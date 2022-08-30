Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Phones Are Up to $270 Off During Amazon's Android Days Event

If you're an Android user in the market for a new phone, Samsung's latest lineup of Galaxy S22 phones should be at the top of your list. With three different models available, there's a phone for every need and budget, and right now, you can pick one up for less. As a part of it's ongoing Android Days sale, Amazon is offering deals on unlocked models of all three Galaxy S22 phones. Today is the final day of the sale, so be sure to get your order in by tonight if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts.

The most affordable of the three phones in this lineup is the base model S22. It's also the smallest of the three, with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display. It's equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the entry-level model, as well as a cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor -- the same chip used in all three models. It also features an impressive 50MP camera that can capture video in stunning 8K resolution. The is currently on sale for $650, $150 off the usual price.

The main difference between the standard Galaxy S22 and the step up S22 Plus is the size. The S22 Plus features a slightly larger 6.6-inch AMOLED display, though it has the same resolution as the S22 screen. The internal hardware between the two models is fairly identical, except that the S22 Plus also has a slightly larger 4500mAh battery for a few extra hours of life on a single charge. The is on sale starting at just $750, $250 off the usual price.

The S22 Ultra, the most advanced of the three, features a few more substantial differences. It's the largest S22 model with a 6.8-inch WQHD+ display, and an upgraded 5000mAh battery. It also comes with an S Pen stylus, which is stored right in the phone's body, for taking notes and editing photos on the fly. The entry-level Ultra with 128GB of storage has just 8GB of RAM, but models with more storage bump that up to 12GB of speedy performance. Prices for the start at $930, which is $270 off the usual price.

You can read more about the differences between the S22 models here. And if you're in the market for a new Android, but don't want to spend the money to get the latest and greatest, there is also a selection of refurbished Samsung Galaxy and Note phones available for hundreds less.

