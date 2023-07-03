X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
Nap Outside Like Nordic BabiesBest Soundbars for 2023CNET CouponsChatGPT in the ClassroomBest Satellite Internet ProvidersMeal Delivery Services RatedMortgage RatesBest Solar Companies
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Best Early Best Buy Black Friday in July Deals Available Now

You can cash in on some early deals on top tech at Best Buy right now.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
Best Buy deals graphic
Robert Rodriguez/CNET
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Amazon will be kicking off its infamous Prime Day sale July 11 this year, but as more and more shoppers are looking for top deals, a ton of competitive sales have cropped up at various retailers, including big names like Walmart, Target and Best Buy. The company will be slashing prices on top electronics like 4K TVs, smartwatches, laptops and much more for its Black Friday in July event. And members that belong to My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total programs will receive access to exclusive deals or additional savings on select sale items. 

But if you're looking to score big savings on top brands, you don't have to wait until Best Buy's sale, which launches officially on July 10 -- there are plenty of early deals available for Independence Day celebrations. We've scoured Best Buy's current markdowns to find you the best deals, which we've highlighted below. 

Best early Best Buy Black Friday in July deals happening now

The Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED smart Tizen TV is displayed against a blue background.

Samsung 65-Inch S90C OLED TV: $2,100 (save $500 + free $100 gift card)

You can't beat the picture quality of an OLED TV, and while they are certainly pricey, they may be worth splurging if you get a good deal. This S90C model has 4K upscaling, HDR10 Plus support, Dolby Atmos and object tracking, a gaming hub and more. And right now you'll save $600 between the $500 discount and the $100 e-gift card you'll automatically receive with your purchase.

$2,100 at Best Buy
The HP Omwn 16.1-inch gaming laptop is displayed against a yellow background.

HP Omen 16.1-Inch Gaming Laptop: $900 (save $350)

This gaming laptop comes with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and is equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. It can multitask, handle advanced gaming and delivers top-quality graphics. If you want to play on the go, it's a solid option, especially at under a grand. 

$900 at Best Buy
Android phones from Google, Samsung and One Plus are displayed against a mint background.

Save up to $250 on select unlocked Android phones

Right now Best Buy is offering discounts on unlocked models of popular phones including Samsung's Galaxy S23 and Google's Pixel 7, as well as options from Motorola and OnePlus with same-day activation. And if you're a Plus or Total member, this deal is even sweeter -- you'll get a free bonus Best Buy gift card valued at $30 with a qualifying phone purchase.

See at Best Buy

More early Best Buy Black Friday in July deals for select members:

Keep checking back as we will be updating this list with new deals as they drop in the days leading up to Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Computing Guides

Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers