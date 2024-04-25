Upgrade to This 256GB OnePlus 12R Smartphone for Just $530 Today

We've covered OnePlus 12 deals before, but this new OnePlus 12R bargain might be one of our favorites. The phone is already one that offers more power and capabilities than its low price would suggest, but right now Amazon will sell you the upgraded 256GB model with a hefty $70 discount. That means that you'll pay just $530, which is only $30 more than the usual cost of the 128GB model and you'll get double the storage and RAM in the process. You also get to choose between two colors, but we don't know how long this deal is going to last which means it could end at any minute.

You definitely don't want to miss out on this deal. The OnePlus 12R comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as mentioned, but that's just part of the story. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that powers this phone is nice and fast while the large 6.82-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display offers a variable refresh rate that goes from 1Hz all the way to 120Hz for a smooth experience when using apps and games.

Around the back, the OnePlus 12R sports a 50-megapixel main camera while other features of note include incredibly fast 80W wired charging of the huge 5,500mAh battery. Buyers will also get six months of Google One and three months of YouTube Premium thrown in for good measure.

