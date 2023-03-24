Today Only: Save $50 on Select Bose QuietComfort Headphones and Earbuds

Bose earbuds and headphones continually find their way onto our shortlist of favorites thanks to the brand's premium design and exceptional sound quality -- but you get what you pay for, and Bose doesn't come cheap. If you've been considering investing in a pair of premium headphones or earbuds, the and are worth considering -- and you can save $50 on each if you buy today. Both products landed a spot on our roundup of best headphones for 2023.

Best Buy has slashed the costs, bringing the prices down to $249 and $279, respectively. This offer expires tonight, so be sure and get your order in soon if you're interested. Prices are being for a limited time, too.

If you're looking for premium everyday earbuds with ANC capabilities, a pair of QuietComfort Earbuds 2 from Bose would be a solid choice. This second-gen upgrade comes with separate ear tips for a more customizable fit than the previous model and has sound calibration technology that will personalize your listening experience. It's our favorite noise-canceling earbuds option with top-notch sound, and it also won an Editors' Choice Award in 2022. You'll get up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge, with a total of 24 hours with the charging case included. At under $250, this is a great deal.

However, if you prefer over-ear headphones, Bose's QuietComfort 45 is our favorite option from Bose. It has a convenient, foldable design that makes it easier to store or carry around. Plus, it offers up to 22 hours of battery life per charge. Both option also offer decent quality for voice calls as well, so they're pretty versatile for day-to-day needs. And since these normally go for $330, it's worth it to grab them now, while they're available for under $280.