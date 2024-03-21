Upgrade Your Bluetooth Headphones for Cheap During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Whether you're commuting through busy and bustling streets or trying to concentrate in a noisy environment, noise-canceling headphones are a great way to drown out the din of the outside world. The $86 Anker Soundcore Life Q30 hybrid active noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones are down to $56, from their usual list price of $86, as a part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale. If you were looking to upgrade your headphones, this deal makes it the perfect time.

Available in three different colors, these Anker noise-canceling headphones have tons of features to help elevate your listening experience. These headphones have the ability to eliminate a staggering 95% of low-frequency background noise, which guarantees you a peaceful listening experience. With a long battery life of up to 40 hours for music playback, the active noise-cancellation feature can be disabled to extend usage to 60 hours. These headphones need only a five-minute charge to provide an additional four hours of uninterrupted listening pleasure.

Your comfort doesn't have to be sacrificed either, with lightweight, memory foam ear cups made with protein leather. This means you can keep these headphones on for long listening sessions with minimal discomfort. The transparency mode feature allows you to switch between noise cancellation and hearing the outside world, so you don't miss anything. And with multipoint connectivity, you can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time to switch with ease when you need to.

"As far as sound, comfort level and build quality go, you'd be hard-pressed to do better than the Q30 for the money," wrote CNET's headphones expert David Carnoy. "They don't have quite the clarity or bass definition as some of the top premium models, but they're less than a third of the price and get you about 75% of the way there in terms of sound."

