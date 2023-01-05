Android Auto Redesign Finally Rolling Out at CES

The new Android Auto overhaul that was previewed at Google I/O 2022 is finally rolling out starting today according to an announcement made at CES. The in-car interface for Android phones is getting a new tiled layout that is more flexible and adaptable to various screen sizes and aspect ratios.

The split-screen design has the map dominating the left side of the display where it will be closer to the driver, at least in left-hand drive markets like here in the States. On the right is a large tile that most often displays the currently playing audio source, app or podcast with large artwork. The audio source's progress bar is now seekable, so you can tap to jump to the middle of a long podcast or audiobook chapter. Google says that this is one of its most requested features; I know it's been on my wish list.

When messages come in or Google Assistant makes a suggestion, the Now Playing tile resizes to make room. Depending on the orientation of the vehicle's display, a new shortcut bar lands on either the bottom or side of the screen, now displaying more icons so that users can quickly toggle between audio, messages and phone calls without having to bounce through the app menu.

Enlarge Image Google

Meanwhile, Google Assistant will become more proactive in Android Auto, providing smart suggestions to the driver including missed call reminders, arrival time sharing and suggestions for music and podcasts. Users will interact with these suggestions via voice, in a preview panel that appears on the flexible right side of the screen or in large, easy to tap pop ups.

Finally, Google has announced that users will soon be able to make voice calls via WhatsApp with Android Auto.

Google Built-In updates

Many new vehicles are starting to ship with Android Auto's baked-in cousin, the Google Built-In software suite, which uses native Android infotainment software to deliver Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Play Store to the car using an onboard data connection -- no phone required. The software giant also announced updates and enhancements coming to this version of its technology.

In addition to Google Maps, the Waze navigation app is now available on select Renault vehicles and is coming to more cars with Google Built-In soon. Waze, by the way, was acquired by Google in 2013, so it makes sense that Google's platform now supports it. I'm hoping that more navigation choices will eventually be supported, but I'm not holding my breath.

Enlarge Image Google

Video services are joining the list of apps downloadable from Google Built-In's Play Store, including Tubi, MGM Plus, YouTube and more to come. The software will only allow the viewing of video while parked, of course.

Meanwhile, new HD maps are coming to the Google Maps software in the upcoming Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3 electric vehicles. The HD map data will be more precise, including specific road details -- such as lane markers, signs and barriers -- that haven't been included before. In addition to enhancing navigation, the high-resolution data will also help power the vehicle's next-generation assisted and autonomous driving technologies, much in the same way the GM Super Cruise and Ford Blue Cruise currently use their own HD maps to power their hands-off driver-assistance systems.

More cars are hitting the road with Google Built-In built into their dashboard tech. Most recently, the 2023 Honda Accord Touring announced that it will feature the tech, joining the vehicles from Volvo, Polestar, GM and Renault.