. Construction -- does it accommodate your body type?

The layers inside of a Helix Plus mattress, a strong hybrid mattress. Jonathon Gomez/CNET

There are a few different types of mattresses, including foam and hybrid. A hybrid mattress uses both foam and steel coils in its construction and, as a result, it's more supportive and durable than beds solely made of foam.

If you want to save money and opt for an all-foam mattress, I give the green light to everyone under the 230-pound mark.

If you have more of a plus-size frame, I give you a yellow light. Technically, an all-foam mattress will work; it just won't be as long-lasting, durable or supportive as a hybrid mattress. To get the most out of a bed, worth hundreds of dollars or more, I'd spend the extra money on a hybrid.

3. Bells and whistles -- do you need more from your mattress?

Some people are completely content with a simple mattress that has one thing: comfort. And that's 100% OK. On the other hand, if you're a hot sleeper, live with back pain or co-sleep in a small bed, there are extra features you may want in your mattress.