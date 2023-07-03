Best Early Best Buy Black Friday in July Deals Available Now

You can cash in on some early deals on top tech at Best Buy right now.
Amazon will be kicking off its infamous Prime Day sale July 11 this year, but as more and more shoppers are looking for top deals, a ton of competitive sales have cropped up at various retailers, including big names like Walmart, Target and Best Buy. The company will be slashing prices on top electronics like 4K TVs, smartwatches, laptops and much more for its Black Friday in July event. And members that belong to My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total programs will receive access to exclusive deals or additional savings on select sale items.
But if you're looking to score big savings on top brands, you don't have to wait until Best Buy's sale, which launches officially on July 10 -- there are plenty of early deals available for Independence Day celebrations. We've scoured Best Buy's current markdowns to find you the best deals, which we've highlighted below.
You can't beat the picture quality of an OLED TV, and while they are certainly pricey, they may be worth splurging if you get a good deal. This S90C model has 4K upscaling, HDR10 Plus support, Dolby Atmos and object tracking, a gaming hub and more. And right now you'll save $600 between the $500 discount and the $100 e-gift card you'll automatically receive with your purchase.
This gaming laptop comes with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and is equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. It can multitask, handle advanced gaming and delivers top-quality graphics. If you want to play on the go, it's a solid option, especially at under a grand.
Right now Best Buy is offering discounts on unlocked models of popular phones including Samsung's Galaxy S23 and Google's Pixel 7, as well as options from Motorola and OnePlus with same-day activation. And if you're a Plus or Total member, this deal is even sweeter -- you'll get a free bonus Best Buy gift card valued at $30 with a qualifying phone purchase.
More early Best Buy Black Friday in July deals for select members:
Keep checking back as we will be updating this list with new deals as they drop in the days leading up to Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale.