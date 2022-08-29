Amazon's 'Android Days' Promo Brings All-Time-Low Pricing to Pixel, Chromebooks and More

Amazon has just kicked off a new promotion, Android Days, that brings along huge discounts on some of the newest and most popular Android phones, wireless earbuds, tablets and Chrome OS Chromebooks. Whether you're looking for the latest and greatest from Samsung, Google or OnePlus, Amazon has it all discounted right now with prices that you simply won't want to miss.
We are seeing all-time lows on Google's recently released Pixel 6A, bringing it down to just $370 and Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup starts at just $650 during this event.
There are a lot of great deals available right now. We've sorted through all of them and pulled together a list of our favorites to make it easier for you. Let's take a look at our favorites by category.
Android Days phone deals
- Google Pixel 6A: $370 (save $80)
- Google Pixel 6: $470 (save $120)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro: $616 (save $283)
- Samsung Galaxy S22: $650 (save $150)
- Motorola Edge: $350 (save $350)
- OnePlus 10 Pro: $820 (save $80)
Android Days headphone deals
- Google Pixel Buds A: $69 (save $30)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro: $175 (save $25)
- OnePlus Buds Pro: $100 (save $50)
- OnePlus Buds Z2: $60 (save $40)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $140 (save $60)
- Jabra Elite 7: $125 (save $55)
- Jabra Elite 3: $50 (save $30)
Android Days Chromebook deals
- Asus Chromebook C203: $120 (save $130)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5: $300 (save $130)
Android Days tablet deals
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $220 (save $60)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $300 (save $130)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $500 (save $180)