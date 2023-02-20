Unlock Your iPad's Potential With Up to $40 Off the Apple Pencil

Apple's sleek iPads are among our favorite tablets for creative types, and if you're an artist looking to make the most of yours, you'll also want to make sure you've got the compatible Apple Pencil as well. These styluses are designed to function seamlessly with Apple's tablets, and right now, you've got a rare chance to pick one up at a discount.

Amazon and Best Buy are both offering $20 off the first-gen model, and $40 off the second-gen model, which drops the price down to $79 and $89 respectively. Best Buy has these deals expiring at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and while there's no end time listed at Amazon, there's a good chance they'll expire around then as well. Be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Apple If your iPad is a few years old, you'll probably need the first-gen Apple pencil, which is compatible with older Apple tablets (you can see the full list of compatible models here). Originally released in 2015, the original Apple Pencil still boasts some impressive tech, including sensitivity to pressure and tilt, extreme precision and almost nonexistent lag. This deal also comes with the USB-C adapter, which is required to pair to select iPad models.

Apple The second-gen Apple Pencil is designed for the latest iPads (you can see the full list of compatible models here), and makes some slight improvements on its predecessor. This model magnetically attaches to the iPad for convenient wireless charging. This second-gen model also supports the new "hover" feature found on the latest iPad Pros, which tracks the pencil tip at close range, before you make contact with the screen. Read our Apple Pencil 2 preview.