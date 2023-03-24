ChatGPT's New Skills Resident Evil 4 Remake Galaxy A54 5G Hands-On TikTok CEO Testifies Huawei's New Folding Phone How to Use Google's AI Chatbot Airlines and Family Seating Weigh Yourself Accurately
Deals

Today Only: Save $50 on Select Bose QuietComfort Headphones and Earbuds

Grab some of our favorite noise-canceling headphones and earbuds for 2023 at a discount.

Adrian Marlow headshot
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones and QuietComfort Earbuds 2 earbuds are displayed against a blue background.
Bose/CNET

Bose earbuds and headphones continually find their way onto our shortlist of favorites thanks to the brand's premium design and exceptional sound quality -- but you get what you pay for, and Bose doesn't come cheap. If you've been considering investing in a pair of premium headphones or earbuds, the QuietComfort 45 and QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are worth considering -- and you can save $50 on each if you buy today. Both products landed a spot on our roundup of best headphones for 2023

Best Buy has slashed the costs, bringing the prices down to $249 and $279, respectively. This offer expires tonight, so be sure and get your order in soon if you're interested. Prices are being matched at Amazon for a limited time, too.

See at Best Buy
See at Amazon

If you're looking for premium everyday earbuds with ANC capabilities, a pair of QuietComfort Earbuds 2 from Bose would be a solid choice. This second-gen upgrade comes with separate ear tips for a more customizable fit than the previous model and has sound calibration technology that will personalize your listening experience. It's our favorite noise-canceling earbuds option with top-notch sound, and it also won an Editors' Choice Award in 2022. You'll get up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge, with a total of 24 hours with the charging case included. At under $250, this is a great deal.

However, if you prefer over-ear headphones, Bose's QuietComfort 45 is our favorite option from Bose. It has a convenient, foldable design that makes it easier to store or carry around. Plus, it offers up to 22 hours of battery life per charge. Both option also offer decent quality for voice calls as well, so they're pretty versatile for day-to-day needs. And since these normally go for $330, it's worth it to grab them now, while they're available for under $280.