X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

You Can Save 66% on B&O's Beoplay Portal Headphones If You're Quick

Today only, you can get these Bang & Olufsen gaming headphones for just $170.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
A pair of Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal Gaming Headphones rests on a desk near an Xbox controller.
Bang and Olufsen

When you think of some of the biggest brands in audio, the Bang & Olufsen name is one that immediately springs to mind -- but perhaps not in the world of gaming headsets. That all changes with the B&O Beoplay Portal headphones, a pair designed especially for gaming with all the features you might expect. And today, Woot will sell you a pair for a price that you won't quite believe.

The Beoplay Portal headphones would normally retail for $500 but if you get an order in today Woot will slash that price to an incredible $170. You don't need to enter any codes or clip any coupons, but you do need to be aware that this price is only available for a matter of hours -- or until the units sell out. You do get to choose your color, so make sure to pick the one you like best before placing an order.

See at Woot

Designed to work with Xbox Series S and X, PlayStation and PC, these headphones feature multiple functions designed for gamers, including a lossless connection and quick, intuitive controls. They're also lightweight and feature a padded headband and memory foam ear cups to relieve pressure and provide comfort, even during extended gaming sessions.

But when you're buying a set of headphones, sound quality is an important aspect to consider, and the Beoplay Portal headset definitely delivers. Powerful sound from two 40mm drivers keep you immersed in the game. These headphones also offer Dolby Atmos support and feature Active Noise Cancellation to help you filter out distractions so you can stay focused and ready.

While gaming, you can expect to get up to 12 hours of battery life, but you can nearly double that when you're not connected to a console and only utilizing Bluetooth and ANC. As for chat, these headphones feature beamform microphone technology, which creates a virtual boom-arm to help you come through clearly, whether you're using it to chat with friends or collaborate with colleagues. You can also customize your sound through the Bang and Olufsen app, available for iPhone and Android.

Not sure these headphones are for you? Our list of the best headphone deals might just have what you're looking for.

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.

Why pay full price for new headphones?
Track prices on all your favorite options and get notified when we find the best deal.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans