Treat Your Car to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Support for Just $100, but Do It Soon

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are great ways to listen to music, podcasts and use navigation while you're on the move. You can do it safely and hands-free but it isn't a feature that all cars have, especially if you drive an older vehicle. If you don't want to buy a whole new car just to stay safe, today StackSocial will sell you a 10-inch touchscreen with CarPlay and Android Auto support for just $100, a price that is a whopping 50% off the usual asking price. You do need to get your order in soon though, this deal is going to expire soon and we don't know when it'll be available this low again.

This deal gets you a large 10-inch display that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with full support for all of the media playback, mapping software and other features these systems have become so well-known for. The whole thing works wirelessly as well, so no need to connect any cables to your phone to get the system up and running. The display supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and the box includes all of the mounting accessories needed to get up and running.

Other features include support for multimedia playback including audio and video file formats via the 64GB of built-in storage. The whole thing is powered by Android 12, and a 12-month warranty is included for good measure. Looking for a different CarPlay setup? There are plenty of CarPlay head unit options out there, and be sure to check out our collection of the best iPhone deals if you need a new handset to go with it.