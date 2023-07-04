X
Today Only: Keep Your Battery Boosted With Up to $50 Off Anker Chargers

Portable chargers, chargers for multiple devices and more are currently marked down, starting at $20.

Adrian Marlow
2 min read
Anker portable chargers and multidevice charging pads are displayed against a green background.
Anker/CNET

Running out of battery while you're in the middle of something is a bummer -- especially because we use our smartphones, laptops and other top tech for so many things in our everyday lives. But to keep your devices boosted all-day long, Anker has plenty of chargers that you can use at home, at the office or even on the go. And today only, Best Buy has marked down select Anker chargers by up to $50, making it a great time to snag one. These offers expire tonight, July 4, at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET, July 5).

See at Best Buy

If you want a device with high-speed charging that can boost the battery on your phone, your tablet or laptop, consider snagging Anker's 30W PowerPort Atom PD1 charger and 6-foot USB-C cord bundle today. Usually listing for $50, you can grab this charger for just $30 right now. And it's more compact than competitors, making it easy to take with you on the go. 

And to charge multiple devices at once, Anker's PowerCore III Elite charger is a great option. It sports two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports, and its massive 25,600mAh capacity should let you get plenty of boosts on your devices. It's $50 off right now, bringing the price to $100. 

Looking for a portable magnetic battery charger? Anker's 633 MagGo charger supports MagSafe compatible devices and even has a foldable stand so you can watch your device as it charges. Normally $80, it's down to $60 right now.

And iPhone owners can get a PowerPort PD Nano 20W charger along with a USB-C lightning cable for just $20 today (save $15).

There are more discounted options available as well, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Best Buy. It's also worth noting that some of these items may only be available for in-store pickup, so be sure to check your zip code on the product page before you purchase to determine if you can get it shipped or not in your area. 

