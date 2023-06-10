X
Totallee Cases and Accessories Are 30% Off for Father's Day

Give Dad something he'll use every day -- these slim, protective cases are the perfect gift to keep his device safe.

Adrian Marlow
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
A Dad puts a phone covered in a Totallee case into his jacket pocket.
Totallee

Everyone needs a cellphone case -- and that includes Dad. iPhones aren't cheap, so it's important to keep it guarded from damaging drops and scratches. And if you or your father figure are in need of a new case to protect your investment, now is a great time to grab one -- along with some accessories. Right now you can save 30% on Totallee cases and accessories at Amazon when you use promo code TOTALLEE30 at checkout as well as directly from Totallee, where the savings are automatically applied. You can take advantage of this Father's Day deal now through June 18. 

See at Amazon
See at Totallee

Bulky cases can be a hassle. Totallee's cases are sleek, simple and stylish, with an uncomplicated, slim design that fits easily into your -- or Dad's -- pocket. And with the durable protection that makes Totallee one of our picks for best iPhone 14 cases out there, you can spoil Dad, yourself and anyone else you need to get cases for at a great discount. They come in clear and a collection of fun colors and aesthetics, so you can match your old man's style with ease. And with useful accessories like chargers, phone grips and more on sale, you can afford to be extra generous. 

