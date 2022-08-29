Galaxy Watch 5 Pro iPhone 14 Event Student Loan Forgiveness Best Mobile VPN National Dog Day Best Workout Headphones Galaxy Z Flip 4 Deals Best Gifts Under $500
Amazon's 'Android Days' Promo Brings All-Time-Low Pricing to Pixel, Chromebooks and More

These deals are only good for two days, so don't miss out.

Amazon has just kicked off a new promotion, Android Days, that brings along huge discounts on some of the newest and most popular Android phones, wireless earbuds, tablets and Chrome OS Chromebooks. Whether you're looking for the latest and greatest from Samsung, Google or OnePlus, Amazon has it all discounted right now with prices that you simply won't want to miss. 

We are seeing all-time lows on Google's recently released Pixel 6A, bringing it down to just $370 and Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup starts at just $650 during this event.
Android Days Sales Event

Save big

Amazon has just kicked off a new limited-time promotion that offers some of the latest Android phones, Chromebooks and popular earbuds at big discounts. 

There are a lot of great deals available right now. We've sorted through all of them and pulled together a list of our favorites to make it easier for you. Let's take a look at our favorites by category.

Android Days phone deals

Android Days headphone deals

Android Days Chromebook deals

Android Days tablet deals

