Woot Refurb Sale Saves You $149 on a Top-of-the-Line iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple makes some of our absolute favorite phones of 2023, and its top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max may just be the most the most advanced phone out there at the moment. However, that serious hardware doesn't come cheap, with prices for this high-end model starting at $1,099. But if you can live with some dings and scrapes, right now you can pick up a refurb model for just $950 at Woot, saving you $149. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and Woot has a limited supply available, so act fast if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

According to Woot, all of these phones have been rated as "scratch and dent" grade refurbs. That means that they have all been tested and ensured to be in full working condition but will show signs of wear and tear. They also come backed by Woot's 90-day limited warranty.

The 14 Pro Max is the most advanced iPhone to date. It's equipped with an advanced A16 Bionic chip and 5G support for lighting-fast performance, along with 128GB of built-in storage. The screen is a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, and it boasts a 48MP rear camera that can capture 4K video at 30 fps. It's also fairly rugged, with an IP68 weather-resistance rating and a durable Ceramic Shield screen. At the moment, Woot still has a few different color variants to choose from, including black, gold, purple and silver.

And if you're looking for a different model from this series, you can check out our roundup of all the best iPhone 14 deals for even more bargains.