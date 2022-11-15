Top AirPods Pro Alternative Earbuds Drop to Only $20 Pre-Black Friday

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

The earbuds have been on the market since early 2021 and are frequently discounted. But rarely do they get as low as , which is what they're at now when you apply the code J32OX6A4 at checkout, which knocks $50 off their list price of $70. That's an excellent deal on a very good pair of cheap true-wireless earbuds. The deal ends today, Nov. 15, and appears to work for all color options.

While the TWS 330NB earbuds are missing a sensor that automatically pauses your music when you take them out of your ears, they offer good sound quality for the money (though they use the SBC audio codec not AAC). They have three microphones in each bud, which give decent active noise canceling and solid noise reduction during calls.

They fit my ears well -- they're essentially AirPods Pro clones -- and while the touch controls are a little limited, they are programmable using the Edifier Connect app for iOS and Android, which can also set the level of touch sensitivity. They have an IP54 rating, which means they're splash- and dust-proof, and battery life is rated at four hours at moderate volume levels with noise canceling on and five hours with it off. That's only OK, but you do get an additional two charges in the charging case.