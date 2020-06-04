Brian Cooley/CNET

Impossible Burgers and ground beef alternatives are joining the online grocery wave driven by the coronavirus pandemic. You can now have the lab-grown meat delivered to your home. Here's what's in the box and how much it costs.

You don't pick and choose your order a la carte but instead select one of four available packs. The packs contain some combination of frozen patties or bulk packages of ground product that you might use for tacos or lasagna:

"Convenience Pack": Four 12-oz. packages for $50 or $.96 an ounce

"Combo Pack": Two 12-oz. packages and ten quarter-pound patties for $60 or $1.07 per ounce

"Family Pack": A 5-lb bulk package for $65 or $1.23 per ounce

"Grilling Pack" includes 20 quarter-pound patties for $70 or $1.14 per ounce.

Brian Cooley/CNET

Two-day shipping is included in the above prices. Impossible Pork is not yet available to order online.

Perishable food is different from other online groceries: It needs to arrive in a form that inspires confidence in its safety and purity. Impossible's packaging delivers on that with a stout outer box that's emblazoned with modern graphics and positioning statements and padded on all six internal sides. A generous bag of dry ice sits atop a tightly sealed inner box that contains your order. Impossible's product has no cholesterol but all that packaging may cause heart palpitations if you're environmentally conscious. A flyer inside the box explains how all the packaging can be recycled, composted or made into Oobleck, with the exception of the poly bag the dry ice is wrapped in.

Brian Cooley/CNET

If you want to avoid the packaging, Impossible has also announced an expansion of grocery store availability. Having started with a token 150 stores at the beginning of 2020, Impossible's burger is now sold in almost 3,000 stores. The company says it will scale that to around 7,500 by the end of 2020, including some presence in almost all large chains.

We've covered the cooking, taste, nutrition and even Islamic trepidation around Impossible Pork and burger at length and there are no changes to the actual product. Like most food staples, the story now is distribution and price; Impossible and arch-rival Beyond Meat are scrambling for ubiquity across foodservice, restaurant, grocery and online channels, knowing that consumers can't consider what they can't access. The next beachhead should be steady price reduction enabled by such sales expansion: Animal-based ground beef averages .25 cents an ounce compared to plant-based alternatives that still sell at multiples of that.

