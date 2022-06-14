Galaxy S22 Deals: $300 Off at Amazon, Up to $1,125 Off at Samsung and More

It's been a few months since Samsung's latest phones, the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra, first hit shelves. The new models are successors to both the Galaxy S21, and the now-discontinued Galaxy Note series, which has essentially been replaced by the new S22 Ultra. It was pretty tricky to get your hands on one of these powerful new Android phones when they first launch, but things have calmed down quite a bit since then. Now, you can find all three models readily available at most major carriers and retailers. However, you may still encounter the odd configuration that's still on backorder.

The Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra all feature several major camera improvements, including larger pixel sensors and Adaptive Pixel technology for improved nighttime photography and videos. There's an improved Portrait Mode, as well as a new Auto Framing feature that can detect and track up to 10 people in order to capture everyone in a photo clearly.

However, it's the Galaxy S22 Ultra that made the biggest splash. Samsung's top-of-the-line phone introduces the S Pen to the S series for the first time, paying homage to the now-canceled Note.

Richard Peterson/CNET

The S22 Ultra also features significant camera upgrades, including Samsung's largest pixel sensor ever, as well a number of raw photo tools for more comprehensive editing, and an advanced Super Clear Glass lens for smoother and crisper nighttime videos without flares.

We'll take a closer look at all the details for each of the three flagship Galaxy S22 models and show you the best Galaxy S22 deals across the internet and in stores.

What colors does the Galaxy S22 come in?

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are available in phantom black, phantom white, green and pink gold. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a slightly different lineup: phantom black, phantom white, green and burgundy.

How much does the Galaxy S22 cost?



The three models of the Galaxy S22 are available in various storage configurations. US pricing for each model starts at:

Samsung Galaxy S22: $800

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: $1,000

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,200

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are available in 128GB and 256GB storage options with 8GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra will also add in options for 512GB and 1TB with up to 12GB of RAM.

Be sure to check out all the Galaxy S22 deals below.

Best Galaxy S22 deals

You might have missed the preorder offers, but most carriers and retailers are offering some stellar deals on these new Galaxy phones, especially if you've got an older device you're looking to trade in. We've rounded up the best Galaxy S22 deals that you can shop for right now.

We will continue to update this page as new offers become available, so keep checking back if your carrier or preferred retailer is not listed below.

Samsung's site is the obvious place to buy the newest Galaxy S22 phones, because it offers all the device configurations and has multiple payment options. Samsung offers carrier and unlocked models so you can choose between buying the phone outright, through carrier payments or financing it through Samsung, depending on your preference. Samsung is also known for offering perks, and we've collected those deals here for your consideration: Right now, Samsung is offering $125 off the S22 Ultra, and $100 off the base model S22 and S22 Plus-- no strings attached. One of the only straightforward discounts you'll find out there at the moment. You can also save up to $1,000 with an eligible trade-in, scoring you the Ultra, for instance, for the low price of only $75. If you're also looking to get a tablet from the new Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, you'll be able to get up to $600 of trade-in credit on the Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus and S8 Ultra models when ordering from Samsung directly, as well as up to $200 of Samsung credits. All colors and configurations are currently available, though the Samsung exclusive color variants will take an extra week or two to ship.

If you don't want the headache of navigating carriers, plans and installment payments, you'll want an unlocked phone that you can purchase outright. Amazon has some great deals available on its unlocked models, and right now you can save up to $150 off the S22, $250 off the S22 Plus and $300 off the S22 Ultra, depending on which configuration you choose. Right now, all three models are available for purchase., though there are a few select colors and configurations that are currently out of stock.

This time around, AT&T is getting far more aggressive with its trade-in offers on the Galaxy S22 devices. The carrier is matching Verizon's offer from last year and is accepting select phones in any condition as a trade-in. If you have any Galaxy Note, S or Z Series phone from any year, you can get $800 off the new Galaxy S22 devices, even if your trade-in is broken or doesn't turn on. With this promotion, you can get the base Galaxy S22 for free via qualifying installment plan credits. The credits take place over a 36-month period, and if you cancel service before the 36 months is over you'll have to pay the remaining balance. This means that you could technically pay as little as $0 for the Galaxy S22, under $6 per month for the Galaxy S22 Plus and about $11 per month for the S22 Ultra, but be aware that credits begin 90 days after purchase and require that you pay all taxes and associated fees on the retail price up front. All three Galaxy S22 models are available now and ship for free, with most colors and configurations ready to ship right away.

If you're a current Verizon subscriber or someone looking to make the switch to Verizon, there are some great discounts you can take advantage of. Both new customers adding a line, and current Verizon subscribers upgrading their current line can save up to $800 on any S22 model with an eligible trade-in and activation on a qualifying unlimited plan. Those adding a new line will also get a $200 Verizon gift card. You can even trade in broken or damaged phones, as long as the battery is intact, which is something that the carrier started doing last year. That means that you can get the S22 for free, and the S22 Ultra for as low as $11 per month. The discount will be applied via monthly bill credits, so you can't get this offer when you purchase the phone outright. It's also worth noting that Verizon is now using 36-month terms instead of 24-month terms, so you'll want to make sure that works for you before placing your order. And if you're looking to buy a new smartwatch, Verizon is also offering up to $300 off eligible Samsung Galaxy Watches with the purchase of any Android smartphone and activation on any data plan. All three models are currently available with free two-day shipping.

Best Buy now offers support for Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile upgrades and new lines both in-store and online. According to Best Buy, you can save up to $300 on an unlocked model when you choose same-day activation through either AT&T, Verizon, Sprint or T-Mobile. However, at the moment it looks like you can get the same price with the activate later option, making this the best straightforward deal you'll find on an unlocked S22 model at the moment. And if you're looking to trade in a device, you can save up to $1,150 through Verizon and AT&T, or $835 through T-Mobile. All three models are currently available for delivery and in-store pickup.

T-Mobile usually goes all out for new phone releases with some pretty sweet deals for new customers and current ones alike. This time around, T-Mobile has two deals available: one for those with Magenta Max and one for those without. Customers who are on a Magenta Max plan will be able to get the Galaxy S22 for free, or up to $800 off the S22 Plus and Ultra by either trading in an eligible device, or by adding a new line on your existing Magenta Max plan. T-Mobile has a similar offer for those not on a Magenta Max plan, with a slightly reduced discount. You can save $600 on all three models with an eligible trade-in and activation on a qualifying plan, or by adding a new line of service on an eligible plan. T-Mobile currently has all three models available, though select configurations of the S22 Plus are currently backordered and won't ship for another three to four weeks.