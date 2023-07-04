Today Only: Keep Your Battery Boosted With Up to $50 Off Anker Chargers

Running out of battery while you're in the middle of something is a bummer -- especially because we use our smartphones, laptops and other top tech for so many things in our everyday lives. But to keep your devices boosted all-day long, Anker has plenty of chargers that you can use at home, at the office or even on the go. And today only, Best Buy has marked down select Anker chargers by up to $50, making it a great time to snag one. These offers expire tonight, July 4, at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET, July 5).

If you want a device with high-speed charging that can boost the battery on your phone, your tablet or laptop, consider snagging Anker's 30W PowerPort Atom PD1 charger and 6-foot USB-C cord bundle today. Usually listing for $50, you can grab this charger for just $30 right now. And it's more compact than competitors, making it easy to take with you on the go.

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

And to charge multiple devices at once, Anker's PowerCore III Elite charger is a great option. It sports two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports, and its massive 25,600mAh capacity should let you get plenty of boosts on your devices. It's $50 off right now, bringing the price to $100.

Looking for a portable magnetic battery charger? Anker's 633 MagGo charger supports MagSafe compatible devices and even has a foldable stand so you can watch your device as it charges. Normally $80, it's down to $60 right now.

And iPhone owners can get a PowerPort PD Nano 20W charger along with a USB-C lightning cable for just $20 today (save $15).

There are more discounted options available as well, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Best Buy. It's also worth noting that some of these items may only be available for in-store pickup, so be sure to check your zip code on the product page before you purchase to determine if you can get it shipped or not in your area.

Read more: Best Early Black Friday in July deals at Best Buy