You Can Save 66% on B&O's Beoplay Portal Headphones If You're Quick

When you think of some of the biggest brands in audio, the Bang & Olufsen name is one that immediately springs to mind -- but perhaps not in the world of gaming headsets. That all changes with the B&O Beoplay Portal headphones, a pair designed especially for gaming with all the features you might expect. And today, Woot will sell you a pair for a price that you won't quite believe.

The Beoplay Portal headphones would normally retail for $500 but if you get an order in today Woot will slash that price to an incredible $170. You don't need to enter any codes or clip any coupons, but you do need to be aware that this price is only available for a matter of hours -- or until the units sell out. You do get to choose your color, so make sure to pick the one you like best before placing an order.

Designed to work with Xbox Series S and X, PlayStation and PC, these headphones feature multiple functions designed for gamers, including a lossless connection and quick, intuitive controls. They're also lightweight and feature a padded headband and memory foam ear cups to relieve pressure and provide comfort, even during extended gaming sessions.

But when you're buying a set of headphones, sound quality is an important aspect to consider, and the Beoplay Portal headset definitely delivers. Powerful sound from two 40mm drivers keep you immersed in the game. These headphones also offer Dolby Atmos support and feature Active Noise Cancellation to help you filter out distractions so you can stay focused and ready.

While gaming, you can expect to get up to 12 hours of battery life, but you can nearly double that when you're not connected to a console and only utilizing Bluetooth and ANC. As for chat, these headphones feature beamform microphone technology, which creates a virtual boom-arm to help you come through clearly, whether you're using it to chat with friends or collaborate with colleagues. You can also customize your sound through the Bang and Olufsen app, available for iPhone and Android.

