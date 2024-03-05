Use This Exclusive CNET Discount to Get $100 Off One of Our Favorite Earbuds
If you're looking to grab a new pair of high-quality in-ear headphones, this deal on the Status Between 3ANC may be the perfect fit.
If you want something a bit on the higher end when it comes to earbuds, these Status Between 3ANC are an impressive option worth considering. In fact, they've shown up several times on our lists, such as our favorite best-sounding wireless earbuds and best noise-canceling earbuds. You can even score significant savings if you use CNET's exclusive promo code. Just enter CNETDISCOUNT at checkout to bring them down by $100 from their launch price, meaning you'll pay just $149.
One thing that sets the Status Between 3ANC apart from other earbuds is that they have three drivers, giving you a much wider range of audio than you might expect. Granted, they may not compete with higher-end headphones and only support the AAC audio codec, but they're really good for the price. Also, they have multipoint Bluetooth, so you can connect to two devices at the same time.
They also have active noise canceling, and they do a pretty good job of cutting out ambient sounds, which is great if you want to go exercise or use them in the office. The Between 3ANC also offers PX5 water resistance, so they can withstand some of the elements when using them outside. And their fit is surprisingly comfortable, according to CNET's audio expert David Carnoy, even though they may look a little bit wonky and bulky.
Overall, they're an interesting pair of headphones, and with the discount code CNETDISCOUNT knocking an extra $30 off the current discounted rate, you can get them for a very good price. Even so, if you'd still like to see a few different options, check out these earbud deals as well.
More shopping deals from CNET
