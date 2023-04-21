Today Only: Snag a Solid Pair of Earbuds From Top Brands and Save Up to $180 at Woot

Having a pair of everyday earbuds is a solid investment because whether you're commuting to work, running errands or hitting the gym, a pair of earbuds can help you make the most of your time by keep you entertained or allowing for hands-free calling when you want to stay connected. Top models with superior sound quality and a comfortable fit can get pretty pricey, but right now Woot has a number of new and refurbished earbuds from top brands like Sony, Beats, Sennheiser and more discounted by up to 80%. This offer is only available for today, April 21, while supplies last.

Right now you can grab a new pair of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Bluetooth earbuds at 60% off, dropping the price from $300 down to just $120. These buds won an Editors' Choice Award and deliver excellent sound. They also offer active noise cancelation and a transparency mode, plus you can get up to 7 hours of battery life per charge. There's also an additional 21 hours available with the charging case.

And if you don't mind investing in a refurbished model, Woot has one of our favorite wireless earbuds of the year, the Sony WF-1000XM4, available now for just $140. That's half off what they list for new. These buds offer great sound quality and active noise cancellation as well. This pair will get up to 8 hours of battery life per charge with noise canceling or up to 12 hours with that feature turned off. Plus, you'll get an additional 16 hours with the charging case. They are also IPX4-rated sweat-resistant, so you can wear them just about anywhere.

Another refurbished model marked down by half the price of a new model are the Beats Fit Pro earbuds, bringing the price down to $100. These are currently our favorite wireless sports earbuds for everyday use. They feature Apple's H1 chip, offer active noise canceling and are also IPX4 splashproof. Or grab the less expensive Beats Studio Buds for $65 -- an $85 discount.

According to Woot, all refurbished models on sale have a grade A rating, which means they've been tested to perform like-new and will have minimal cosmetic blemishes. Your purchase is backed by warranty -- though it varies by item, ranging from 90 days up to two years, with most of the earbuds landing around a year -- so be sure to check how long your device is covered before you buy.

There are plenty of other earbuds available, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Woot to find the right pair for you. Or check out other deals on headphones and earbuds happening now.